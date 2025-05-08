EXPOSED: Trump's COVERT War Against the European Banking Cartel w/ Tom Luongo

In this explosive episode, Seth Holehouse sits down with geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo to reveal the hidden battle between Donald Trump and the powerful European banking elites. Was Trump's presidency a carefully orchestrated move against globalist financial control? Discover the shocking truths behind the scenes — and why this covert war is far from over.

On today’s show we dive into a topic that’s critical to understanding the global chessboard: the financial puppet masters behind the world’s conflicts. If you’ve been following the tariff wars, Trump’s moves on China, or the chaos in places like Ukraine and the Middle East, you might think you know the story. Today’s guest, Tom Luongo, drops some pretty big truth bombs that I think might make you see things differently.

Tom argues that all wars are bankers’ wars, a phrase that’s been circling lately, and for good reason. Trace any major conflict back far enough, and you’ll find banks pulling the strings, often funding both sides. Why? To reset financial systems, collapse nations into debt slavery, or tighten their grip on global control.

While everyone’s fixated on Trump’s trade battles with China or the EU, Tom argues that the real fight is elsewhere, Trump is waging a war against the European banking system, the Bank of England, the City of London, what many call the banking cabal. Forget the headlines about Xi Jinping or tariffs; the true battle is between the American financial system and Europe’s old world banking elite. On this show Tom lays out evidence, showing how Trump’s moves are strategically targeting the banking cabal with intent to disrupt their control.

This discussion gets deep into financial territory, is pretty complex, Tom’s got a knack for the nitty-gritty. I did my best to keep up, and you’ll learn a ton, just like I did. Fair warning, though: Tom’s a self-proclaimed “angry old man” and doesn’t hold back on colorful language. If you’ve got kids around, maybe pop some earmuffs on them or save this one for later. But trust me, it’s worth it.

We wrap up with a wild tangent about goats, because why not? At the core of this episode is a wake-up call. The global financial system isn’t just numbers and markets; it’s a battlefield, and right now, Trump’s in the thick of it, fighting a war most of us don’t even see. I hope you enjoy the interview!

Tom's website: https://tomluongo.me/

Patterns in Economic Crises: A Countdown to the Next Collapse? The last time we saw something like this was during COVID and the time before that would be the repo crisis of September 2019 and I think before that would be the the interest rate rise in January of 2019, because Powell raised interest rates in December 2018 and then by the Fed meeting in 2019, the ECB had to cut, the Powell had to cut and then nine months later, we got the repo crisis, really, and it showed up in SOFR. Then we saw the whole seizure of the market during the excuse that was COVID. So the question now everybody has to ask themselves, and I think it's a fair one to ask, if things rhyme, right, was last week equivalent to the repo crisis of September 2019, and are we now on a countdown clock for the six months when they're gonna blow it up again? For real, because now the markets are jittery and people are trying to exit trades and trying to figure out how to reposition themselves and so the markets are going to be worried.

