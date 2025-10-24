Something strange is happening in the precious-metals market.

Gold and silver prices are breaking their long, manipulated rhythm—spiking in ways that defy the old pattern. At first glance, it looks like ordinary market behavior: more demand, higher price. But as mining executive David Jensen explains, this is no ordinary rally.

It’s the sound of the global financial system cracking at its core.

Jensen has spent decades studying what most investors ignore—the relationship between real money, debt, and control. And what he’s seeing right now should make every thinking person stop and look closer.

When Money Lost Its Anchor

To understand today’s chaos, we have to go back to 1971, when President Nixon severed the dollar from gold. Overnight, our currency was no longer tied to anything tangible. What had once been a promise—“backed by gold”—became an abstraction, conjured by keystrokes and debt.

“Gold and silver didn’t ‘go up’—the dollar went down.”

Gold and silver were the canaries in the coal mine. When governments began printing money without restraint, those metals didn’t just rise—they screamed. Their surging prices weren’t signs of strength; they were warnings that the dollar was being hollowed out from within.

That couldn’t be allowed to continue.

So in the 1980s, the architects of the modern financial order created a way to control gold and silver—without ever touching them. They called it the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA): a system where banks could sell paper claims on metal that didn’t exist. One real ounce could now represent hundreds of “paper ounces,” diluting supply and keeping prices artificially low.

They turned scarcity into paperwork and called it a market. It was financial alchemy—and for decades, it worked.

The System Starts to Crack

But every illusion has its breaking point.

Today, those paper promises are being called in. Investors who once accepted “digital gold” are demanding physical delivery—and finding there isn’t enough to go around. Behind the scenes, the vaults of London and New York are under strain, with lease rates for silver and platinum soaring—classic signs of shortage.

Meanwhile, global debt has exploded to over $320 trillion. Interest rates are climbing, bond markets are shuddering, and central banks—the self-appointed high priests of money—are losing control of their own creation.

Jensen describes it as a pyramid scheme built on credit, where every new layer of debt props up the one beneath it. But when the foundation weakens, the collapse is fast and unforgiving. That’s what the rising metals are signaling—not prosperity, but the unwinding of a system that was never meant to last.

The Coming Currency Collapse

What happens when the pyramid falls?

Not a routine recession. Not even a market crash.

What we’re facing is a monetary failure—a moment when the world realizes that paper wealth is only as good as the trust behind it, and that trust is gone.

In previous eras, governments would have simply started over with a new gold-backed currency. But today’s planners have something far more ambitious in mind: a global digital control grid.

As the old fiat system burns, the solution being prepared in the shadows is the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—a programmable form of money that can track, limit, and punish. The technology already exists. In China, jaywalking can trigger an automatic fine as facial-recognition cameras deduct from a citizen’s account in real time. In Europe, biometric IDs are being rolled out under the banner of “security.” And in the U.S., digital infrastructure is being built quietly, piece by piece.

The timing is no coincidence.

As faith in the current system collapses, people will beg for “stability.” And what better savior than a digital dollar that never leaves the state’s sight?

Bitcoin, the Trojan Horse

Even the so-called alternative—cryptocurrency—may not be what it seems. Jensen points out that Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin, is a name that translates roughly to “intelligence of central origin” in Japanese. Whether or not that’s coincidence, the effect is undeniable: the same people who once distrusted government now promote the very technology that enables total financial surveillance.

Digital currency, whether corporate or central, carries the same flaw—it requires permission to exist. Gold and silver do not.

What Happens When Paper Burns

If the LBMA’s paper gold mechanism truly breaks, the world won’t just see higher prices—it will see a revaluation of what’s real.

A few trillion dollars shifting from bonds into physical metals could send prices soaring hundreds of percent, not because the metals changed, but because the illusion around them vanished.

Jensen warns that this transition won’t be clean. When faith in fiat fails, chaos follows—currency devaluation, hyperinflation, and, historically, war. Crisis becomes the tool of control. Fear becomes the pretext for a “new system.”

And while the elites prepare their next structure of authority, ordinary people will face a simple question: what holds value when trust is gone?

A Parallel Path

It’s easy to see this story as doom, but there’s another possibility. Every collapse of empire births a chance for renewal. As governments tighten their grip, individuals can choose to opt out—quietly, locally, meaningfully.

Some will return to what Jensen calls “private money”—tangible value exchanged between people without intermediaries. Others will build local systems of trade, food, and energy. And in that small, scattered resistance, freedom can still live.

Because in the end, what they’re building is not inevitable. Systems of control survive only when we consent to them.

Closing Thoughts

For fifty years, the world has run on promises printed from nothing. Now the bill is coming due.

You don’t need a PhD in economics to see what’s unfolding—only the courage to look it in the eye. The signs are everywhere: rising metals, crumbling debt markets, governments racing to digitize control before their paper castles fall.

The question isn’t whether the system will break.

It’s what we’ll build when it does.