This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Is Hollywood part of a grand scheme to undermine traditional faiths and pave the way for a new world religion?

In a world teetering on the brink of moral and spiritual chaos, it’s not just the news or the politicians leading us astray. There’s a darker, more insidious force at play, one that manipulates from the shadows, shaping our perceptions without us even knowing. Today, we peel back the layers on an agenda so deeply embedded in Hollywood and our culture that it threatens to dismantle the very core of our beliefs.

Canadian journalist, historian, and filmmaker Matthew Ehret exposes how historical and current elites could be orchestrating a massive psychological operation, using alien narratives and Hollywood’s storytelling to engineer a global cultural and religious reset.

Matthew Ehret, through his meticulous research into declassified documents and historical records, reveals a chilling possibility: that the alien narrative, pushed forward by Hollywood, might be a strategic play to dissolve traditional religions and enforce a new global belief system. This isn’t just about entertainment; it’s a calculated move to reshape our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

“At least that’s what they think. No religion owns the alien narrative. No nation can claim it as their problem alone.”

This line from our discussion not only highlights the universal threat aliens pose in the narrative but also underscores the unique position this theme holds in bypassing cultural and religious boundaries, making it a perfect tool for global manipulation.

The Blueprint For A Manufactured Crisis

Matthew explains how this manipulation works, drawing connections that are not just theories but are grounded in historical precedent and current realities. He discusses projects like the CIA’s MKUltra and the infamous Project Blue Beam, suggesting a longstanding tradition of using psychological warfare and high technology to control public perception.

“Holographic projections in the night sky, signals beamed directly into people’s minds, a staged event so overwhelming and frightening that populations across the world would panic and demand a global authority to respond.”

This strategy, described during our talk, reveals the depth of planning that could go into creating a global crisis, real or perceived, to consolidate power and control.

Here is where the history gets firmer ground under it. Matthew walked me through a real program once floated by military strategist Edward Lansdale, an idea sometimes called elimination through illumination. A declassified 1962 memo shows Lansdale actually proposed firing star shells from a submarine to light up the sky over Havana, hoping to convince Cubans that the Second Coming was at hand and that Christ opposed Castro, playing on local religious belief.

When Hollywood Preaches A New Gospel

The conversation also delves into the darker corners of Hollywood’s influence, where movies do more than entertain. They condition us to a new reality, one where our traditional beliefs are upended. Matthew points out how Hollywood blockbusters often embed messages that promote a shift away from established religious doctrines to a more universal, alien-centric belief system. This shift isn’t just a cultural reset; it’s a strategic move to erode the foundations of individual faith communities and replace them with a homogenized, easily controllable worldview.

Matthew described how these films recast miracles as advanced technology. Prophets become gifted children, shaped through trauma into go-betweens for humanity and supposed higher beings. He said watching it unfold on screen felt disturbingly close to real testimonies he has heard from survivors of mind control programs, right down to the fragmented memories and staged encounters.

An Old Belief System Wearing A New Costume

Matthew traced this agenda back further than most people realize. He connects it to Theosophy, the movement founded by Helena Blavatsky in the 1800s. Blavatsky did write about ascended masters she called the Lords of the Flame, said to come from Venus to guide human evolution, and she did launch a magazine called Lucifer in 1887 to promote her teachings.

Matthew argues that unnamed elites today actively hold and act on this same Luciferian doctrine while orchestrating an alien disclosure agenda.

This is not a new plan. Planners simply updated an old one for a generation raised on space movies and government disclosure hearings instead of stained glass and scripture.

The Real Target Is Your Trust

As we navigate these revelations, it becomes clear that the implications go beyond mere conspiracy. They speak to a deep-rooted drive by certain elite groups to control the spiritual and cultural narratives that define human civilization. The question isn’t just about whether aliens exist or not, but about how the belief in such phenomena is being used to engineer a new era of global governance and belief.

Matthew Ehret’s insights offer not just food for thought but a call to scrutinize the information being fed to us. As narratives unfold on our screens, big and small, the need for critical engagement and awareness has never been more crucial. By understanding the tools and tactics of those who seek to shape global consciousness, we can better defend the integrity of our beliefs and preserve the cultural and spiritual diversity that enriches our world.

Are you experiencing brain fog, lack of focus, or mental fatigue? WAVwatch emits sound frequencies targeted to enhance mental clarity naturally for lasting focus. Use promo code SETH to save $$$.

A Personal Closing Thought

One thing stayed with me after this conversation with Matthew. Whether every piece of his theory proves out or not, the whole strategy he describes depends on one simple thing: getting people to stop trusting their own faith, their own memory, and their own eyes.

That is why I slow down before I accept a story on the big screen or the evening news.

I pay attention. I stay rooted in what I already know to be true. I share conversations like this one with people I love, so they are not caught off guard either.

That is why I do this work. And I am grateful you read it with me today.

If this conversation gave you something to think about, share it with someone who needs to hear it, and consider subscribing so you never miss the next one. Our Ark Community keeps growing because people like you pass these stories along, and I would love to have you along for the ride.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Seth’s Personal Picks

Health & Wellness:

Improve cellular function and promote healthy aging: CLICK HERE. Use code MIA to save 25%

Boost your testosterone naturally with clinically backed ingredients: CLICK HERE to save with code SETH.

Protect your family from pesticides, industrial chemicals, and toxic metals hiding in your tap water: CLICK HERE to get $250 off.

Here’s where I buy my Nicotine patches. CLICK HERE. Use promo code SETH to save 20%

Hydrate deeply and give your cells the nutrients they need: CLICK HERE and use code SETH to save

Enhance mental clarity naturally: CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save

Healthy gut, healthy brain: CLICK HERE and use code: MANINAMERICA to save 25%

Improve immunity and skin quality: CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save.

Heal your body with nature’s original medicine: CLICK HERE and use code MANINAMERICA10 to save 10% on Andrew’s hand-crafted herbal formulas.

Food & Survival:

For high quality storable foods and seeds, CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save 15%.

Get everything you need to protect and prepare your family: CLICK HERE

Money & Finance:

Protect your personal and financial freedom: CLICK HERE.

Avoid troubles from IRS: Call (866) 686-1359 or CLICK HERE for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA.

Invest in gold & silver: CLICK HERE or call 626-654-1906

Community & Preparedness:

Real community nearby: Join the waitlist for the Ark Community

Test your readiness: CLICK HERE.