EXPOSED: 5 Forbidden Healing Secrets the Elites Tried to Bury w/ Dr. Ed Group

Health Freedom, the health movement, #MAHA - are topics that are near and dear to me. As much as we focus on what’s happening in DC with confirmation hearings, or the financial reset, and the global political landscape, I really believe that at the core of this, we must maintain sovereignty over our own health.

As we uncover the lies and deception of the world we live in, which is a daily process, it’s a challenge to sort through all the misinformation and lies and find where the truth lies. This interview with Dr. Ed Group is one of the most profound health discussions I’ve ever had and I’ve had a lot of them. This discussion with Dr. Ed Group just blew my mind. It’s not because he had some radical new idea or some secret technology. It was because he was able to, in less than an hour, break down the massive web of lies about health and healing. He details why we’re sick, obese, dying young, and why autism rates are skyrocketing.

The beautiful thing is that it all comes back to us and our own choices and what we can do to regain control over our health. More importantly what we can do to allow our body to heal itself and to recognize that God created us in a way that our bodies can heal themselves naturally. We don’t have to rush off to big pharma, or to a doctor, or even a naturopath if we’re feeling unwell, our body naturally has powerful healing mechanisms. The problem is that those mechanisms have been blocked by poisons and toxins from our lifestyle.

Dr. Group walks us through what he calls the, “five big lies,” which are the five big things that they’ve hidden from us in understanding how powerful our own ability to heal ourselves is.

Natural Healing and Common Sense in Health This is a big thing that my wife and I specifically, we're so focused on this, and we're launching a new health brand, and we live and breathe this. But I've never had someone in about the 30 minutes or so or maybe 20 minutes or you broke down those five things. It just makes so much sense that everything is – you mentioned it's our modern system. Even the good guys, the people that are really trying, it's still symptomology. It's, okay, here's your symptoms. Here's how to treat those symptoms. And going back to – restoring these systems to how they're supposed to work. It makes so much sense. It's just common sense, Seth. God is not difficult. Nature is not difficult. It's just common sense. It's easy. You don't have to go and get massive amounts of testing and you don't have to do any of that. It's coming back to your root of allowing your body to heal itself. And if you just understand that it's nothing more than poisons and you start cleaning that up and you're cleaning this system out, you let the body get the liver back functioning again, let the body take over, it will heal itself.

