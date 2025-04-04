CHEMTRAIL WARFARE: Tom Renz Exposes the Military’s SECRET Chemical Attacks on Americans

Thankfully, I think by the grace of God and the actions of you, the viewer, public awareness of geoengineering is going through the roof. It’s incredible. I’m seeing it being discussed, not just in the echo chamber of Twitter/X, but with friends and family on Facebook. It doesn’t matter what side of the political aisle you’re on, people everywhere are becoming aware of the fact that these chemtrails in the sky are poisoning us and are is longer a conspiracy theory. I don’t know about you, but when I was growing up in the countryside of Ohio we didn’t have trails in the sky. I remember rainy days, cloudy days, and sunny days with nice, big, fluffy clouds, never did we have the chemtrail streaked skies like we do today.

A lot of Americans and people around the world are talking about what they are seeing and now we have over 30 states with legislation fighting against this. In today’s interview with my good friend, Attorney Tom Renz, we’ll be diving into how we can affect change and why what’s happening at the state level absolutely matters. We will discuss where this coming from and who’s funding it. The more you dig into this you’ll find everything points towards the military-industrial complex, the billionaire class, Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, etc. This is a great interview and it’s an important one to share with your friends and family because we have to continue to get more people aware of this. The power lies with we the people to fight this and I’m excited to see so much positive momentum building to fight this horrible poisoning being inflicted on us.

Follow and support Tom Renz at https://tomrenz.com.

Personal Story: The Hidden Dangers of Agricultural Chemicals But you do make a good point. I think the key is actually doing what we're doing right now, is we're educating the public. What we're doing is we're creating this interview that everyone who's watching and listening, they take this and they send it to their friends and family. It's like, look, it doesn't matter whether you're Republican, Democrat, Libertarian. This is an interview that you can send to anybody and they can watch it and say, oh, yeah, you know what? I don't want that. My brother, for people that know, maybe they don't, but my brother passed away at age 33. He had a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had a huge tumor that grew. We grew up in a little city in Ohio called Plain City. We were surrounded by farm fields. So I spent my youth out playing in the farm fields, playing in the mud and everything, playing in the corn, whatever. But these were big monocrop agricultural farms that I guarantee, actually I know that, they were being sprayed with all kinds of stuff. So it makes me wonder is even my own brother, I think there's a very good chance that he got cancer in his early 30’s because he had probably an excessive amount of chemicals, of Bayer Monsanto chemicals that were sprayed, and he breathed them in.

