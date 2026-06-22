250k Girls Raped in UK & Peter Thiel's Secret Society EXPOSED | Sunday w/ Seth

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Two Stories. One Pattern.

This past week, two major stories dropped that every person paying attention needs to understand. On the surface, they look unrelated. One is a leaked guest list from a billionaire’s secret society. The other is a 219-page inquiry report out of the United Kingdom about the industrial-scale rape of British girls.

But underneath both stories runs the same dark thread: powerful people who knew, stayed silent, and covered it up. That is not a coincidence. That is a system.

The UK Rape Inquiry: A Crime the Government Hid for Decades

⚠️ Warning: The following section contains descriptions of abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

A survivor-led inquiry chaired by British MP Rupert Lowe just released one of the most important, and most disturbing, documents in British history. The report is 219 pages long and exposes what it calls the systematic, industrial-scale targeting of vulnerable white British girls by predominantly Pakistani Muslim gangs across the United Kingdom for decades.

The numbers are staggering. The inquiry found that at least 250,000 young girls were subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking between towns and cities, torture, filming for blackmail and distribution, forced religious conversion, and pregnancy. That figure is considered a minimum. The true number is likely higher. The same pattern operated in at least 149 local authority districts, roughly 40 percent of all UK districts.

Girls as young as 11 were targeted. Young men supplied them with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes and collected them in taxis from school gates, care homes, and streets. They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels, then raped repeatedly by groups of men. Many were passed between perpetrators, tortured, filmed, and told they were “white trash” who deserved punishment. Many became pregnant while still children. Some were trafficked to the Middle East.

Roughly 80 percent of convicted child sex exploitation offenders had Muslim names, with estimates putting the real figure at around 95 percent. Networks were almost entirely Pakistani Muslim men, massively disproportionate to their share of the population.

The Government Covered It Up

Here is what makes this story even more disturbing than the crimes themselves: every pillar of the state failed catastrophically for decades, and they did it deliberately.

Police ignored reports, criminalized victims instead of perpetrators, destroyed evidence, and bailed known rapists

Social services placed children in trafficking hubs inside children’s homes, closed cases despite clear signs of abuse, and retaliated against whistleblowers

The NHS recorded injuries, sexually transmitted diseases in children as young as 13, and rape pregnancies, then discharged victims back to their abusers

Schools saw older men collecting girls at the school gates and heard disclosures, then excluded the victims rather than protecting them

Politicians, especially Labour-controlled councils, denied knowledge, blocked or watered down inquiries, suppressed ethnicity data, and prioritized electoral support from Muslim voting blocks over child protection

London Mayor Sadiq Khan repeatedly insisted there were no grooming gangs in London, despite the Metropolitan Police holding reports of girls being raped by groups of men in hotels across the capital. Rupert Lowe’s report states plainly:

“Britain doesn’t have a racism problem. It has an immigration problem.”

People Were Arrested for Talking About It

Here is perhaps the most chilling part of all. While this abuse was happening on an industrial scale, the British government was arresting people for posting about it on social media.

When a soldier was murdered by two Muslims in Woolwich, London, police arrested Twitter and Facebook users in the middle of the night for making critical comments. Britain now arrests more people for social media posts than China, Russia, and Turkey combined, over 12,000 arrests recorded, nearly double the second-ranked country, Belarus.

People who saw this happening, who tried to warn their neighbors and communities, were treated as the criminals. And yet the men doing the raping walked free.

The inquiry post from Rupert Lowe has neared 50 million views on Twitter. The world is finally seeing this. You cannot put this back in the box.

Why This Matters Beyond the UK

I have covered Epstein extensively. When you start connecting the dots in Epstein’s world, you end up in the same dark territory, satanic ritual abuse, elite circles, children being used as currency. What is happening in the UK is not separate from that. It is the same pattern playing out on a mass scale with different players.

The lesson is the same in both cases: when good people do nothing, evil fills the space. The people who enabled this abuse for decades are not going to hold themselves accountable. They never do. The only thing that changes the equation is when ordinary people like you and me refuse to look away.

The Leak Nobody Was Supposed to See

Now, shifting to the second major story of this week. A Wired article dropped that should have broken the internet. A trove of internal records from a secretive, invitation-only society called Dialog was left exposed online, and Wired confirmed it, naming participants and revealing sensitive personal details these people were promised would stay private.

Dialog was co-founded in 2006 by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel. For nearly two decades, it has convened U.S. officials, foreign government figures, and Silicon Valley executives at off-the-record annual retreats. In twenty years, they never disclosed a single member.

Until now.

A Swiss hacker named Maya Arson Crim, known for previously exposing the U.S. government’s no-fly list and breaching a surveillance camera company, first found a directory buried in the website’s code via an anonymous tip. A separate source then handed Wired the full registration list for Dialog’s upcoming 2026 retreat, 222 people, including their membership status and attendee type.

The retreat is scheduled for August 12 to 16 at the Powerscourt Hotel outside Dublin, Ireland.

Who’s on the List

When you scan the names, you start to understand why they kept this quiet for twenty years.

