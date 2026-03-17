Baby Farming & Immortality? Here’s What The Elites Aren’t Telling You w/ Emma Waters

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

There’s a conversation happening in fertility clinics, tech boardrooms, and Silicon Valley circles that most people have no idea is taking place.

It’s not about politics. It’s not about the economy. It’s about something far more fundamental — the question of who gets to be born, who gets to decide that, and what happens to the lives that don’t make the cut.

I recently sat down with Emma Waters, a policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation and author of the forthcoming book Lead Like Jael: Seven Timeless Principles for Today’s Women. She’s also a wife and mother of two little girls, ages three and one. She studies what she calls “the intersection of technology and human conception and development.” And the things she laid out in our conversation have stayed with me ever since.

She warned me upfront:

“I’ll frequently hear from people say, ‘Emma, we loved your interview. It ruined my day, but we loved your interview.’”

Fair warning for you too.

Man Trying to Be God

Let me start with the big picture, because without it, the details don’t make sense.

There’s a worldview that’s been quietly seeping into mainstream culture for decades. It doesn’t call itself a religion. It doesn’t gather in churches. But it is, at its core, a spiritual belief system — one that says humanity, through technology, can replace God.

The transhumanists believe they can design away suffering. They believe they can conquer death. And some of them — the most radical, the most powerful — believe they can live forever.

Brian Johnson, one of the leading figures in this movement, has a motto: Don’t die. Not as a motivational slogan. As a literal mission statement. He believes, and has said publicly, that God didn’t create the world — that evolution produced us, and that now we, through advanced AI and cloud computing, are in the process of creating God.

Let that sit for a second.

And then there’s Jared Kushner — someone you wouldn’t necessarily peg as a transhumanist — who said on camera:

“There’s a good probability that my generation is hopefully, with the advances in science, either the first generation to live forever or the last generation that’s going to die.”

When Emma played me that clip, I didn’t know what to say. Because this isn’t fringe anymore. This is mainstream. This is Jared Kushner, sitting in interviews, casually telling the world he thinks his generation might never die.

This is the spirit of the age we’re living in. And I think it maps perfectly to what we’ve seen throughout history: when men become powerful enough, they start to believe they can do what only God can do. The Tower of Babel. The pharaohs. Mao. Hitler. The specific technology changes. The impulse doesn’t.

The Industry That’s Already Here

Here’s where it stops being abstract and starts being something you can look up right now on your phone.

In the United States, there are approximately 450 IVF clinics. Seventy-five percent of them offer something called pre-implantation genetic testing — where they take a human embryo created in a lab and test it before deciding whether to implant it. And seventy-three percent of those clinics use that testing to determine the sex of the embryo.

That’s not screening for devastating disease. That’s parents choosing whether they want a boy or a girl — and destroying the embryos they don’t want.

Emma told me about Paris Hilton, who used IVF specifically because she wanted a girl. She created 20 human embryos. Nineteen were boys. She selected the one girl and made no mention of what happened to the other 19.

Twenty lives created. One chosen. Nineteen gone.

Emma gave this a name: consumer eugenics. A market-driven system that reduces human life to conditional acceptance — your life is worth having if you meet these criteria. If you don’t, well, we’ll just move on to the next embryo.

We recoil at that language when it’s applied to people who are already born. But somehow, when it’s a petri dish in a fertility clinic, we’ve been conditioned to see it as healthcare.

The Tests Don’t Even Work

Here’s the part that made me feel sick.

These clinics are selling parents the promise of the perfect child at up to $30,000 per cycle. Companies like Orchid and Nucleus Genomics claim a 98% accuracy rate on their genetic testing.

But study after study shows something very different.

Some studies show a 55% false positive rate. One study found that 33% of embryos initially flagged as having a disease didn’t actually have it when retested.

In July 2025, a massive class-action lawsuit was filed in California. A woman was told all of her embryos had a genetic condition. She destroyed every single one of them. Later, she discovered there was a strong likelihood that at least half of her embryos would have been born completely healthy.

Those were her last embryos, given her age. She can no longer have children.

And she trusted the science.

