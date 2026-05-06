This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

If you look around at what’s happening right now in America, one of the most important issues isn’t on the front page of any newspaper. It’s not the NFL draft. It’s not the latest celebrity scandal. It’s the quiet, rapid construction of a surveillance infrastructure so massive, so deeply woven into our daily lives, that by the time most people notice it, it will already be too late.

I sat down recently with Sarah West, an independent podcaster, systems thinker, and someone who has been fighting Google in federal court over censorship. What she shared confirmed what many of us have suspected for a long time. This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This is systems-level engineering that has been funded to the tune of 90 to 100 billion dollars a year for decades.

It’s Not About AI. It’s About You.

Here’s the simple version that Sarah laid out so clearly: the surge in data centers being built across America right now is not just about artificial intelligence or cloud computing. Those are real uses, yes. But they are the cover story.

The real story is tracking data. Every heartbeat recorded by your Apple Watch. Every face scanned by a Flock camera on the highway. Every email you write in Gmail. Every screenshot your Microsoft or Apple device quietly takes. Every movement of your car, your body, your habits. Each one is a piece of data. Multiply that by 330 million Americans, every single day, and you understand why they need 40,000-acre data centers in Utah.

They are not building this for your convenience. They are building a control grid.

This Has Been Going On Since the 1990s

Bill Binney built the NSA’s massive data center and was Edward Snowden’s mentor. He told Sarah years ago that the surveillance infrastructure has been actively built out since at least the mid-1990s. Everything has a backdoor. Every device. Every platform. The technology is finally catching up to the data they have been storing, and now they can sift through all of it, fast.

When Snowden came out, people were shocked. When Binney came out, people were alarmed. Today, Palantir is doing what those whistleblowers warned about out in the open, in public, and most people shrug.

That is not progress. That is conditioning.

Sarah made a point that really stuck with me. Palantir is one small node in an enormous infrastructure map that includes every major tech company, every military contractor, Oracle, IBM, the entire banking system, and the telecom industry. The parallel surveillance systems inside banking and telecom have existed since the 1980s. Palantir is just the part they decided to show you.

The People Building It Do Not Realize What They Are Building

This is the part that should frighten you most. The engineers, the consultants, the developers working on these systems are not evil. They genuinely believe they are building tools that help fight crime, process data, and serve real business needs.

They are right. Those uses are real.

But what they are not connecting is the surveillance capability sitting on top of all of it. The ability to score, flag, censor, restrict, or cut off any American citizen based on what they say, where they go, who they talk to, and what they believe. Sarah calls it exactly what it is: a digital prison. And the people building it are walking into work every day thinking they have a good job.

It is the Death Star problem. At what point does a senior engineer on that project look around and say,

“Wait. I’m helping build something that could destroy everything I love.”

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The Censorship Is the Proof

If this surveillance grid were harmless, they would not be so aggressive about silencing the people talking about it.

Sarah Westall has been battling Google in federal court. Her channel metrics, according to Google’s own AI tool, Gemini, show she should be one of the largest voices on the platform. Gemini told her directly: these are the best engagement metrics it had ever seen, with the biggest gap between performance and reach it had ever measured. Yet she is suppressed, shadow-banned, and was banned outright while her stolen content was being monetized by other channels that Google left up.

That is not an accident. That is policy.

I have 135,000 subscribers on YouTube. I have been at roughly that number for four years. I am not growing because they will not let me grow. The same is true for Sarah, and for dozens of other independent voices asking the questions they do not want asked.

They cannot control what we say at a dinner table. They cannot control what we talk about at the local farmers market. But they can make sure our voices never reach the masses on public platforms. That is exactly what they are doing.

There Are People Fighting Back

Here is the hope, and there is real hope.

Local communities are starting to push back. Over $64 billion worth of data center projects have been blocked or delayed by local opposition. A 40,000-acre data center in Utah, roughly two and a half times the size of Manhattan, was recently approved over the objections of hundreds of local residents. But those residents showed up. They stood in that meeting room and they said: No. Not here.

In Salt Lake City. Not a small rural town. A city. Hundreds of people.

Imagine if it had been ten thousand. That is the power that we have if we understand what is being built.

What You Can Do Right Now

Knowledge without action is just anxiety. So here is what matters.

Start by talking about this locally. At your church, around your dinner table, with your neighbors. They cannot algorithmically suppress a conversation in your living room. Word of mouth is still the most powerful distribution tool in the world, and it is the one they have no answer for.

Support independent voices. Subscribe on Substack, follow on Rumble, and share content directly with people you trust. When you bypass the platforms that suppress these conversations, you become part of the solution. And be skeptical of voices who claim to be independent but have no visible funding model. If you cannot tell how someone is paying their bills, that is a question worth asking out loud.

Protect your wealth now. The same system building this control grid wants you dependent on their financial rails. A digital dollar means a digital leash. Gold and silver are a way out of that system, and they have held their value for thousands of years for a reason.

Most importantly, build real community. This is why we built the Ark Community at buildtheark.com. Local, real, human relationships are the one thing they cannot hack. A neighbor who knows you, a church that prays with you, a network of families who look out for each other. That is the infrastructure that matters most when every other system fails.

The show’s tagline has always been: You’re not crazy. You’re paying attention.

If what you just read made your stomach drop a little, good. That means you are seeing clearly. Now take that clarity and do something with it. Because the people who built this system are counting on most Americans doing nothing.

Don’t give them that satisfaction.

Share this with someone who needs to read it. It matters more than you know.

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