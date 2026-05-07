Watch the Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

What if everything you were told about healing was a lie?

Not a partial lie. Not an exaggeration. A deliberate, systematic lie designed to keep you dependent on a system that profits from your sickness.

I know that sounds like a big claim. So let me tell you what I learned in this conversation. And then you can decide.

Her name is Linda Bamber Olson.

She was born completely deaf in one ear. Didn’t find out until third grade. So she spent years reading lips, sitting in the front row, putting her hands on people’s shoulders just to feel the vibration of their voice. She learned to sense sound through her body before she ever understood it with her ears.

She became a teacher. Then a drummer. Thirty-five years in a band. And it wasn’t until recently that she understood why.

“When we are in the mother’s womb, it really sounds like a drum corps. I just think that’s fascinating. So maybe I missed some of that sound because my hearing wasn’t there. And maybe that’s why I was so fascinated by it.”

Sound is the first thing we experience. And it is usually the last thing that fades when we die. We just aren’t taking advantage of it.

Her Mother and Sister Got Breast Cancer

Six months apart.

Her doctors told her she should have a double mastectomy. Preventative. Just get ahead of it. She decided there had to be something better.

So she quit teaching. She started a business focused on women’s breast health. Spent 16 years working with thousands of women.

“As I worked with thousands of women, it really just kind of got so overwhelming, because we’re not taught anything about our natural health and how to protect ourselves. And all we’re taught is a pill. Take a pill, go get an exam and take a pill.”

One day she threw up her hands and said, God, tell me what to do.

“It was like he just showered it down on me and said, it’s frequencies. So I started studying. And there’s a frequency for every single problem that women might have with their breast health. And that became unbelievable. There is a frequency for everything.”

The Sumerians Were Wearing It 5,000 Years Ago

Linda develops something called the Wav Watch. A wrist-worn frequency device. Then someone sends her photos of ancient Sumerian carvings. Right there in stone, these ancient figures holding lions, with something on their wrists that looks exactly like a watch.

“It’d be easy to look at it and say, oh, it’s a gold bracelet. No, there’s a face and a band on there. So you can’t say that it doesn’t look really, really similar to this. Doesn’t that make your head spin? What did our ancient cultures know that we haven’t really caught on to?”

And it goes further than carvings. The old churches and cathedrals were not just fancy buildings.

“They weren’t just building these fancy buildings. They were building them as a place of healing, as a place to get closer to God. Those bells were tuned to certain frequencies and that bell could actually be used for healing.”

Scientists have taken instruments inside ancient churches and measured the resonance. The buildings were designed to reflect sound in a specific way so that people sitting in them could be healed.

“I tend to think that they did use those churches for healing because we haven’t found any evidence of giant hospitals or anything we would call that, places for people to go for other ideas like we have today. So they had some different ideas than us.”

And Stanford Medical School now has the research to show why it works. They took heart cells. Exposed each one to a different acoustic sound. And every single cell changed shape.

“All these different sounds going through your body can change it, can rebalance it, can move it around, can realign it, can do something with it. So when sound goes through our body, it’s changing a lot of things.”

Tesla Figured This Out Over 100 Years Ago.

He called it the Mortal Oscillation Rate.

“This is what Tesla taught us that we’re not realizing. He named something, he called it the mortal oscillation rate. It’s the example of somebody singing a high note and breaking a crystal goblet. That’s what he just described. We can use a frequency to destroy things.”

Including pathogens. They took a microbe, found its resonant frequency at 1,150 hertz, introduced that frequency to the microbe, and watched what happened.

“When those frequencies meet, they just kind of self-amplify and you’ll see that that pathogen basically disintegrated and fell apart. So how come we haven’t been using that?”

Because the Rockefellers and Carnegies had a different plan. They funded the medical schools. They shaped what was taught. And then they outlawed the competition.

“At the turn of the century, around the 1900s, we had homeopathic hospitals and we had allopathic hospitals. There was a whole shift. And of course those hospitals shut down under bad circumstances. We were steered to pills and medicine in a completely different way. I keep saying we’d be a hundred years ahead if we had not made that abrupt turn and turned away from frequencies.”

Here is the part they really did not want you to understand. When you take a medication, your body only absorbs 2% of it. That is why you have to take it over and over again for months before anything changes.

“They knew that frequencies travel through your body quickly, faster than the speed of sound and make changes very quickly. When we take a medicine, it’s a chemical frequency. And it moves so slow through our body that our body burns it up and only 2% is absorbed. So of course we have to take that over and over and over again. But frequencies can act very, very quickly. So they didn’t want that competition. So they eliminated their competition lots of different ways.”

The Testimonials Will Stop You Cold.

When Linda was developing the Wav Watch prototype, the results started coming immediately.

“Nine women had breast lumps go away in about 30 minutes. Now I know that’s a big statement. I have those written testimonies. And I learned that if I combined lymph detox, inflammation, pain and trauma, and frequencies for the particular type of lump that it was, those lumps tended to go away very quickly.”

About 30 people came in with kidney stones. Same result.

“Within 30 minutes, when I did a variety of ideas, those kidney stones seem to have gone away. We did a urine sample and it was full of flat granules. One lady had like five rice-sized granules in her urine in 30 minutes.”

A woman at a trade booth had essential tremors for three and a half years.

“I am not exaggerating because I have this lady’s testimony in a video. In three minutes, her tremors were gone that she’d had for three and a half years.”

A woman came to Linda’s office who had not been able to move her neck for 36 years. She knew the exact day it started. The exact hour. It was the moment her daughter was born.

“I put the WaveWatch on her and we set it for upper joint support. And I turned around to grab my phone and then I turned on the video. And then I just turned around to take a video of her and she’s going like this. And I said, I thought your neck was messed up. She goes, not anymore.”

Then Linda paused.

“That’s what they didn’t want us to know. They didn’t want us to know that frequencies can make a big change in your life very quickly.”

And then her favorite story.

“A gentleman called and he said he bought the watch for his wife with Parkinson’s. And finally he just blurted out and he said, we sleep really close together. And I could feel her frequencies when she had the WaveWatch on. And I got up the next morning and my feet didn’t hurt. My feet have hurt for 15 years. I’ve been on meds for 15 years. So he snuggled with his wife for two more weeks and he got off his meds.”

This Is a Medical Freedom Issue.

They took this technology from us. They buried it. They made it illegal.

And now a woman who was born deaf, who could not hear a sound in one ear her entire life, has spent 16 years studying what they took from us and is giving it back.

I am not telling you to go off your medications. Follow your own discernment. Build that muscle. Do your own research.

But I will tell you this. When you hear these stories, and you understand that Tesla knew how to do this in 1900, and you understand that the people who profit from your sickness made sure you would never hear about it?

That should make you angry. And it should make you hopeful.

Because the information is coming back. And they cannot stop it.

Are you experiencing brain fog, lack of focus, or mental fatigue? WAVwatch emits sound frequencies targeted to enhance mental clarity naturally for lasting focus. Use promo code SETH to save $$$.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The Wav Watch is not FDA approved. Individual testimonials reflect personal experiences only. Always consult a licensed healthcare provider before making changes to your health routine.

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