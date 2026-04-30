Watch The Full Interview Here

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

I want you to do something before you read another word.

Look up.

I mean, actually look up at the sky the next time you’re outside. Because most of us, we’ve been conditioned our whole lives to just accept what we see up there without asking a single question.

I remember being a kid in Ohio, laying on the grass in the summer, looking for animal shapes in the clouds. The sky was blue. The clouds were white. It was just beautiful. That’s what the sky looked like.

Now I look up and I see criss-crosses of trails filling the sky with concoctions that very few people are ever allowed to gather and analyze. And most people don’t even look up anymore. Or maybe they do, but they just think it’s always been that way.

It hasn’t.

I recently sat down with Peter A. Kirby, a researcher, writer, and activist who has spent 17 years documenting what he calls the New Manhattan Project. He’s the author of Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, now in its second edition through Skyhorse Publishing. I’ve been studying this subject myself for years. But Peter gave me data I didn’t even know about. And I want to share the most important pieces of it with you here.

The Glass Ceiling in the New Media

Before we got into the geoengineering research, Peter and I talked about something that I think every single one of you needs to understand.

There’s a club in the new media. There’s a glass ceiling that you either get invited into, or get plucked into, or get blackmailed into.

Peter laid it out plainly. The establishment has infiltrated the new media. The way they do it is they contact people with hot podcasts who obviously have skills. They say,

“Hey, we see that you’re a patriot. You want to be on the winning team, right? Well, if you continue to put out pro-America stuff and don’t cross any lines and don’t put out anything we don’t agree with, we’ll pay you $20,000 a month.”

And a lot of people say yes.

If they say no? They come back with blackmail. They say,

“We’ve got your search history. We’ve got incriminating information on you.”

Whether it’s real or not, because they can fabricate that stuff.

And before you know it, you’re just part of the narrative.

This is why the biggest accounts never touch chemtrails. They won’t touch Epstein. They won’t touch MKUltra survivors. They want to keep you focused on the battlefield where you’ll never win. Left versus right. America versus Iran. Do you want Coke or Pepsi? Both of them are gonna kill you.

Peter put it perfectly:

“The same people that are covering it up are the same people that are doing it. I’m talking about big tech.”

All Roads Lead to Silicon Valley

Peter’s 17 years of research points to one conclusion: all roads lead to Silicon Valley.

But not the Silicon Valley you think you know.

Most people think of Silicon Valley as the home of Facebook and Apple. That’s the public facade. Silicon Valley grew up as a weapons system developer. All of it started with Fairchild Semiconductor, whose primary customer was the United States military. The firms that created Silicon Valley spun out of that. That’s how the whole thing got started.

Here’s the trail Peter documents in his book:

The project started in the Northeast, at MIT and other old establishment scientific organizations. GE scientists Langmuir, Schaefer, and Vonnegut were involved. At the same time, a secret government project was running parallel to this, headed by von Karman and connected to Teller and von Neumann. They created something called the Scientific Advisory Board, whose classified mandate was to develop a second generation weather modification project. The combination of particulate matter and electromagnetic energy.

From the Northeast, it moved to Texas. Then to New Mexico, where they built an observatory on Mount Baldy and ran experiments with an electrified wire strung across a chasm, generating clouds of particulate matter and hitting them with electrical charge.

Then it moved to Silicon Valley, where Lawrence Livermore National Labs became the premier buyer of supercomputers and the leading developer of atmospheric modeling. Supercomputers are a necessary component of this weapon system.

And make no mistake about what it is. As Peter said:

“It was developed as a weapon system to control the weather against, conceivably, a foreign enemy.”

The only thing wrong with that? In 1996, they turned it against us.

What Happened in 1996

“What happened in 96? That’s when they crossed the Rubicon. That’s when they rolled out the large-scale domestic spraying programs.”

Peter documents this through the work of journalist William Thomas, whose legwork journalism collected witness account after account of the same story: ordinary Americans waking up one morning to see 20 planes laying grid patterns in the sky. Emergency rooms filling up after these incidents. Air traffic controllers pointing to things on radar saying,

“Look, they’re spraying. They come down from Alaska through Canada down over to here.”

And there’s a detail Peter shared that I haven’t been able to get out of my head since.

In 1895 to 1896, exactly 100 years before the large-scale domestic spraying operations began, a scientist named Svante Arrhenius first published the theory of man-made global warming.

That’s the geoengineers’ excuse for all of this. They say they have to spray things out of planes because global warming is getting so bad.

Peter’s response:

“The theory of man-made global warming is false. And when you spray things out of planes, any type of particulate matter in the atmosphere heats things up. It doesn’t cool things down.”

Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica

The CIA, Taiwan, and a Company Called eSystems

The control mechanism for this operation, according to Peter’s research, is a combination of the old CIA, Bush, Rockefeller deep state infrastructure and big tech.

And then there’s Taiwan.

Taiwan is basically owned by the CIA. It’s been a CIA operation from the very beginning, going back to 1950 when the nationalist Chinese were expelled to the former island of Formosa. The CIA stepped in, fortified them, and has been running that relationship ever since.

