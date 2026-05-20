This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Most people, when they trace back the threats we are facing today, the surveillance, the control grabs, and the slow collapse, land somewhere around COVID. Maybe 9/11. At the furthest, maybe the Cold War. But researcher and author Mel K has spent years pulling on threads that most historians are either too afraid or too conditioned to touch. And every one of those threads leads back to the same window in history, 1944 to 1954.

Those were the years of the GI Bill, the parades, the suburbs, Hollywood, and the great American celebration. And that celebration, Mel argues, was the perfect cover for one of the greatest betrayals in human history.

The War Within the War

While American soldiers were dying on the beaches of Normandy, something else was happening in Bern and Basel, Switzerland. Bankers from America, Britain, France, and Germany were sitting together at the Bank of International Settlements, conducting business as if there was no war at all.

“What the American people were never told,” Mel explains, “was that it was an American New York banker running the Bank of International Settlements while our soldiers were fighting and dying on the continent of Europe.”

The countries of Czechoslovakia, Hungary, and much of occupied Europe had been completely looted, including their gold, their banks, and their financial stores. And the money, Mel argues, was flowing directly into the BIS, managed by men who considered the war a logistical inconvenience, not a moral catastrophe.

At the center of this system were two Wall Street lawyers from the firm Sullivan and Cromwell, Allen Dulles and his brother John Foster Dulles. They were in Switzerland and France during the war, Mel says, planning the postwar financial architecture, a system designed to sit above all nations and outside any government’s real authority.

“I believe after World War II, something terrible happened to our country. The Dulles brothers came back and reconfigured the State Department into a tentacle of the supranational architecture of continuity.”

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The Rockefellers, IG Farben, and the Multinational Blueprint

The Dulles brothers did not act alone. Already intertwined with the Nazi war machine was a web of multinational corporations, most prominently IG Farben, the pharmaceutical and chemical giant that had a patent sharing relationship with Rockefeller’s Standard Oil of New Jersey.

IG Farben did not just profit from the war. They ran their own slave labor camp next to Auschwitz, working 60,000 people to death to manufacture Zyklon B, the gas used in the gas chambers. Ten IG Farben executives were tried at Nuremberg. Allen Dulles and a man named McCloy intervened. Most of those executives served one to two years. Many then came to America.

This was separate from Operation Paperclip, the documented program that brought about 1,600 Nazi scientists into American institutions. Mel says the real number was far higher, around 12,000 high level operatives, absorbed not just into labs and NASA programs like the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Northern California and NASA in Huntsville, but also into foundations, law firms, academia, and NGOs.

“The Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Ford foundations were all investigated in the 1930s for being subversive to the will of the American people.” “And here they are, taking in the intellectuals and organizers from Germany, giving them new names, bringing their whole families, and unfortunately bringing their entire ideology.”

That ideology, Mel argues, is totalitarianism. Not the crude goose stepping kind. The quiet, administrative, institutional kind.

The Red House Meeting and the Nazi Rat Lines

In 1944, before Hitler surrendered, a secret meeting took place. Present were Himmler’s banker, a representative from the Bank of England, McKittrick, the American running the BIS, the Dulles brothers, Rockefeller representatives, and executives from IG Farben and other major German corporations. Their objective was straightforward, to figure out how to move billions of dollars out of Germany before the Reich collapsed.

The money moved through shell companies and through subsidiaries of corporations already operating in America, Mexico, and South America. IG Farben was broken up into Bayer, BASF, and others, but their headquarters were quietly opened across the Western Hemisphere. Volkswagen, Krupp, Daimler, and Mercedes were part of this same corporate repositioning, according to Mel’s account.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Rand Paul have since reopened the Nazi rat line investigation. So far, over 900 additional bank accounts have been identified, most of them routing through the Vatican and Argentina. Mel also notes that when some of the worst war criminals, including Eichmann and Mengele, were escaping to Argentina, the head of the archdiocese there was the man who would later become Pope Francis.

“The Red Cross was helping a lot of these Nazis get new names, new bank accounts, new passports, and finding places for them in the multinational corporations and institutions in America.”

JFK Knew

At the meeting in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, in 1944, before D Day had even happened, the world’s bankers gathered to design the postwar financial order. They created the IMF and the World Bank. They also voted to dissolve the Bank of International Settlements. That vote meant nothing. The BIS never ended. It grew stronger. Mel says it remains the most powerful bank in the world, beyond the reach of any national government.

By 1961, President Kennedy had seen enough. Standing before the full American press corps, he delivered what Mel K considers one of the most important speeches in modern American history.

“We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence, on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised.”

Historians have always said Kennedy was talking about communism. Mel does not believe that anymore.

“I think he was talking about what happened in Germany and Switzerland during the war that the Dulles brothers helped create.”

Kennedy had already fired Allen Dulles. He was closing in on the architecture. Two years after that speech, he was dead.

