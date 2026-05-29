AI Data Centers: The DIRTY SECRET the Media Won't Touch w/ Hakeem Anwar

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Here is something that stopped me cold when I first came across it.

Researchers at Cornell University ran the numbers on how much water AI is going to consume by 2030. Their finding: U.S. AI data centers alone could drain the equivalent of the annual household water use of up to 10 million Americans every single year.

That is a staggering number. But it was not even the part that got me.

The part that got me was this: when my guest Hakeem Anwar and his team went and mapped every single data center in the United States, over 3,400 of them, they found that two-thirds of the new ones being built right now are sitting in communities that are already water-stressed. Already running low. So these facilities are not just using water. They are using water from the places that can least afford to lose it.

And here is the thing most people do not know: the companies building these facilities are not required to disclose how much water they plan to consume. They just do not have to tell you. In most cases, the communities next to these projects had no idea they were coming until after the permits were already approved.

The mainstream media covering the AI boom? They are asking zero questions about any of this.

That is what this article is about.

Who Is Hakeem Anwar?

Hakeem Anwar spent five years as a professional software engineer, working across cloud architecture, mobile development, robotic process automation, and AI. In 2020, during COVID, he walked away.

“When I decided to quit my job in 2020, I realized that what you’re doing at work is literally building a digital prison around yourself. So don’t do it.”

Since leaving Big Tech, Hakeem founded Above Phone, a company that builds de-Googled phones and laptops with zero Big Tech connections, using transparent open-source software. He describes it as “the antithesis to Google and Apple.”

The reason he dove into data center research was actually unexpected. His customers started asking Above Phone to launch an AI service. As he started looking into what that would require, he realized just how much he did not know, and what he found alarmed him enough to spend months mapping every data center in the United States. The result is the AI Data Center Map at AIDataCenterMap.org, the most comprehensive public tool of its kind.

Why Are They Building So Many?

Data centers are popping up everywhere and fast. Hakeem offered three theories for why.

Theory one: greed and incompetence.

The numbers are almost hard to believe. The data centers built in the U.S. in 2025 alone represent $2.5 trillion in spending. For context, China went through its own data center boom in 2023 and 2024, driven by the same speculative frenzy. The result? The MIT Technology Review reported that 80% of China’s data centers are now sitting empty, despite China being an AI-first society with 600 million active AI users. If a nation where the majority of the population uses AI daily cannot fill its data centers, what exactly are America’s 3,400-plus facilities being used for?

“That’s the trillion-dollar question. If an AI-first society can’t use all their data centers, what on Earth are we going to use ours for?”

Theory two: surveillance infrastructure.

This one does not require much imagination. Hakeem pointed directly to the processing demands of AI that is now baked, permanently and non-removably, into the operating systems of every iPhone and Android device. Google Gemini. Apple Intelligence. One update and it is part of your phone whether you want it or not. If those AI systems are logging what you type, monitoring your location, and listening through microphone permissions, the processing load alone would justify a massive expansion of data centers. Add to that the flock cameras, smart devices, and national tracking infrastructure, and a picture begins to emerge.

China’s surveillance system, called Skynet, has approximately 1.16 cameras per person in major cities. Even that system is not real-time. The processing demands to run something like that at scale are almost incomprehensible.

Theory three: a coordinated top-down push.

“It’s coming straight from the top. Look at the Stargate Project at the beginning of 2025, Trump, OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank doing a $500 billion investment into data centers. That’s just a tiny piece of the total pie, but it’s a signal to institutional investors and every big tech company.”

Hakeem also noted that Trump attempted to pass legislation classifying data centers as critical infrastructure, which would allow them to bypass environmental reviews entirely, the same playbook used for the 6G broadband rollout. Power companies, rather than pushing back on the surge of interconnection requests, passed emergency regulations to make it easier and faster to approve new data centers. In Virginia alone, Bloomberg estimated electricity prices are tripling.

The Water Crisis

This is where the conversation gets truly alarming.

A single hyperscale data center, the kind marked as black triangles on Hakeem’s map, uses approximately 140,000 gallons of water per day. That is one facility.

The United States is in severe groundwater depletion, according to the World Resources Institute. And when Hakeem overlaid data center locations with aquifer maps and water stress data, the pattern was impossible to ignore: the worst places in America for data center proliferation are also among the most severely water-depleted.

Less than one-third of data center facilities even measure their water usage. There is no water meter requirement. Google and Meta’s own sustainability reports use projections and estimates, not actual measurements, in the fine print.

