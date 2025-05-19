EXPOSED: Big Pharma’s Sinister Takeover of the Cannabis Industry w/ Inesa Ponomariovaite

Big Pharma spent decades attacking cannabis—now they’re trying to take it over. In this episode, Inesa Ponomariovaite joins me to expose how the pharmaceutical industry is hijacking the natural hemp and cannabis market for profit and control. From fake wellness products to government-backed manipulation, this is a must-watch warning about what’s really happening behind the scenes.

Wow, do we have a mind-blowing episode for you today! I sat down with Inesa, the incredible founder of Nesa’s Hemp, and boy did she pull back the curtain on the pharmaceutical industry’s dirty tricks in the cannabis and hemp world.

We start off by diving into the pharmaceutical industrial complex, yep, the folks who don’t exactly have our health as their top priority. Inesa shares her heart-wrenching story of coming to America from Lithuania, working 20-hour days, and watching her health tank under stress and a corrupt medical system that just piled on pills. At 25, she looked 45, nearly died, and lost organs. But her mom’s advice to “question everything” led her to ditch the drugs, change her diet, and heal herself naturally.

Then came the bombshell: her mom’s cancer diagnosis with six months to live. Inesa didn’t flinch, she knew there was a cure outside the pharma playbook. Eight years later, her mom’s cancer-free, healed in three months with no chemo or radiation, thanks to Inesa’s relentless global research. This led her to the endocannabinoid system, the body’s master switch that regulates everything, your immune system, mental health, inflammation, even your ability to absorb nutrients. It’s in mother’s breast milk, powering babies’ health from day one. But toxins, stress, and fake foods shut it down by your teens, leaving you defenseless.

Here’s where it gets juicy, Inesa exposes how Big Pharma hijacked the cannabis industry. Hemp, with its natural CBDA and THCA, perfectly mimics our body’s cannabinoids, supercharging the endocannabinoid system to fight diseases like cancer and even prevent COVID spikes from latching on. But Big Pharma demonized it, then legalized a fake, genetically modified version, CBD, a patented drug (Epidiolex) for epilepsy. They let CBD companies build a $20 billion market, knowing it’s their property, while suppressing CBDA, which can’t be patented because it’s Mother Nature’s gift. Inesa has seen the cease-and-desist letters to CBD companies, prepping to yank it all under prescription control. It’s a classic bait-and-switch, criminalize, let entrepreneurs market their drug, then swoop in with lawsuits and regulations to own it.

Inesa is fighting back with Nessa’s Hemp, offering pure, unadulterated CBDA-rich hemp oil, the only product you need, she says, because it’s what your body already makes. She’s spent years perfecting it, raising plants like her kids in toxin-free soil, and her results are staggering: a man’s mouth tumor vanished in nine days, an 86-year-old woman went from death’s door to washing windows. She’s also launching a new powder with B17 to target disease roots, not just symptoms. Her mission? Heal people, not profit off them. This episode is a wake-up call. Big Pharma’s playing a long game, and we’re the pawns.

Visit www.nesashemp.com/#seth and use promo code SETH to save!

Finding Healing Beyond the Medical System I'm not getting better. So I need to do something outside what I've been told to do. So I start changing my diet and taking nutrients, juices, and you name it. And as you're so miserable, when you have this little tiny improvement, you feel so empowered. You feel so hopeful. Oh my gosh, like I feel a little bit better today. What did I do? Oh, all of what I did, drink lots of healthy, clean water and I juiced and I stopped drinking dairy products and all kinds of other things that actually was feeding my inflammation the doctors couldn't figure out it was easy two plus two for them sounded like eight. That planted a seed to me that I can't trust the medical system and because within one year changing my diet and everything what I was surrounding myself to, it completely healed my temple.

Nesas Hemp

Visit www.nesashemp.com/#seth and use promo code SETH to save!

No one else on earth is willing to create a hemp product this powerful and pure.

✓ Organic, non-GMO hemp seeds

✓ The cleanest soil in America

✓ Fertilized with organic nutrients

✓ Hand harvested without diesel machinery

✓ Extracted from living plants at low temps

The relentless pressures of modern living have depleted our endocannabinoid systems, so regular use of our CBDa is beneficial for everyone.

Man In America

