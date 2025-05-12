Epstein’s SICK Royal Pedophile Web Unravels—But Where is BONDI?? w/ Ryan Matta

In this episode, we dig into the dark details of Epstein’s sick royal pedophile web and the unraveling elite connections. With Ryan Matta, we tackle the question everyone’s asking: where is Bondi? Don’t miss this hard-hitting breakdown of the latest revelations and what they mean for the fight for truth.

Today’s episode is one of the most sobering and urgent we’ve ever done. We’re diving headfirst into the heart of a crisis that should shake every American to their core: the child trafficking epidemic, facilitated by our own government and tied to some of the most powerful elites in the world. My guest, Ryan Matta, a relentless investigator and filmmaker, joins me and shares the horrifying details of what he calls the largest child trafficking operation on the planet, run not by cartels alone, but by the U.S. government through agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like Southwest Key Programs. This isn’t conspiracy talk; it’s backed by lawsuits, firsthand accounts, and raw data that demand our attention.

Ryan breaks down the staggering numbers: over the last four years, approximately 452,000 migrant children have crossed the U.S. southern border. Of those, our government has taken custody of about 350,000, and here’s the kicker—75% of them, roughly 262,500 kids, are unaccounted for. They’ve been handed over to so-called sponsors with little to no vetting, often based on nothing more than a name, phone number, and address scribbled on a child’s arm by cartel members. These aren’t loving guardians; they’re often traffickers exploiting a system that’s complicit at best, corrupt at worst. Ryan reveals how HHS policies allow children to be held for just 14 days before being passed to NGOs, which are raking in $650-$775 per child per day. Lawsuits against Southwest Key document pervasive sexual abuse in their facilities, with staff members raping and assaulting children as young as eight, some threatened with death if they speak out. This isn’t an isolated incident; it’s systemic, happening across 290 facilities overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

We also connect the dots to the Jeffrey Epstein network, where elites like Prince Andrew are implicated in underage sex trafficking. Ryan discusses a viral video from John Bryan, a confidant of the British royal family, confirming Prince Andrew’s involvement, and Pam Bondi’s recent revelations about Epstein’s filmed orgies used for blackmail. Shockingly, Epstein’s 2005 arrest saw a stand-down order from someone at the highest levels—possibly the Attorney General or the President—because he was an intelligence asset. The grand jury, despite overwhelming evidence, returned a not guilty verdict, exposing the protection racket shielding these predators. Ryan’s research, aided by AI, cross-referenced NGO board members and found that seven out of eight are current or former government employees, many with ties to a single religious organization, hinting at a deeper network of power and profit.

We don’t shy away from tough questions, including why the Trump administration hasn’t made DNA testing mandatory to verify sponsors, despite re-expanding the program. Ryan estimates that 179 children are trafficked daily, with 99% of the 20,000 lost since Trump took office likely “raped to death” or succumbed to illness. He proposes a bold solution: give him access to the Unaccompanied Children (UC) portal, FBI tools, and FISA warrants, and he could recover most of these kids in six months by offering traffickers a 24-hour window to return children or face severe consequences. It’s a plan rooted in action, not excuses, and a challenge to a system that seems content to let these kids vanish.

This episode isn’t just about exposing evil; it’s a call to unify America around saving these children. Ryan’s self-funded, working on a shoestring budget, yet he’s producing documentaries that rival the biggest names in investigative journalism. His upcoming work, including a 9/11 documentary featuring Ken O’Keefe, promises to dig even deeper. You can support his mission by sharing this episode and checking out his films. This is a rational, evidence-based conversation, perfect for sharing with skeptics or liberals to spark real dialogue. We can’t ignore the 350,000 missing kids any longer—America, it’s time to act.

Systemic Abuse in Childcare Programs Exposed “The 8-year-old girl disclosed that the youth care worker repeatedly entered their bedroom in the night to touch their private areas and then threatened to kill their families if they disclosed the abuse. Next case, 42. Another Southwest Key report describes a Southwest Key shift leader, a supervisory employee, who in 2019 repeatedly raped, abused, and threatened a teenage girl throughout her shelter stay at Casa Montezuma in Channel View, Texas.”

