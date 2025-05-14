Cancer Patient Becomes Drug Smuggler to Save His Own Life w/ Rick Hill

In this episode, Rick Hill shares his gripping story of how he became a rebel smuggler, crossing the border to bring back lifesaving cancer drugs after the U.S. healthcare system failed him. It’s a powerful look at survival, determination, and the human cost of a broken system.

This episode of Man In America is one for the books, a powerful, inspiring story that’ll challenge everything you’ve been told about cancer. On this show I sit down with Rick Hill, a guy who, 50 years ago, was handed a death sentence at 24 with stage three embryonal cell carcinoma that had spread to his lymphatic system. The Mayo Clinic, the so-called citadel of modern medicine, offered him chemo and a grim month or two to live. But Rick didn’t accept that. Instead, he trusted his gut, defied his family’s outrage, and headed to Tijuana for a treatment that changed everything.

At the Oasis of Hope clinic, Rick was introduced to Laetrile, B17 derived from apricot seeds, along with digestive enzymes and B15, an oxidizer. This simple, affordable protocol, costing less than a dollar a day, wasn’t about poisoning his body but empowering his immune system to fight. After 21 days of IV treatments, he smuggled capsules back to the U.S. and stuck to a clean, organic diet, no McDonald’s, no Cokes, just raw fruits and veggies. Within a year, he was back on his feet, cancer-free, and he’s been thriving ever since, now at 74 with a trophy from Oasis of Hope for 50 years of survival.

What’s wild is the pushback Rick faced. The American Cancer Society accused him of lying about his diagnosis until he forced the Mayo Clinic to confirm it in writing. His own doctor dismissed his recovery, refusing to even consider the Tijuana protocol. Rick’s story isn’t just about beating cancer, it’s about shattering the fear that grips so many when they hear the ‘C’ word. He shares with us affordable, effective alternatives to chemo’s poison and million-dollar bills, available today at places like rncstore.com with promo code SETH for 10% off.

This isn’t just a feel-good tale; it’s a wake-up call. Rick’s living proof that you can take control, buck the system, and live on your terms. He’s a beacon of hope, and I’m honored to share his story. If this resonates, grab his book Too Young to Die and share this episode, it could save a life. Enjoy the show!

Turning Point: Choosing an Unconventional Path So I called him up and I said, John, do you know where I am? He said, yeah, you're at the Mayo Clinic, I know. I said, it's a citadel of modern medicine and you want me to leave. Could I ask why? And he said, yeah, I agree. It is the citadel of modern medicine, but I'm not convinced it's medicine you need. I think you need to go somewhere where they understand the immune system. And I'm not seeing that there or any place like it. I said, oh, okay, well... where do you think I ought to go? He said, are you sitting down? If somebody says to you, Seth, are you sitting down? You know this is going to be a sphincter tightening announcement. Nothing good can come after that. I said, yeah, John, I'm sitting down. And his name was John Valentine. He said, well, you get to fly into San Diego. I thought, okay, who doesn't like that? And then I just felt this thing creeping up on me. I said, and then, yeah. And then you're going to get on a bus and they'll take you down to Tijuana. That's suspicious.

