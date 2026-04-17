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This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Something has been quietly happening to people in their 30s and 40s. Not to the elderly. Not to people who are supposed to be at risk. To people in the prime of their lives, raising children, running businesses, building futures.

A 373% spike in early-onset dementia diagnoses among 30 to 44-year-olds. A 311% spike among 45 to 54-year-olds.

When I first saw those numbers, I had to stop and sit with them. Because that is not a statistical blip. That is not bad luck. That is a trend so steep and so deliberate that once you start pulling on the thread, you cannot stop.

And the thread leads straight back to our food supply, to the chemicals being sprayed on our crops every single day, and to an agenda that promised to protect us while doing the exact opposite.

What Agenda 2030 Actually Promised

In 2015, the United Nations unveiled Agenda 2030, a sweeping global framework dressed up in language so warm and reassuring it almost put you to sleep. End poverty. End hunger. Protect health. Reduce toxic chemical exposure. Build a sustainable world for our children.

It sounded wonderful.

Then you look at what actually happened.

According to the latest figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization, total agricultural pesticide use in 2023 reached 3.73 million tons of active ingredients. That is 14% higher than a decade ago and roughly double what was being used in 1990. Not a reduction. A doubling. And this is what is being officially reported.

So the same agenda that promised to reduce our exposure to hazardous chemicals has presided over a near-doubling of the chemicals being dumped onto the food that ends up on your family’s table. If you are waiting for an explanation from the people who made those promises, keep waiting.

Glyphosate Is the Distraction

Most people who are paying attention have heard of glyphosate. It is the active ingredient in Roundup, the most widely used weed killer in the world. It has been linked in multiple lawsuits and studies to cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Bayer Monsanto has paid billions in settlements.

And yet a recent executive order from the Trump administration took steps to legally protect Bayer Monsanto’s glyphosate production. The MAHA movement pushed back, and rightfully so. Because this stuff is poison. The evidence is not even debatable anymore.

But here is what Kim Bright, founder of Bright Core Nutrition and someone who has spent over 50 years working in natural health, said to me that I have not been able to stop thinking about.

Glyphosate is the distraction.

There are pesticides being used right now that are far more toxic than glyphosate. Pesticides that have been used as nerve agents in warfare. Pesticides with almost no lawsuits against them, almost no public awareness, and almost no political pressure to remove them. One of them, chlorpyrifos, now accounts for 40% of total global pesticide usage. It was banned in 2021. Then quietly unbanned in 2023.

Think about that. They banned one of the most dangerous pesticides on the planet, then brought it back two years later without so much as a news cycle.

While everyone was focused on glyphosate.

This Is Not Just About Your Body

Here is where this story goes somewhere darker than most people are willing to follow.

Kim made a point that I believe is the most important thing I have heard on this show in a long time. She said that if you look at all of this and only see a depopulation agenda, you are missing the point. They still need us. We are a labor source. We are, in ways that go beyond the material, an energy source.

The goal is not simply to wipe us out.

The goal is to keep us here but make us incapable of resistance.

Think about what chlorpyrifos and the broader chemical assault on our food and water actually does beyond raising cancer risk. It causes damage to our DNA. It causes damage to our cardiovascular and respiratory systems. And it causes a level of damage to human cognition and brain health that has no equal in any other pesticide we know of.

Now go back to those numbers. A 373% spike in early-onset dementia among 30 to 44-year-olds. A 311% spike among 45 to 54-year-olds.

These are not the oldest generation. These are the people most likely to notice what is happening. The people most likely to ask questions, organize, push back, and refuse to comply. These are the people whose minds are being targeted.

They do not need to kill us. They just need to make sure we cannot think clearly enough to fight back.

Your Gut Is the Frontline

So where does that leave us?

This is where Kim shifted the conversation in a direction I did not expect, and I am grateful she did. Because it would be easy to end here in despair. But she has spent 50 years not just identifying the problem but teaching people how to fight back inside their own bodies.

The first line of defense for your brain is your gut.

Most people do not understand this connection, so let me explain it the way Kim explained it to me.

Think of your gut as the soil your health grows out of. Just like a seed planted in poisoned, bacteria-dead soil will produce a sick plant, the trillions of bacteria in your gut microbiome determine whether your brain functions or deteriorates. You have a direct highway from your gut to your brain called the vagus nerve. Between 80 and 90% of your body’s serotonin, your feel-good neurotransmitter, is manufactured in your gut. Between 70 and 80% of your entire immune system lives in your gut.

When you are constantly exposed to pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, fluoride, and nutrient-stripped food, your gut microbiome is being carpet bombed. And when your gut goes, your brain follows.

This is not a theory. A Mayo Clinic study found that children who received antibiotics in their first two years of life had significantly higher rates of chronic diseases than children who did not. Your microbiome is being attacked from the day you are born. And most Western doctors are not trained to look there for answers. They go straight for the symptom, cut out the gland, prescribe the pill, and leave the root cause completely untouched.

The Ancient Food That Fights Back

Kim brought up a study that genuinely stopped me in my tracks.

Kimchi, the centuries-old Korean fermented food, has been shown in studies to degrade chlorpyrifos, that same highly toxic pesticide we were just talking about, during its fermentation process. By day three of fermentation, 83% of the pesticide was degraded. By day nine, it was gone completely.

That is a God-given food doing something no pharmaceutical company will ever sell you a pill to do, because there is no profit in it.

Other studies have shown that the bioactive compounds in kimchi improve cognitive and memory functions impaired by the key marker of Alzheimer’s disease. Eating kimchi daily for 12 weeks has been shown to train the immune system to fight smarter against pathogens. Kimchi contains over 900 strains of probiotics, compared to sauerkraut’s 28.

We are being attacked through our food supply. And one of the most powerful antidotes is a fermented cabbage dish that has existed for centuries.

Prevention is not enough on its own. But it is where it starts.

What Do We Actually Do?

First, stop believing that glyphosate is the whole story. It is not. The chemicals doing the most damage to your brain are the ones nobody is talking about, and that silence is not accidental.

Second, start treating your gut like the command center it is. Every choice you make about food, water, and what you put in your body either strengthens or weakens the system that keeps your mind intact. Eat fermented foods. Avoid GMOs. Filter your water, including your well water, because pesticides are leaching into groundwater across the country at a scale most people do not realize.

Third, do not outsource your thinking. The same forces eroding your gut health through your food are also eroding your cognitive independence through social media algorithms, AI dependence, and an entertainment industry designed to keep you stimulated but never truly awake. Use your mind or lose it. That is not a metaphor.

Fourth, pay attention to what is being distracted from. Every time there is a loud public battle over one chemical, one policy, one approved target of outrage, ask yourself what is not being talked about. The most dangerous things rarely make the headline.

And finally, stay grounded in something they cannot take. We are being attacked at the physical level, the cognitive level, and the spiritual level all at once. That is not an accident either. The goal is to make you exhausted, confused, and compliant.

Do not give them that.

If you are reading this and feeling like you need to be around people who actually see what is happening, that is exactly what the Ark Community is being built for. A private community for people who are done pretending everything is fine, who want real relationships, real preparation, and a real tribe to face what is coming. To join the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com.