The attendee list includes:

Scott Belsky — former Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Product Officer of Adobe, founder of Behance

Sarah Bond — President of Xbox at Microsoft

Senator Cory Booker — New Jersey

Senator Ted Cruz — Texas

Tim Ferriss — author of The 4-Hour Work Week, host of the Tim Ferriss Show

Joseph Gordon-Levitt — actor

Sam Harris — podcast host

Tim Urban — writer and illustrator behind the popular blog Wait But Why, known for his interview with Elon Musk

Eric Schmidt — former CEO of Google

Robert Rubin — former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and former Chairman of Goldman Sachs

Elon Musk

The current U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

Senators. Tech CEOs. Podcasters. Actors. Bloggers. The former chairman of Goldman Sachs. All in the same invitation-only room, talking about things nobody outside that room was ever meant to hear.

The Epstein Connection

Here is what makes this more than just another Bilderberg story.

Dialog is mentioned in the Epstein files.

An email from 2012, subject line: “Invite to Dialog 2014, 16 Months Away”, shows an invitation sent by Dialog co-founder Irene Hoffman to scientist Lisa Randall, describing a “two-day bipartisan retreat discussing how to change the world.”

That email was found in Epstein’s records.

As you dig deeper into the inner circles of the global elite, one pattern keeps showing up: Epstein had his fingers in almost every pie. The closer you get to those circles, the more the same names appear, in the Epstein files, on secret society guest lists, at off-the-record retreats. That is not a coincidence. That is a network.

The Retreat Agenda: What They’re Actually Talking About

The leaked agenda for the Dialog retreat includes sessions titled:

Money Does Buy Happiness

Bring Back Nuclear

Navigating World War Three

Battlefield Technologies

How Is Your Sex Life?

Build a Cult — moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Prayer.com

Build a Party — run by a former White House National Security official

If that alone is not enough to raise questions, it gets stranger when you look at the broader world Peter Thiel has been quietly building.

The Apocalypse Ball and Founders Fund

Through researching Dialog, another project came to the surface: a group called Hereticon, connected to Thiel and his venture capital firm, Founders Fund.

Founders Fund hosted an event called the Apocalypse Ball, scheduled from the evening of October 28 to the morning of October 31.

Their own description reads:

“Join us for a showcase and celebration of technologies and projects so ambitious, they will fundamentally transform our world, for the better, or destroy it.” “The truth is we are clearly at risk of cataclysm. But that is the corollary of life in an age of wonder, a precious gift impossible without the natural dangers inherent of tremendous progress.”

In other words: yes, we are at risk of the apocalypse, and that is good.

The event covered topics including genetic modification, parapsychology, virology, artificial consciousness, defense, pharmacology, sex and God.

“If You Aren’t Trying to Destroy the World, You Aren’t Trying Hard Enough”

That is an actual quote from Founders Fund’s own published materials.

Read that again slowly.

They describe a world of rotting cities, a perpetual war machine, doom scrolling, overly medicated men — and then ask: How much of this should be preserved? Maybe if you aren’t trying to destroy the world, you aren’t trying hard enough.

Here is what I believe is happening. These are the same people who helped create the cultural rot they are now describing. The confusion, the broken families, the spiritual emptiness — this was not an accident. You corrupt something until it is so far gone that you can stand in front of 222 powerful people and say, “Look how bad it is. It deserves to be destroyed.” Then you position yourself as the ones to rebuild it.

The “Hereticon” Event Schedule: A Window Into Their World

Someone also obtained a full schedule from a previous Founders Fund seminar event. When you look at what these people do at these gatherings, it is genuinely hard to believe it is real.

Their daily agenda includes:

Eugenics discussions

Tattooing and piercing demos (offered multiple times, including a 3.5-hour block)

UFO summoning

“How to Pay for Sex”

A psychedelic tea party

“How to Steal an Election” — a three-hour session held from 9 PM to midnight

A drag tutorial: “Out of the Closet”

“The Family Values Guide to Polyamory”

“The Baby Factory: The Future of Fertility”

An NDA Room running from 8 PM to 2 AM at a location listed only as “El Secreto”

A DJ set with Grimes — Elon Musk’s ex-partner

These are not college students at a weekend festival. These are the people who shape government policy, run major corporations, manage trillions of dollars, and influence what billions of people think, eat, read, and believe. This is what they do when no one is watching.

What This Means for You

JD Vance is a product of Peter Thiel. Thiel backed him, funded him, and helped build him into the Vice President of the United States. The same man whose organization publishes materials saying,

“If you aren’t trying to destroy the world, you aren’t trying hard enough.”

There are almost certainly dozens of groups like Dialog that we will never hear about. That is by design. Secrecy is not a side effect of these organizations; it is the organization. And now you can see why.

Both stories from this week, the UK rape cover-up and the Dialog leak, point to the same conclusion: the institutions and leaders we were told exist to protect us have, in many cases, been protecting each other instead. The abuse of 250,000 girls was covered up for decades. The secret meetings of the global elite stayed hidden for twenty years.

The great awakening is not a celebration. It is people waking up to a nightmare they were never supposed to see.

What you do with this information matters. Good people doing nothing is the only environment in which evil of this scale survives.

Stay awake. Stay together. Build your community, and keep paying attention.

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