America's 250th Birthday. Here's What They Don't Want You to Remember w/ Eric Metaxas

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Are we honoring our founders’ vision or have we strayed too far from the tree of liberty?

As fireworks light up the sky this Fourth of July, marking America’s 250th birthday, a deeper, more urgent reflection is required. While celebrations will echo across the nation, there’s also a growing sense of concern about the country’s future. Eric Metaxas, a best-selling author and seasoned historian, joins us to peel back the layers of sanitized history that have obscured the rugged, divine foundations of our nation. Through his eye-opening research into the original writings and intentions of our founding fathers, Metaxas exposes a stark divergence from the vision that birthed the greatest nation on Earth.

In an era where the truths of our foundation are either twisted or ignored, Metaxas brings to light the indispensable role of faith and morality in securing liberty. His findings are not just a recount of historical events, but a clarion call to every American today, reminding us of the covenant our forebearers made, a covenant rooted deeply in a commitment to divine providence and personal virtue.

“The biggest lie is that you can have liberty without God. None of the founders believed that. Not one,” Metaxas asserts.

This profound misrepresentation of our heritage underpins much of the current cultural and political unraveling. The founding fathers didn’t just fight for independence from British tyranny; they fought for a freedom that was tethered to moral responsibilities and a collective reverence for higher truths.

“We are now in our third existential crisis. The revolution was the first, the civil war the second. If we don’t go back and learn the history of what happened then... we can’t keep liberty,” Metaxas warns.

The stakes are unmistakably high, paralleling the dire straits faced during the Revolution and the Civil War. Yet, the crux of Metaxas’s message pivots on hope, hope that rediscovering and embracing these truths can steer America back to its foundational principles.

The manipulation and dilution of our historical narratives have reached a critical point where ideological forces seek to sever the roots of American identity.

“They want the state to be god. And the biggest threat to the power of the state is people actually believing in God because then you can’t threaten them,” Metaxas explains.

This battle is not merely political; it is a spiritual wrestle against forces that scorn the very notion of a transcendent moral order.

The wisdom of the founders was clear: “Freedom requires virtue, virtue requires faith, and faith in turn requires freedom,” a Golden Triangle of liberty that has sustained the United States for centuries. But as this framework erodes under the relentless assault of secular ideologies, the fabric of American society frays, leaving us exposed to the whims of tyranny and moral chaos.

The Central Lie, Unpacked

Metaxas didn’t stop at asserting the deist myth was false. He went further, tracing exactly where it comes from and who benefits from it.

“None of them were deists,” he told me. “Maybe at some point you could say Jefferson or Franklin, but let me tell you, even they got the narrative that we are going back to the Sinai Covenant. We’re going to look directly to God. Every one of them understood this.”

He pointed to the ideas embedded in the Declaration itself, that we are made in God’s image, that every life is sacred, that all men are created equal, and asked a simple question: where do those ideas come from? Not from the French Enlightenment, which produced the guillotine, the Reign of Terror, and the bloodbath that followed. Those ideas come from the Bible, and everyone alive at the time knew it.

Why the Story Keeps Getting Rewritten

Metaxas connected the erasure of this history to a pattern he’s studied across other collapsed and captured societies, from Maoist China to the Bolshevik Revolution.

“There is an intentional destruction of the culture that established the moral norms,” he said, describing how statues fall, symbols are torn down, and history gets rewritten so a people no longer recognizes its own roots.

The claim that America’s founders were closet secularists isn’t a harmless historical footnote in his view. It’s part of a deliberate severing, one designed to leave the population without the moral and spiritual foundation that made self-government possible in the first place.

He was also careful to correct a companion myth. Roughly a third of the signers of the Declaration owned slaves, not all of them, and many were fiercely anti-slavery, including Franklin, who led an abolition society. Painting every founder with the same brush isn’t history, Metaxas argued. It’s agenda.

The Cost of the Sacred Cause

What startled Metaxas most in his research wasn’t the ideas, but the conduct. The British fought with a brutality that has been almost entirely scrubbed from American memory. Surrendered prisoners were bayoneted. Hessian mercenaries and Native American fighters were deliberately recruited because they were feared, a calculated strategy to terrorize colonists into submission. Roughly 10,000 Americans died in British prison ships, more than died in combat.

George Washington ran his army the opposite way. He ordered his men to attend church, avoid gambling and drunkenness, and treat enemy prisoners with dignity and food. He believed, as Metaxas put it, that the cause would only be blessed if it was conducted honorably. That same conviction drove a young John Adams to defend the British soldiers after the Boston Massacre, a deeply unpopular decision made because he believed every man, even an enemy, deserved a fair trial.

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What 250 Years Demands of Us Now

Two hundred and fifty years after the founding of America, we’re at a crossroads. We can remember the values that built this country, or continue down a path that many believe is pulling us away from them. The future depends on the choices we make today.

Benjamin Franklin understood this better than anyone. Walking out of the Constitutional Convention, he was asked what kind of government the delegates had created. “A republic,” he answered, “if you can keep it.” He didn’t promise permanence. He handed us a responsibility.

This Fourth of July, let’s do more than just enjoy the festivities. Let’s engage deeply with the truths that forged our nation. Let’s remind ourselves and our neighbors of the sacred cause for which the founding fathers pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. Read the Declaration itself; it takes only a few minutes, and most Americans have never actually done it. And let’s reaffirm our commitment to those enduring principles, ensuring that the flame of liberty, once ignited in 1776, is not extinguished on our watch.

If this resonated, share it with one person who needs to hear it, and consider picking up Metaxas’s book, Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World, for the fuller story behind everything above.

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