Tainan Airport, specifically, was the home of the CIA’s proprietary aircraft, collectively known as Air America. At the height of its power in 1973, Air America was bigger than any airline in the world. Its slogan: “Anything, anywhere, anytime, professionally.”

After the Church Committee hearings in 1974 forced the CIA to break up Air America, they played their usual shell game. The airlines were funneled into something called Evergreen Aviation. And Evergreen Aviation’s specialty was, as Peter put it: “Spraying things out of planes, oddly enough.”

The world-class aircraft maintenance facilities at Tainan Airport were sold, as required by Congress, to a company called E-Systems.

E-Systems, a CIA cutout, was also the first builder of HAARP. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Project.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Peter said. “So there you have probably the two biggest components of this whole system, the aircraft and the electromagnetic energy from an ionospheric heater, in one company.”

How HAARP Fits Into the System

HAARP isn’t just an antenna array in Alaska. According to the patents themselves, it has multiple ways to manipulate weather.

The most basic: hit dispersed particles in the atmosphere with their resonant frequency. That makes them heat up, which creates a high pressure zone.

But it goes further. If the atmosphere is saturated with small particles, HAARP can hit them with a wide beam of electromagnetic energy and move large air masses one way or the other. You can bend the ionosphere up or down, creating low or high pressure zones. You can even focus the sun’s rays, turning the ionosphere into a lens that concentrates solar energy on a specific point on the earth’s surface.

The spraying creates the particles. HAARP controls them.

As Peter described:

“It’s about putting all this matter, all these particles up into the sky, then using a system like HAARP to control what’s happening in the sky.”

The NOAA Whistleblower and the Hegelian Dialectic

Here’s where it gets even more specific.

A whistleblower named Justin Maybee was working for NOAA, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. According to the GeoFight complaint filed on his behalf, he watched as NOAA and CIRES supervisory staff worked together to destroy and alter historical weather records.

Peter read directly from paragraph 91 of that complaint:

“Both CIRES supervisory staff and NOAA staff worked together to destroy essential documents found in the United States and United Nations historical weather record to generate a narrative that global warming and climate change are occurring at such a rapid rate that intervention in the Earth’s weather by the world’s governments and private activist factors by way of geoengineering and weather modification is necessary.”

Read that again.

They’re destroying the data that would show whether geoengineering is actually happening. And the argument for destroying that data is that we need more geoengineering.

Problem. Reaction. Solution.

As Peter put it:

“They mess up the weather with geoengineering. They fudge the weather reports to show that the weather’s changing in a bad way. And then they say the solution to this is geoengineering.”

And who benefits from all of this? Tech. Biotech.

“I think what’s going on here is that they’re deliberately wrecking the natural world in order to usher in their synthetic world, their biohacked world, their bioengineered world. We’re going to need their products just to survive. So who’s set to benefit from that? Tech, biotech.”

What You Can Do Right Now

This is not a conversation you walk away from feeling hopeless. There is a movement, it has momentum, and you can be part of it.

Three things Peter recommends:

Go to thegeofight.com and get involved. They’re running legal lawfare against geoengineering, modeled on what attorney Tom Renz and his team learned during the COVID era. Their first whistleblower lawsuit is already filed.

Find them on X at @ReclaimOurSkies. This group is directly involved in tracking and pushing state and federal anti-geoengineering legislation.

AmericansForCleanAtmosphere.com keeps track of all state and federal bills in real time. There are now three federal bills. The federal bill is the one that can actually take planes out of the sky. States can’t ground planes. The feds can.

And buy Peter’s book. Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project, second edition, through Skyhorse Publishing. As Peter said:

“This book is here to unite the people in common knowledge. I didn’t start in this looking to sell books. I started in it just because it was completely unacceptable to me and there was just no alternative except to fight it.”

Support Peter directly at peterakirby.com. You can donate through Venmo, PayPal, or crypto.

The Tipping Point

I’ll close with something Peter said that I keep coming back to.

“I know I have the story and I know big tech doesn’t want it coming out and they’re doing everything they can to squash it. So I’m kind of a reaction to them trying to smother me in my sleep.”

That’s the thing. They’re doing everything they can to make sure you never hear this conversation. The fact that you’re reading it right now is the point. That’s the whole game. Get enough people to understand this, and the system becomes unsustainable. Not because of a dramatic revolution. But because ordinary people, people like you and me, decide they’ve had enough and stop looking away.

The pen is mightier than the sword. This microphone. This book. This article. That’s the battlefield.

Don’t waste it.

Seth’s Personal Picks

Protect your personal and financial freedom: CLICK HERE.

Avoid troubles from IRS: Call (866) 686-1359 or CLICK HERE for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA.

For high quality storable foods and seeds, CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save 15%.

Invest in gold & silver: CLICK HERE or call 626-654-1906

Healthy gut, healthy brain: CLICK HERE and use code: MANINAMERICA to save 25%

Improve immunity and skin quality: CLICK HERE and use promo code SETH to save.

Real community nearby: Join the waitlist for the Ark Community

Test your readiness: CLICK HERE.