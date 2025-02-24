🚨 2025 WARNING: Disaster Expert Predicts 'ABSOLUTE CHAOS' for America w/Steve Slepcevic

This year we’re seeing a lot of chaos in America with the quote-unquote terror attack in New Orleans, the Cybertruck explosion, and a lot of other events that the mainstream media isn’t even reporting on. If you’re looking in the right places, you see that there’s already plans that seem to be unveiling themselves with each event. I’ve been covering the border for years and warning about the fact that we’ve got hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of military-aged men streaming across the border. Many of them Chinese nationals and a lot of them from massive gang networks in South America.

You have to ask yourself, what’s coming next? With Trump coming into the White House, he represents a significant threat to these criminal networks that are operating in our country, as well as within our government. One thing is for certain, across all of these different criminal cabals, they have one shared goal: the collapse of America.

Joining me on this show is Steve Slepcevic who is a disaster response expert. He’s got a company, SRP, that has been doing disaster response for decades. He knows a lot about what happens in disaster zones and has intel he’ll share with us on what’s coming next.

Systemic Failures in Disaster Preparedness Yeah, it's been my entire life. So 35 years in the disaster planning response, critical response for 35 years. One of the main things that I found in the very early stages of my career was that there wasn't a complete solutions, holistic aspect to it, right? Many times we see the disaster, like the Boeing, the door flies off, right? And everyone just focused on that, or they focus on here's a terrorist situation that a car, a vehicle, you know, these type of things, right? You see situations that have to do like with Katrina, like the flooding. But the problem that people many times don't understand is that there's a preemptive part of it that's before in the planning side of it, that there was failures that led up to that point. It was no different than what we're seeing, that the borders were wide open. You could bring in millions of unvetted people, we know there's over 200,000 military trained that were documented to specific training camps that are in the United States. So when you see some of this former like retired CIA operative that's talking about, well, there's about a thousand Al-Qaeda individuals in the country, you hear the Biden administration talk about homegrown terrorism, and then you start to see certain narratives, a lot of things that don't make sense.

