Days of Noah in America: A Nation Asleep as the Flood Approaches w/ Clayton Llewellyn

In this episode, I sit down with survival expert Clayton Llewellyn to unpack the dangerous complacency that’s taken hold in America since Trump. Even though many believe we’re in the clear, there’s a growing sense we’re not. Clayton and I break down the real threats still looming over our nation — and what you need to do now to prepare your family for the uncertain days ahead.

On today’s show we’re diving into a topic that’s been rattling around in my mind for years, sparked by a book I read a while back that fundamentally changed how I see the global landscape. That book is The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization by geopolitics expert Peter Zeihan. Now, let me be clear, Peter and I don’t always see eye-to-eye on every issue, and there are parts of his worldview I push back on. But this book is one of the most profound, eye-opening reads I’ve ever come across, and it’s practically a roadmap for understanding the geopolitical chaos and transformation we’re living through right now.

In this episode, we’re unpacking Zeihan’s core thesis: the world as we’ve known it, built on the interconnected web of globalization, is unraveling. He argues that the systems of trade, supply chains, and international cooperation that have defined the modern era are breaking down, and what’s coming next is a fragmented, regionalized world with new winners and losers. What makes this book so gripping is how Zeihan connects the dots across history to explain why things are falling apart and what it means for us today. He doesn’t just start with the present, he takes us way back, thousands of years, to show how civilizations rose and fell based on geography, resources, and innovation.

Take ancient Egypt, for example. Zeihan breaks down how its access to the Nile River wasn’t just a nice perk, it was the backbone of its power, enabling agriculture, trade, and stability that made Egypt a dominant force. He walks us through how geography has always shaped destiny, from river valleys to mountain ranges. Then he fast forwards to pivotal moments in history, like the invention of windmills. You might think, “Windmills? Really?” But Zeihan shows how these innovations unlocked new ways to harness energy, reshape economies, and shift the balance of power. It’s this kind of insight, tying small details to massive consequences, that makes his work so compelling.

What’s particularly alarming is how accurately Zeihan’s predictions in this book line up with what we’re seeing today. The supply chain disruptions, the trade tensions, the regional power struggles, it’s like he saw it all coming. On this show, we’re not just summarizing the book; we’re using it as a lens to understand the headlines, the economic shifts, and the geopolitical chess moves happening right now. Are we witnessing the end of the globalized world? And if so, what does that mean for America, for our communities, and for our future?

Join me as we dig into these big questions, explore Zeihan’s historical insights, and apply them to the present. This isn’t just about geopolitics, it’s about understanding the forces that are reshaping everything from the food on your table to the security of our nation. So grab a seat, folks, because this episode is going to be a deep dive into the past, present, and future of our world. Enjoy the show!

The Collapse of Globalization I mean, actually, I'll pull up a book. There's a book that I read a couple of years ago by Peter Zeihan. I'm not sure if you've heard of Peter Zeihan. He's a geopolitics expert. There's certain things that he believes that I kind of differ from him. However, he wrote this book called The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization. And this book is one of the most profound books I've ever read in terms of capturing what's happening geopolitically and what he's explaining this book is exactly where we're at right now. He walks through in this book, like Lewis says, mapping the collapse of globalization. He goes back in history thousands of years ago and maps out the growth of different civilizations and why did Egypt become so powerful? How did that relate to their access to the river? Even getting into when the windmills were invented, how windmills allowed...

