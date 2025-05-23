Central Banks Admit the DAMNING Truth About Gold—It's Causing a System Collapse

The European Central Bank is finally sounding the alarm—and gold is at the center of it all. In this episode, I’m joined by financial expert Collin Plume to break down the damning truth about the global gold squeeze, why the elites are scrambling behind the scenes, and how this could trigger a full-blown collapse of the financial system. If you want to understand what’s really happening and how to prepare, don’t miss this conversation.

Today we are diving deep into a topic I’m incredibly passionate about: the global financial markets and their massive impact on everything happening around us. If you’ve been following the show, you know I cover a lot, from prepping to politics to medical freedom, but the financial system, especially what’s happening with gold, is at the core of so much of what’s driving the world today. As I’ve learned from countless interviews and research, the banking system underpins almost everything, and when you hear phrases like “all wars are bankers’ wars,” there’s truth to that. It’s the financial moves behind the scenes that shape society.

This week, something huge happened. The European Central Bank, one of the most influential financial institutions out there, published an article that’s nothing short of a bombshell. Written by their top analysts, it confirms what we’ve been talking about for a while: there’s a gold run happening right now, and they’re worried about a physical gold squeeze. If you haven’t seen my interview with David Jensen, check it out here, it’s a must-watch for understanding how the gold and silver markets have been manipulated, especially through the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Here’s the deal: since early 2025, demand for physical delivery of gold and silver has skyrocketed. The banks have been playing a game with paper gold and paper silver, selling contracts that claim you own gold without actually holding the metal. It’s like putting $1,000 in a bank, thinking it’s safe, but they only keep a fraction of it and lend out the rest. In the gold market, they might sell the same ounce of gold to a hundred different people. If all those people demand their physical gold at once, the system breaks. That’s what’s happening now. The ECB article admits there’s a squeeze, and big banks are struggling to deliver the physical gold people are demanding. This could lead to catastrophic losses in the trillion-dollar gold derivatives market in Europe alone, potentially causing widespread financial chaos that extends far beyond just gold.

On today’s show I’m joined by my good friend Colin Plume to break all this financial stuff down. We talk about how gold has been a safe haven for centuries, with no counterparty risk, meaning you own it outright, no one else has a claim. Unlike stocks or bonds, it’s not tied to someone else’s promise, and its limited supply makes it a hedge against inflation and dollar depreciation. The ECB even says so, noting gold’s role as a portfolio diversifier and a safe haven during geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Since 2023, gold prices have hit record highs, and central banks have been buying gold like crazy, over a thousand tons a year for the past three years.

We also discuss Basel III reforms, which reclassify gold as a tier-one asset starting in July 2025. This means banks like Bank of America and Chase will have to hold physical gold, not just paper contracts, to meet new regulations. This adds a whole new pool of buyers, creating even more pressure on the already strained physical gold supply. During COVID, Colin saw this firsthand when silver was nearly impossible to get, and he had to compete with COMEX to secure bars for his clients. The same dynamic is unfolding now with gold.

What’s wild is the ECB’s admission that the paper gold market is breaking. Investors are demanding physical delivery, not just futures contracts, and the banks are struggling to keep up. The article I share warns that this could lead to margin calls, liquidity stress, and a supply shock, especially since the gold derivatives market is concentrated among a few big players like the Bank of England. If everyone keeps demanding physical gold, the system could run out, and gold prices could soar, some experts are even talking $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000 an ounce.

This isn’t just about gold; it’s about the entire financial system. The ECB is signaling that the days of trusting paper gold are over. People don’t trust institutions anymore, and they’re taking delivery to hold the real thing. Colin and I also touch on how gold is a foundation for generational wealth, something you can pass down to your kids or use to weather inflationary times. It’s liquid, it’s real, and it’s yours.

The ECB article is a game-changer, folks. It’s the central banks admitting the paper gold scam is unraveling, and the move back to physical gold is a return to fundamentals. Don’t miss this moment, it’s a wake-up call to protect yourself. Thanks for joining us, and enjoy the show!

Basel III Reforms: Gold as a Tier One Asset Oh, certainly. Well, so I want to hone in on this one particular article, and this is back in 2023. But it's talking about how the U.S. proposes final Basel rules transition period to start in July 2025. So can you walk us through this a little bit, explain basically what they refer to as the Basel III reforms? Because I know that they announced it well before, obviously today. But basically, if I'm correct, one of the significant aspects of the Basel III was how gold was now being treated as a tier one asset. So can you walk us through that a little bit? Because I think that helps us to understand where things are at right now. Yeah, I mean, I think in simple terms, it's the biggest reclassification of gold in our modern history. I think that... you know, if we had done the Fort Knox audit, maybe that would have been similar, but I don't know what's going to happen with that.

