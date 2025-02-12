🚨 Chlorine Dioxide: Banned, Censored & Feared by Big Pharma w/ Jonathan Otto

We’re living in an amazing time! Obviously, there’s a lot of major changes happening at the federal level, but the changes that I’m most concerned with are the changes happening with We the People. Specifically, the awakening of We the People. If you look at all the systems that have been used to enslave us, the medical system has been one of the most powerful weapons used to keep us trapped in illness and sickness and fear. What’s really amazing is the #MAHA movement, which has become mainstream and represents the collective mass awakening of people realizing that they don’t need to fear illness. They don’t need to heed the warning of the big pharma ads that are constantly asking us, “Are you suffering this, are you suffering from that?” And then quickly replying with, “Great! Here’s a pill to fix it for you!”

Trust in big pharma is plummeting, as it should be! Mostly due to the alternative treatments coming out now that are healing people and curing disease. Today we are going to be talking about one of the most demonized of these treatments, chlorine dioxide. Honestly, I even thought, should I do a show on this? Am I going to be targeted for it? But the thing is, I don’t care because I follow the truth. I’ve seen amazing results with this within my own family and one of the most common questions that I get is people asking me to share what I know about chlorine dioxide. I’m constantly being asked how it’s used, what it does, and where people can find it. So today’s show is all about chlorine dioxide. My guest is a good friend and expert on the subject, Jonathan Otto.

Quick disclaimer: I’m not prescribing anything. I’m not a doctor. The purpose of this show is for education and entertainment. So maybe you’re going to laugh. Maybe you’re going to cry. That’s my purpose. It’s to entertain you, while giving you some really great information. Join us as we go on a deep dive into what chlorine dioxide is, how it works, and so much more.

Chlorine Dioxide: A Surprising Cancer Treatment? And in a three week period, they would see stage four cancer patients get amazing results and even remission in that short period of time. Which is almost kind of too much to say or to verbalize, but they would see that, that consistency there. But the chlorine dioxide solution, CDS, was the off-gassing. Which we’ll show people how to do this, because anyone that ever has anything negative to say on chlorine dioxide, would really just say that about maybe taking too high concentration in too short a time period and then feel a bit of nausea and maybe vomit and that would be a reason for people then to get discouraged. But he found a way to make that super gentle for the body, hence the different names. But you'll see in the book because MMS was still the way it's known, you'll see so many of the testimonials are referring to it by that name. So it's kind of based on what people's knowledge is and a lot of the cancer cases throughout the book. If you read all the testimonials, the majority of all of them are where the people report going into complete remission and they give the specific markers for what happened with their lab reports.