Emma made a point I can’t shake: one of the biggest names in this industry, Noor Siddiqui, talks about how her motivation comes from her mother going blind due to a genetic disease when Siddiqui was in high school. She built her company to help other families avoid that kind of suffering.

But Emma pointed out the devastating implication: if Siddiqui’s grandparents had used this technology to avoid the pain of that genetic condition, they wouldn’t have healed her mother. They simply would never have chosen her.

Think about that. The person whose suffering inspired this entire mission to “help” people — she herself would have been eliminated by the very tool that was supposedly built in her honor.

That’s not healing. That’s erasure.

Jeffrey Epstein Was Doing This Too

I want to be clear — this isn’t new. Emma said it simply: “There’s nothing new under the sun.”

Jeffrey Epstein had breeding programs at his Zorro Ranch. A 2019 New York Times article documented his stated desire to seed the human race with his DNA. He invested heavily in biology, genetics, and universities — not out of altruism, but out of this same hubris: the belief that his genetics were so superior that the world needed more of them.

John of God — the faith healer that Oprah had a strange relationship with — ran literal baby farming operations.

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, publicly promised to pay for IVF treatments for any woman willing to use his sperm.

This is the billionaire-class version of a God complex that history has seen before. Emma put it plainly:

“Hitler had a breeding program to try to create the ideal humans.”

The technology is new. The impulse is ancient. What’s different now is that it’s dressed up in medical language, accessible through a website, and marketed as responsible parenting.

The Spark No One Can Explain

I want to share where I personally stand on this, because I think it matters.

I believe the soul enters at conception. Not at the heartbeat. Not at viability outside the womb. At the moment of conception.

There’s actually footage of this — a real, recorded spark of light that occurs the instant a sperm enters an egg. Something energetic, something that science can document but cannot explain. To me, that’s God saying: this soul is going in.

So when I look at a fertility clinic creating 20 embryos and choosing one — those aren’t potential lives. Those are 19 actual lives ended. To me, that’s murder, just as surely as any other form of murder. You opened the door for those souls to come in. And then you closed it.

I know that’s a strong position. But I can’t see it any other way.

How We Got Here: A 60-Year Timeline

Emma laid out a timeline during our conversation that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

In 1957, the U.S. fertility rate was 3.68 — a thriving, growing population. By 2024, it had collapsed to 1.63, the lowest ever recorded. What happened?

- 1960: The hormonal birth control pill is introduced, severing — for the first time in human history — the connection between sex and children.

- 1973: Roe v. Wade. Over 10 million women are already on the pill. Abortion becomes the backup.

- 1973: No-fault divorce spreads rapidly, turning marriage from a covenant into a contract either party can exit at will.

- 1979: The first IVF baby is born in the United States. For the first time, you could be married to one person, having sex with another, and having children through a third — with no biological connection required.

Emma’s thesis: in 60 years, we severed the package deal that all of human history had taken for granted — marriage, sex, and children, together. And we’re now seeing the consequences cascade through every area of life.

In 1965, over 65% of Americans were married. In 1930, 10% of couples met through church. By 2024, only 2% meet through church and 60% meet online. And Gen Z is on track to have over one-third of its members never marry at all — the highest percentage in modern history.

The Dating App Trap

I remember working at a kiosk in the mall when I was 17 or 18. Part of why I liked that job was because I could talk to girls, get phone numbers, maybe go on a date. It was awkward. It required courage. You had to read the room, take a risk, face rejection in real life.

Now we swipe.

And Emma made the point that dating apps are designed to keep you on the dating app. The algorithm isn’t optimizing for you to find a spouse. It’s optimizing for engagement. More swipes, more likes, more time spent wondering: could I do better?

The same logic that makes you think you can always find a better embryo is making you think you can always find a better partner. Both are consumer mindsets applied to something sacred.

Meanwhile, the cell phone follows you 24/7. You’re checking work emails at 9 PM. You’re replying to your boss at 7 AM. You’re present everywhere except where you physically are. And the art of real human connection — the kind that leads to marriage, family, and children — is slowly dying.

The Medical System’s Priorities

Here’s a detail Emma dropped that I think deserves its own section.