The Immunity Act Nobody Talks About

In 1945, under the influence of the Dulles brothers and with President Truman’s signature, the United States passed the International Organization Immunity Act. With that single piece of legislation, the Bank of International Settlements and 63 connected banks, the newly formed United Nations, and 76 UN affiliated agencies were granted complete legal immunity on American soil.

What does that mean in practice? They cannot be audited. They cannot be legally sued. They cannot be investigated. And you cannot enter their premises without their permission, on American soil.

Many of these organizations operate right now out of New York City and Washington D.C. The IMF, the World Bank, and dozens of others are physically present in the United States, and the American legal system has zero authority over any of them.

“That is a terrifying thing. And the American legal system can do nothing. They cannot even investigate them in America.”

Here is the critical point. This was not a treaty. It was a domestic act of Congress, which means a president can revoke it. Mel believes this single action, removing that immunity, would be one of the most consequential things Donald Trump could do to begin pulling these tentacles out of America.

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The COVID Playbook Was Not New

When COVID arrived, Mel says she recognized the playbook immediately, because she had studied it twenty years earlier while writing a screenplay about Adolf Eichmann and the philosopher Hannah Arendt. What most people do not know is that the initial movement of Jews, Roma, and disabled people into ghettos was justified by the Nazis on the grounds of containing typhus, a virus. Auschwitz was presented to incoming prisoners as a quarantine camp. They were told they were going into the showers to be de loused from typhus.

“When I was watching this thing, I was thinking, they are playing the same playbook. It is the same playbook. And then we are seeing the othering of anyone who questioned it. These are totalitarian principles. These are the origins, as Hannah Arendt wrote, of totalitarianism.”

Arendt wrote The Origins of Totalitarianism to warn future generations of what it looks like before it is named. Mel’s message is simple: pick up that book and look around you.

Trump, the Color Revolution, and What Is Happening Right Now

Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 was not just a political surprise. Mel believes it was a direct disruption of a plan that had been decades in the making, specifically the push toward a third world war designed to finally neutralize Russia, loot its natural resources, and unite Europe under a totalitarian technocratic structure aligned with Agenda 2030.

“I think the global coup in 2016 against Donald Trump was because they had already planned Ukraine as a third war to try to finally get rid of Russia, and then spread out Russia’s natural resources, finally unite Europe as a totalitarian controlled place to usher in the reconstruction of World War Three.”

The four years of what Mel calls the auto pen, the Biden administration, were used, she argues, to fast track the global public infrastructure: the full track and trace surveillance system, AI integration, and the data architecture needed to manage it all.

“It is my belief that the global public infrastructure of full track and trace surveillance of all humans and resources is built. It is already functioning.”

Barack Obama’s global center in Chicago is, in Mel’s assessment, the next phase, a replacement institution for a World Economic Forum that has become too visible and too widely distrusted. Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, former head of the Bank of England and a key figure at the BIS, and others met recently to discuss what Mel describes as a reconfiguration, not an ending, of global governance institutions.

“They are talking about basically reconfiguring the organizations that run global governance, not ending global governance.”

What Tulsi, Rubio, and Ratcliffe Are Actually Doing

Mel identifies three people she believes are actively and meaningfully dismantling the Dulles era CIA and State Department model.

Tulsi Gabbard discovered that the CIA was feeding Donald Trump fabricated information in his daily intelligence briefings during his first term, while running its own overseas operations in direct contradiction of presidential direction. Gabbard has now removed the CIA from Trump’s daily briefing entirely and placed intelligence authority under the Director of National Intelligence, under her control.

Marco Rubio shut down USAID, which Mel describes as the financial front for CIA regime change operations and money laundering around the world.

John Ratcliffe has moved to dismantle the National Security Council structure, which traces back to the National Security Act of 1947, the same act that created the CIA and granted it total secrecy over its books, its spending, and its operations. As Truman himself said after leaving office, had he known what the CIA would become, he never would have signed it.

Mel also notes that Kissinger recruited Klaus Schwab at Harvard’s Kennedy School using CIA money to found the World Economic Forum. The Bilderberg Group, the Atlantic Council, and the WEF are all, in her view, tentacles of the same supranational architecture that was assembled in the final years of World War II.

The Fight JFK Started

Mel K ends her book where she begins it, with JFK. She believes Kennedy understood exactly what he was looking at. He named it. He fired Allen Dulles. He was moving to dismantle it. And they killed him for it.

“JFK started this fight. I believe we have the opportunity to finish it. But only if we really know the truth about how we got here, the players, the organizations, the goals, and we confront it as Americans, together, united.”

None of us, not our children, not our futures, not the friends and family who died in banker funded wars, matter to the supranational infrastructure these people are desperately trying to preserve. The Great Reset was their attempt to lock it in permanently. Mel believes they failed. But they only fail if the American people understand what is actually being dismantled and demand that the work continue.

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