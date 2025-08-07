Could Obama and Hillary Really Be Tried for Treason — or Is It Just Another Distraction?

The signs are impossible to ignore.

Over the past several decades, policies, deals, and scandals have chipped away at U.S. sovereignty — and it’s becoming clearer that this isn’t random political incompetence. It’s the execution of a long-range plan.

In this powerful conversation with Mel K, we follow the trail from post–World War II institutions all the way to today’s headlines. Mel lays out how globalist architects in the 1940s and 50s — operating through think tanks, financial institutions, and intelligence networks — built the framework for a future borderless, centralized system of control.

According to her research, Obama, Hillary Clinton, and George Soros have been instrumental in moving that agenda forward in our lifetime.

Here’s just some of what we cover:

The decades-old blueprint for global governance — tracing back to the 1944 Bretton Woods Conference, where the IMF and World Bank were created to quietly place nations, including the U.S., under the thumb of unelected financial power brokers.

The creation of the United Nations in 1945 and the CIA in 1947 — two institutions that, while sold to the public as protectors of peace and security, were designed to concentrate power and influence policy far beyond the reach of voters.

Why scandals like the Russia hoax and Steele dossier were never just about damaging one political opponent — they were tactical moves in a much bigger war for control.

Evidence that the DOJ may be building a treason case against Obama and Hillary — and why the deep state will do everything possible to stop it from seeing daylight.

The role of track-and-trace technology, AI, and big data in establishing a permanent technocratic system — and the unsettling possibility that even anti-globalist leaders could be helping to set the stage for it.

This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about the systematic hijacking of a nation — a plan generations in the making, now accelerating at breakneck speed.

