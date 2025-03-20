🚨 Big Short 2.0: The SECRET $3.8T Debt Bomb That Could WIPE OUT Pensions & US Economy

One of my main focuses lately has been the massive shift in the global economy, especially as it relates to precious metals. If you haven’t seen the interview I did recently with David Jensen I encourage you to check it out: https://jiii.io/nx72w6. In that interview he explains exactly what’s happening with the precious metals market and how the banking cabal has used this tool known as the LBMA, which is the London Bullion Market Association, to suppress the gold and silver prices allowing them to hide how much money they’ve been dumping into our system.

Now we are seeing a lot of large companies going bankrupt, retail stores and restaurant chains like, Forever 21, Hooters, Red Lobster, Joanne’s fabrics and many others. There’s a viral video from TikTok circulating where a very astute woman breaks down what is happening with these businesses and I’ll be sharing it on this episode. What she uncovers is absolutely mind-blowing. She explains that what we are seeing is the making of the 2008 collapse 2.0, but much bigger.

One of my favorite movies, The Big Short, shows the discovery process and break down of how they found that terrible mortgages had been repackaged and were high risk, and then resold over and over, creating the massive bubble that inevitability popped. Now, what this woman is pointing out is that the exact same thing is happening right today, except it’s in private equity business. Loans have been taken out for these businesses and private equity groups have taken trillions of dollars in loans, I think close to $4 trillion, as she’ll describe in the video, of adjustable rate loans.

So loans that when you get them, they’re actually really low but then if interest rates keep climbing, they quickly get high and interest rates have kept climbing. So all of these loans are now actually destroying and basically blowing everything up because these businesses, which were once healthy, can’t afford to pay the high interest rates on these massive loans. She does a really good job explaining this and helping us understand that what we’re looking at truly is something akin to the 2008 collapse, except it’s not just housing it’s many other business sectors. What makes it even worse is that these loans were repackaged over and over and then put into and sold to, in large part, to pension funds. So the money that your parents or your grandparents are depending on in their pension, those are the funds that end up being carried at the end.

I hope you enjoy this show! This is another great one regarding what’s going on in the global economy that I hope you will share with your friends and family.

Blatant, Intentional Greed: The Arrogance of Private Equity The most important thing you need to understand is this wasn't done by accident. This was done by blatant, intentional greed. The private equity firms wanted the cheapest debt they could get, and they believed arrogantly that the debt would stay cheap forever. They had 0% interest rate loans for ages, and so they took on these adjustable rate notes thinking, what, they could keep refinancing forever out of it. It was arrogant, but it also meant that they got to collect bigger fees because they were taking risky debt that cost less. The bankers were happy to give them because they got higher fees on offering bad debt. They were gonna get paid no matter what.

Exposing Precious Metal Market Manipulations So then the Bank of England was able to use the LBMA to flood silver and gold with the paper silver and gold market, thereby suppressing the price. But that system is breaking. So again, even looking at paper silver and paper gold, it's the same thing. They created this poisonous apple that they could then sell to the person at the end user and say, oh, yeah, here's your certificate, right? This right here says that you own 1,000 ounces of gold in our vault, but they sold that same paper to 1,000 different people. And so the thing is, it's like musical chairs that when the music stops, who has a chair? And the thing is, the bankers, they took the chairs long ago. They're sitting in their chairs smoking fat cigars with strippers dancing on them.

