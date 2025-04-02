50 MILLION Illegals: The TIME BOMB Threatening to Destroy America w/ J.J. Carrell

On Man in America I tend to not cover the Kabuki theater. I don’t like focusing on what happened in D.C. today, or what’s going on with Fauci getting torn apart in some hearing. I try to find stories and information that I believe to be the most important. This requires me to curate information, guests, and topics in an effort to bring you what I think are the really important stories that sometimes are being covered, but oftentimes aren’t being covered.

My guest today is my good friend J.J. Carroll, who was a border agent for 24 years. Today we are discussing what I think to be one of the most important and critical topics happening in this country and is unfortunately not being talked about as much as it should be.

It’s what he calls the “50 Million Illegal Immigrant Time Bomb.” I’ll let him explain it as you’ll see in the discussion, but to give you just a brief overview, it’s a sober look at the number of illegals that came into our country, in the past four, to four and half years. He discusses how these illegals are changing our demographics, how they will be changing districting and rezoning, how they’ll change things politically without even voting, and other massive changes that will come from this. We will also be discussing the fact that the vast majority of these illegals are still here, and as J.J. will be telling you, what his sources are telling him is over 100,000 Chinese troops on American soil right now! Which begs the question, what are they waiting for? Why are they here? They’re certainly not here sightseeing. There’s something else going on.

Enjoy the show!

Follow J.J. and buy his books: https://jjcarrell.com

J.J. Carroll's Background and View on Immigration Okay, these are great topics to talk about. Yes, I did 24 years United States Border Patrol. I rose up the ranks not by being administrative, do nothing. I was down in the weeds running task forces, very violent times, running ATV units and then running a maritime narcotic and human smuggling task force on the coastline from San Diego to uh Santa Barbara i worked the complete uh California corridor complete border Arizona border as well and i rose up the ranks and i i my last year in the united states board patrol was Joe Biden's first year and i retired as a deputy patrol agent charge so i was like 25 agents out of 2500 in San Diego sector so i was at about a 2,000 foot view so i saw everything that was coming in from dc coming down to the sector level and me going to my station to push it out so I witnessed the treason firsthand now And I'm glad you phrased this the way you did, a ticking time bomb, because what the left, and I want to include the left as the rhinos and the globalist elite that want to globally reset the world. We have 50 million illegal aliens in America right now. And people right away scoff and go, JG, 50. And I go, okay, let me take one minute and tell you how I get the 50 million. And the fact that everyone in the immigration world, to include the politicians, agree with this, even though they'll tell you something different.

Satellite Phone Store

Learn more at https://sat123.com

Stay Connected, Anywhere. Anytime.

Lost in the wild? Out at sea? Off the grid? Sat123.com keeps you connected when it matters most. Our reliable satellite phones work where cell service doesn’t—because emergencies don’t wait for a signal.

Rugged. Reliable. Ready.

Get yours today at Sat123.com and never be out of reach again!”

Heavens Harvest Storable Foods & Seeds

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Man In America

To learn more about Red Light Therapy visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH10 to save 10%

Shop at https://airwaterhealing.com/ and save big with promo code SETH

To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906

For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.