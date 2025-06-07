In this eye-opening episode, I’m joined by Glenn Meder, founder of the Privacy Academy, to expose the terrifying reality behind AI, digital surveillance, and the rise of technocratic control. We dive deep into how global elites are building a digital prison powered by artificial intelligence, data harvesting, and psychological manipulation—and how tools like digital IDs, CBDCs, and “smart” devices are being weaponized against us. Glenn explains how AI is not just analyzing your behavior—it’s being used to control it. If we don’t act now, we risk handing over our freedom to a machine-driven world order.

This episode of Man In America is a hard-hitting look at the digital threats we’re facing, and trust me, it’s a wake-up call you can’t ignore. I sat down with Glenn Meder, founder of Privacy Academy, to peel back the curtain on how AI, big tech, and surveillance are merging into one of the biggest dangers of our lifetime. We’re talking about a system that’s collecting every shred of data about you, from your bank logins to your late-night TikTok scrolls, and using it to control you. Glenn broke down the three main threats: hackers and scammers, Big Tech like Google, and Big Brother himself. It’s not just about ads; it’s about building a digital prison where your every move is tracked. I even played a chilling AI-generated audio of my own voice, used by scammers to dupe listeners, and we discussed fake videos of influencers like Patrick Bet-David pushing fraudulent investments. This isn’t sci-fi; it’s happening now.

We went deep into the infrastructure of this dystopia. Glenn explained how digital IDs, CBDCs, and the Internet of Things are all pieces of a global surveillance puzzle. Laws like the Big Beautiful Bill, which stops states from regulating AI for a decade, are paving the way for a Minority Report-style world where AI could predict and punish “crimes” before they happen. He shared a gut-punch story about his son, who, as a struggling 20-year-old line cook, was hit with a TikTok meme so eerily specific, mocking his job, mood, and the song Rotten Apples he was looping, that it freaked him out enough to ditch social media. Glenn suspects this was AI at work, possibly even directed by foreign powers to destabilize our youth. 60 Minutes exposed how China’s TikTok feeds kids “spinach” content like study tips, while America’s version serves up “opium” content, drugs, despair, and radicalization. It’s predictive programming, like Person of Interest, where AI manipulates search results to drive people to dark places. The endgame? Total control, with tech like Elon Musk’s Neuralink and Starlink laying the groundwork.

But here’s the good news: we’re not helpless. Glenn’s all about practical solutions, and he laid out steps to reclaim your privacy. Start by switching to Linux computers and de-Googled Android phones—they’re user-friendly now, not just for tech geeks. Compartmentalize your data: use separate browsers like Brave for personal stuff and others for work-related Google or Facebook. He also stressed strong password managers like Bitwarden and two-factor authentication with physical keys like Nitrokey. We’re hosting a free webinar on June 12 at 11 a.m. central to dive deeper into these threats and arm you with tools to fight back. Register at ManinAmerica.com, and if you can’t make it live, the replay will be available for a few days. This isn’t just about you; it’s about your kids and their future. We’ve got a small window to stop this technocracy before it enslaves us all. Enjoy the show!

A Personal Story: When AI Knows Too Much Yeah, learning about people. Turning AI on people and learning people. I've got a story about that, actually. I love stories. All right. So, you know, I do Privacy Academy with my son, Eric, and he's wonderful. We, you know, he's a truly valuable part of our team. But he was, I would say, for four-ish years ago, maybe four and a half years ago, he was about 20. And he was going through some hard times, as many kids do that age, you know. And he was working as a line cook in a restaurant. And he was having a particularly bad day that day. And so he was angry and you know, upset and he was, he listened to, he had headphones on and listened to the same song over and over all day, right? And so then he gets off of work and he goes home and he's flipping through TikTok and TikTok, there's this meme that comes up. Now this is before ChatGPT came out, this is before anyone had any idea of how powerful AI was. And there was this meme that came up in his thread that was like an angry cartoon drawing of a line cook, right? And the saying said, “when you're a line cook and you're angry and depressed and you listen to Rotten Apples 24 hours a day,” which is the song he was listening to all day on repeat, “and you want to kill yourself.” That's what it said. He was so freaked out by that. He shunned off Twitter and he actually got off of Twitter because he's like, what the heck did that? There's no way that's just a meme that's out there. That was made specifically for me.