The standard OB/GYN practice in the United States is that doctors will not begin treating you for miscarriage loss until you have lost three pregnancies.

Three.

They make you lose three babies before they’ll investigate why it keeps happening.

And yet, those same clinics are happy to offer $30,000 IVF cycles with genetic testing that has a 55% false positive rate.

Emma described an alternative — Natural Procreative Technology, Restorative Reproductive Medicine — that works with the body to understand why miscarriages are happening and actually treat the root cause. Instead of bypassing the problem entirely by creating and selecting embryos in a lab.

But where’s the money in that?

There’s no $30,000 procedure in asking a woman to eat better, sleep more, address hormone imbalances, and work with her body the way God designed it.

The Pattern That Keeps Repeating

I said this to Emma near the end of our conversation and I want to say it again here, because I think it’s the key to understanding all of this.

The social engineers create a scientific solution. But they ignore the fact that their science also created a lot of the problems they’re now solving.

In farming: we developed mono-crop GMO systems that destroyed soil health, depleted nutrients, and poisoned the land. Then, instead of returning to regenerative agriculture — which works with nature, which produces genuine abundance — we developed aluminum-resistant seeds to deal with the aluminum contamination we created.

It’s the same in reproduction. We broke the natural connection between marriage, sex, and children. We flooded culture with the pill, no-fault divorce, and hook-up culture. We delayed childbearing by telling women a career was more important than a family. We filled our food with chemicals that affect fertility. And now, instead of addressing any of those root causes, we’re developing $30,000 IVF procedures and genetic testing to “solve” the fertility crisis we caused.

Nature — which I believe is God’s design — produces abundance when you work with it. When you try to dominate it, re-engineer it, play God with it, you create fragility, dependency, and suffering.

The solution isn’t more technology. It’s returning to the design.

What It Means to Leave a Legacy

Emma said something near the end of our conversation that I keep returning to.

One of the oldest and most beautiful realities of human life is the intergenerational passing — parents raising children, grandparents passing down wisdom and resources, each generation sacrificing for the one that comes after.

That’s legacy.

But if you believe you’re going to live forever, you don’t need to leave a legacy. You need those resources for yourself. You’re not going to want to pass them down, because you need them for another 200 years. You’re not going to want too many children, because they compete with your immortality project.

Emma connected this directly to policies around depopulation, the Georgia Guidestones’ stated goal of a world population of 500 million, and the Epstein files’ discussions of population reduction. Because if you believe you’re going to live forever, the other 8 billion people on earth stop looking like your neighbors and start looking like threats to your resource base.

This is why the transhumanist agenda and the depopulation agenda aren’t in conflict. They’re the same agenda, just viewed from different angles.

The Good News

Emma and I both tried to end in the right place, and I want to do the same here.

The answer is not to reject technology. Emma said it beautifully:

“We have this incredibly high calling before us — to steward and encourage the development of technology that restores and affirms the goodness of the human person.”

That means saying no to certain technologies. But it also means saying yes to the ones being built with human flourishing in mind. Real innovations that heal and care for the person, rather than ranking and selecting which persons get to exist.

And it means returning to the things that have always worked — community, faith, family, the natural design God gave us for abundance. Not the slick marketing of a fertility clinic. Not the gamification of human connection through dating apps. Not the illusion that we can engineer our way out of suffering.

My dad was one of nine kids, born in 1957. I’ve got two daughters, ages two and five. Emma’s got two little girls, ages three and one. None of our lives are optimized. None of our kids were selected. But they’re whole, they’re real, and they matter — unconditionally.

That’s the world worth fighting for.

Emma Waters’ book, Lead Like Jael: Seven Timeless Principles for Today’s Women, releases March 24th. Pre-order it and leave a review on Amazon — reviews in the first few days matter enormously for visibility.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “I need to be around people who get it,” that’s exactly why I’m building the ARK Community. It’s a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We’re going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it’s going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way — physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods. To join nearly 4,000 others on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email.

And lastly — please help share this article. Right now, take a minute and send it to one person you think needs to see it. That’s how we win this thing. One person at a time.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.