Exposing the Dark Enlightenment & the MAGA Technocratic Coup of America w/ Patrick Wood

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Are we unknowingly living under the shadow of a new monarch, governed by technocrats instead of elected officials?

Imagine waking up one day to find that your freedom, your rights, and even your personal possessions are no longer yours to control. This isn't a dystopian novel; it's a future being quietly constructed around us, where powerful tech oligarchs plan to remake America into a techno-monarchy.

I recently sat down with Patrick Wood, a man who has spent nearly fifty years studying how power actually moves in this country. What he told me left me shaken, and I think you need to hear it too.

Who Is Patrick Wood

Patrick started studying globalization back in the 1970s. He worked alongside the late professor Antony Sutton at Stanford University, and together they focused on something called the Trilateral Commission. That early research set the stage for everything Patrick would discover later.

In the early 2000s, Patrick learned about a movement called Technocracy, born in 1932 at Columbia University during the depths of the Great Depression. A group of engineers and scientists believed they could solve every problem in society through engineering and science alone. They set out to build a brand new economic system from scratch, something Patrick says has never happened anywhere else in the world.

He connected the dots to 1973, when Zbigniew Brzezinski and David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission and called for a “New International Economic Order.” Patrick believes this was the technocracy movement resurfacing under a new name.

Why This Matters Right Now

Patrick compares what is happening today to watching a building suddenly appear on a street you have driven down a hundred times. You never saw the permits get filed. You never saw the foundation get poured. Then one day, there it is.

That is exactly what is happening with surveillance cameras, data centers, and digital currency systems. They did not appear overnight. They were planned for years, and now they are being built in front of our eyes.

The Tech Bros in Washington

Patrick describes the wave of Silicon Valley figures who moved into positions of power in Washington D.C. as operating like a pack, not as individuals. He names people like Howard Lutnick and David Sacks alongside more familiar names like Elon Musk. According to Patrick, these people were never loyal to one political side. They simply go wherever they can gain the most control.

He makes an important distinction about President Trump. There is the political Trump we all argue about, and then there is what Patrick calls the economic Trump, someone who has gone along with a technocratic restructuring of the country’s financial system. One of the clearest examples, Patrick says, is the executive order banning central bank digital currency. Everyone cheered this as a win against government overreach. But Patrick argues it actually cleared the path for a privatized digital currency system now controlled by a small handful of people.

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Tokenizing Everything You Own

This is where things get especially concerning. Patrick explains that Larry Fink, the head of BlackRock, has said that anything that can be tokenized will be tokenized. The New York Stock Exchange has already announced plans to tokenize every single stock they list.

A token is simply a digital stand-in for something real, whether that is money, a house, or a stock. Patrick warns that tokens can be programmable, meaning someone could block you from spending your own money on certain things. He points to BlackRock’s large inventory of rental homes as an example. These properties have been tokenized and sold off in tiny fractions to investors around the world, while BlackRock keeps the actual equity and control.

The end result, according to Patrick, is a future where you do not truly own your house, your car, or your savings. You simply have access to them, as long as you behave the way the system wants you to.

This lines up chillingly with a statement made by the World Economic Forum years ago:

you will own nothing and you will be happy.

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The Dark Enlightenment Philosophy

Perhaps the most alarming part of our conversation centered on something called the Dark Enlightenment. Patrick traces this philosophy to a man named Curtis Yarvin, who has been financially backed by Peter Thiel. Thiel has reportedly referred to Yarvin as his house philosopher.

The Dark Enlightenment rejects the idea of a democratic republic entirely. Instead, it envisions a monarchy, where the country is run like a corporation with a powerful CEO figure at the top, and where all property is eventually transferred into that corporation to be managed by a small circle of technocrats.

Patrick read directly from one of Yarvin’s blog posts, where Yarvin described what he called a humane alternative to genocide. Rather than eliminating people society deems unnecessary, Yarvin suggested placing them into a permanent virtual reality, similar to the movie The Matrix, so they could live out a fulfilling life inside a simulation while removed from the real world. Hearing this in his own words was deeply disturbing.

History Repeating Itself

Patrick pointed out that this is not a brand new idea. Back in 1932 and 1933, technocrats tried to convince President Franklin Roosevelt to declare himself a dictator, dismiss Congress, and hand control of the country to a group of engineers. Roosevelt refused, but the technocrats of that era still created a detailed org chart for how they would run the country, complete with a role called the continental director, someone never elected by the people.

Patrick even showed a map from 1934 depicting what was called the North American Technate, a proposed single governing region stretching across Canada, the United States, Mexico, and parts of Central and South America. He noted the eerie resemblance to recent conversations involving Greenland, Panama, Canada, and Venezuela.

What We Can Actually Do

Despite everything we discussed, Patrick was clear that this is not a hopeless situation. He encourages people to think locally instead of waiting for Washington D.C. to fix anything. City councils, county commissioners, and state legislators are where ordinary people still have real influence.

Patrick and his colleague Courtney Turner recently created a Digital Bill of Rights, available on his website technocracy.news, designed for state legislators who want to protect their citizens from this kind of overreach.

He also encourages simple, everyday actions. Paying with cash instead of cards. Driving an older vehicle you can actually repair yourself. Growing your own food. Building real relationships with your neighbors and local farmers. These small steps create resilience and reduce your dependence on systems that can be used to control you.

Patrick left me with this thought, and it has stuck with me since. We never agreed to this. We never signed a consent form. And we are the only ones who should be in charge of our own future.

If this opened your eyes even a little bit, please share it with a friend or family member who needs to hear it too. This is not a left versus right issue. It affects every single one of us, no matter where we stand politically.

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