Clear Skies Coming? States Rally to Ban Geoengineering as RFK Jr. Calls Out ‘Toxic Dousing'

It seems like on any given day there’s about a thousand different ways we’re being poisoned. Whether it’s the fluoride in our water, the stuff they’re putting into medications and shoving into the arms of our kids, or the food and the pharmaceutical industry corruption, the list just goes on and on. My wife and are are careful with every aspect of our lives especially for our two little children. We live in the country and eat mostly organic foods and try to keep our environment as toxin free and nutrient rich as possible. One thing that gets under my skin more than anything, both figuratively and literally, is geoengineering. Particularly what they’re spraying in the skies above my home daily.

I just can’t wrap my head around getting over the frustration of this. I have a one-year-old and a four-year-old and we do everything we can to make sure they are being raised in a safe and healthy environment. I take them outside every day to play with our dogs and to feed the chickens and there’s nothing worse than looking up and seeing a chemtrail streaked cloudy sky. Where we live it is often sunny in the morning, the days start out clear, then we look up a few hours later and see the streaks and then shortly after clouds come in. All of a sudden my little girls are coughing and you can literally feel it in the air and taste the metallic taste.

To me, this is the most reprehensible action of the current government or whoever’s doing it. Who gives you the right?! Who gives you the right to fly over my private property and dump chemicals on me? My organic garden is no longer organic because who knows what’s being dumped on it. There’s nothing worse than waking up and seeing a beautiful sky and thinking it’s going to be a great day and by afternoon it’s cloudy, streaks everywhere, gloomy, and you don’t feel well.

The news is there’s massive momentum behind the efforts to stop this. I’ll be getting into this on the discussion today with my special guest, Serge Brown. This is a movement every MAHA needs to support and HHS will do its part. However, I have to admit, I’m not that excited about the new CDC pick. I’m not excited about a lot of the picks I’m seeing in the Trump admin and many of these medical people. However, the fact that RFK is still coming out on this issue and holding up to what he said a couple of months ago about ending the geoengineering, gives me hope. It really does.

Serge is leading up a movement on Twitter called, “The Clear Skies Movement.” It’s only a couple of weeks old and he’s already got over a thousand people and is growing rapidly. This is a true grassroots movement inspired to put pressure on politicians, at the local, state, and federal level to enact change. This is exciting and it’s encouraging to me to see.

I hope you enjoy this interview! We will be diving into new information on what’s actually in these chemtrails and I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty frightening. We will also share some call to action information on how you can get involved in your community. I hope you share this show with your friends and family. This is information that everyone needs to be aware of.

Paying for Our Own Destruction: The Tipping Point I mean, all of a sudden now we're being radiated and the thing that kills me about this Seth is that we, you and I are paying for it. Everybody around us is paying for it and that's the one thing that the people in the clear skies movement understand is we are paying for our own destruction. As you know, talking to Dane and I don't want to get doom and gloom, but at what point does mother earth say, “you know what? I've kind of had it.” And here's the tipping point and is depopulation the plan, right? Because some of these are chemicals that our body, aluminum, we can't get rid of aluminum. We can't get rid of strontium, right? It stays in our body. It builds up and it destroys our DNA.

