EXPOSED: The Dark Web of UK Rape Gangs, Political Blackmail, and Corruption w/ David Vance

If you’re watching what’s going on in Europe right now, you can thank Elon Musk for basically kicking the hornet’s nest of politicians and police officers who are covering up grooming gangs and now investigating it. What we are seeing is the real effects of George Soros-funded and globalist funded initiates of mass migration. They are bringing people from Pakistan, Africa, and other neighboring countries and flooding immigration into Europe. Clearly immigration here in America has been wretched with the border being wide open and everyone flowing in through the Darien Gap and up through Mexico. But over in Europe, you have the same thing happening and there you see them sharing landmasses with a lot of these countries and an absolute swarming in causing alarming shifts in the demographics. They are seeing massive increases in rape and violent crimes. In England there’s been roughly a quarter million rapes in the past say two and half decades since they’ve began tracking of young women. This was the topic of my previous show, the rape of Europe, watch that episode here: https://jiii.io/hhu8x1.

Joining us today is David Vance, a great Irish patriot. He’s in Northern Ireland, and is a podcaster, a commentator, and someone who really has his head on straight. I felt it’d be good to talk to him and ask him what he’s seeing first hand going on over there. There’s a lot to unpack and this is really important because even though I’m American, my roots are his roots. I’m a little bit of a mutt, I think I’m a quarter German and I’ve got a bunch of Irish, Scottish, and Welsh mixed in as well. That’s where the ginger beard comes in. The thing is, while everyone here in America remains solely focused on America, we forget that our roots, for many of us, go back to Europe. So that’s where David comes in, he’s going to give us an important update on what's happening in Europe and what the future of Europe looks like, which, in my opinion is very important to us here in America.

The Impending Collapse of Global Control I'll tell you why. Because the party that got the biggest share of the vote was essentially a right wing party, anti-immigrant, all of that kind of stuff. And the other parties have got the other 60% of the vote collectively won't do a deal with them. So they can't form a government. This is classic European politics. They can get away with that only so long. And to your point, what happens though when that party is now getting 51% wouldn't take that much to get to that. They're already sitting over 40%. So I think that ultimately the globalism playbook is gonna be burnt. It's gonna be burnt because they've extended so far, they're holding back essentially the voice of the people. Vox Populi, they're holding us back. I think they want to get to 2030 and have us all crushed. I think very shortly thereafter, they'll be all crushed.