“Every house has a water meter. They have one for us, not for the data centers. They don’t even meter them. And in their sustainability reports, they’ll use estimates, but they won’t actually tell you how much water is being used. I think that’s incredibly suspect.”

By 2030, U.S. AI water consumption could reach 731 to 1,100 million cubic meters per year, comparable to the annual household water use of 6 to 10 million Americans.

The consequences go beyond the water itself. As Hakeem explained, when underground aquifers are depleted, the land above them loses its structural support. Sinkholes open. Water tables drop. Farmers who depend on private wells, sometimes drilled hundreds of feet down at a cost of $10,000 or more, find their wells running dry. Rivers that are fed by aquifer overflow begin to shrink. The entire riparian ecosystem, the water-loving plants that filter rivers and build soil and sustain animal habitats, starts to collapse.

And then there is this: we keep hearing about Bill Gates and BlackRock buying up farmland across America. If data centers quietly drain the aquifers those farms depend on, small farmers who cannot afford to re-drill deeper wells are forced out. Connect those dots yourself.

The Heat Nobody Is Talking About

An international team of researchers studied land surface temperatures from space around data center clusters. What they found should make every environmental organization in the country demand answers, except they are not saying a word.

Within two months of a data center becoming operational, average temperatures within a 10-kilometer radius increase by two degrees Celsius, roughly four to five Fahrenheit. In cluster areas like the Phoenix suburb of Avondale, where five or more hyperscale facilities sit within a short radius, Hakeem’s map calculated a projected temperature increase of 16.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The reason: AI chips run at temperatures approaching the surface of the sun, performing trillions of operations per second on chips with billions of transistors. That heat gets cooled by water, which then gets released into the atmosphere as steam — taking the water with it and radiating the heat outward into the surrounding area.

“Dead silent. Dead silent. And that’s what it will be unless we start to do something about this.”

That was Hakeem’s response when asked where environmental organizations and climate activists are on this issue. The same people who spent years warning that a two-degree global temperature rise would cause ecological catastrophe are not asking a single question about data centers producing localized temperature spikes more than eight times that size.

The Playbook They Use to Get Approved

Before a data center can be built on agricultural or residential land, it has to go through a rezoning hearing. That is the one moment in the entire legal life cycle of a data center when community members can speak on the record and planning boards are legally required to listen.

Data center developers know this and they have a playbook designed to get through that window before communities have a chance to organize:

Operating under code names in early stages to avoid public scrutiny

Wining and dining county commissioners and planning and zoning board members

Taking local officials on site tours before public comment periods open

Pushing for approvals as quickly as possible to foreclose community opposition

Using top-tier legal teams to challenge or simply outlast small municipalities

The case of Saline Township, Michigan is a perfect example of how this plays out. A town of 3,000 people voted 4 to 1 to reject a $16 billion data center being built for OpenAI and Oracle. Residents packed the meetings. They put up signs. They did everything a community is supposed to do. Two days after the vote, the developer sued the town. The town was told it could not afford to fight the lawsuit. Construction vehicles rolled in.

But here is what gives me hope. In the aftermath of Saline, at least 19 Michigan towns passed their own laws to block future data centers. A resident living just yards from the construction site is still fighting in court. The state attorney general appealed the power approval. The fight is not over.

And in San Marcos, Texas, a community successfully got a $2 billion data center project kicked out of their area entirely.

“If there is one issue you should care about right now, it is data centers. And honestly, it might require you to get out of your comfort zone, because the left is currently organizing and fighting back. This is one of the issues where I could ideally unite the left and right together.”

What You Can Do Right Now

Go to AIDataCenterMap.org. Type in your zip code or town and see what is in your area, what facilities exist, how much water they are estimated to use daily, and whether your community sits on a stressed aquifer. Find out if there is a rezoning hearing coming up in your area. That hearing is the single most important legal moment to show up, speak on the record, and make your opposition official. Share this information. Hakeem’s map is being updated continuously. Soon, it will also include an “adopt a data center” feature to connect you with local organizing groups already active in your region. Reconsider what is on your phone. Every time you use a Big Tech phone with embedded AI, you are generating data that feeds back into these data centers. Above Phone offers a practical alternative, a de-Googled device with no AI layer, no ads layer, and no Big Tech connections, that works with your existing carrier and comes with a free one-hour live support call to help you migrate.

The AI boom is real. The technology is advancing fast. But the conversation happening in mainstream media leaves out everything that matters to the people living next to these facilities, the water, the heat, the noise, the light pollution, the dried-up rivers, the sinkholes, and the legal steamrolling of small towns that voted no.

The good news is that communities are already fighting back and winning. But they have to know what is coming first.

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