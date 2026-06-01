Exposing the Pesticide Playbook that Poisons Your Family & Makes the Elites Filthy Rich | America Hijacked EP02

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“He who controls the food controls the people.”

That quote’s widely credited to Henry Kissinger. Whether or not those were his exact words, what he wrote in a classified 1974 government document tells you everything you need to know about whether he believed it.

And I want you to keep that in mind throughout this article.

Because what I’m about to show you isn’t a series of accidents. It’s not negligence. It’s not a system that failed. It’s a system that worked exactly as it was designed to work.

Four chemicals. Four scandals. One playbook. Over 80 years.

The names change. The corporations change. The decades change, but the outcome never does.

When you read a 1974 classified U.S. government document where Kissinger’s national security team recommends using food as a tool of population control, and then you watch the EPA dismiss four separate international cancer classifications across four decades, you stop calling it negligence and you start to see it for what it really is.

The people who were supposed to protect American families made a different choice.

And they made sure you were the last to find out.

This is the second episode of my America Hijacked series. It’s investigative history. We’re digging through the archives, pulling the original documents, and presenting the receipts. Specific decisions. Specific people. Specific money. We go back to the exact moments when things changed, find out who made the call and why, and then we follow the money until the bigger plan comes into focus.

Alright. Let’s get into it.

THE BIGGER FRAME: The Architecture of Control

Before we get to the chemicals, I wanna show you four documents. Four dates. Because without these four pieces of paper, none of what follows is even possible.

Here’s the first document.

1943: The Rockefeller Mexican Agricultural Program.

This is where it starts. Not with a pesticide, but with a philosophy.

The Rockefeller Foundation, working with the Mexican government, begins redesigning global agriculture from the ground up. The goal, officially, is to increase crop yields. What it actually does is replace the self-sufficient family farm, the farm that feeds itself, with one that’s gotta buy seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides from a handful of corporations every single season.

You don’t own your food supply anymore. You rent it. Season by season. From them.

No one can call that an accident of history. That was the design.

Now, here’s the second document.

1958: The GRAS Loophole.

Congress passes the Food Additives Amendment. And buried inside it is one of the most consequential sentences in the history of American food safety.

Chemical companies can now self-certify their own ingredients as safe.

Go back and watch my first episode for a full breakdown on that one.

The burden of proof was reversed. Chemicals were allowed until they’re proven harmful, not proven safe before entry. Now that’s the legal door that has been left open for all the rest to just come on through. Everything you’re about to hear walks straight through that door.

And, here’s the third document.

1974: NSSM-200. The Kissinger Report.

This is the National Security Study Memorandum 200. Completed December 10, 1974. Classified, then declassified in 1989. Made publicly available in 1990. Adopted as policy guidance by President Ford via NSDM-314 in 1975. This isn’t a theory, it’s a significant document.

And what does it say? Well, read this:

It recommends using food as a tool of geopolitical control. It argues that population growth in developing nations is a threat to U.S. national security and economic interests, and that controlling the food supply is one of the mechanisms for managing that threat.

Remember, This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This is a declassified government document. It’s in black and white. You can read it yourself.

And, the final document of the four:

2015: Agenda 2030.

193 nations adopt a framework calling for the transformation of global food systems under coordinated international governance. The framework is backed and actively funded by some of the most powerful private institutions on earth. The Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation, run by Bill Gates, has contributed billions to global food and agriculture programs tied directly to this agenda. The Rockefeller Foundation, the century-old dynasty that funded the original shift to chemical-dependent farming back in 1943, is back at the table. The World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of the world’s wealthiest CEOs, heads of state, and global power brokers in Davos, Switzerland, has made food system transformation one of its flagship initiatives. And the corporations writing the checks include Nestle, the world’s largest food and beverage company; Cargill, the largest privately held corporation in the United States and one of the biggest controllers of the global grain supply; and Unilever, which manufactures the food, cleaning, and personal care products found in the homes of 3.4 billion people worldwide. These are not charities or governments. They are the entities that grow it, process it, package it, and sell it to you. And they all sat down together to design what they are calling the future of food.

Four documents. From 1943 to 2015, seventy-two years of policy, money, and law all pulling in the same direction: less control in your hands, more control in theirs.

Now let me show you how it plays out on the ground.

THE PLAYBOOK REVEALED

Now we get into the playbook.

But Before I tell you a single chemical story, I wanna name the pattern. Because once you see it, you can’t unsee it. I call it the Pesticide Playbook. Five steps. Used four times. Across eighty years. And it goes like this.

Step one: an independent scientist, someone with no financial ties to the company making the chemical, finds evidence that the chemical causes harm to human health, to animals, or to the environment.

Step two: the chemical industry, the corporation that manufactures and profits from that chemical, funds its own counter-studies designed to cast doubt on the independent findings. And then they go after the scientist. Not their data. The person. Their reputation, their career, their funding, their mental stability. They make sure that by the time the public hears the name of that scientist, the first thing they think is: can we really trust this person?

Step three: the regulatory agency gets involved. In America, that is the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency. Their one job is to protect you from dangerous chemicals in your food and water. So what do they do? They look at the independent science. They look at the industry science. And they choose the industry science. Not because it is more accurate. But because the chemical companies have lobbyists in Washington. They make donations to political campaigns. And their former executives often end up working inside the agencies that are supposed to regulate them. That is called the revolving door. And it means the fox is guarding the henhouse.

Step four: Europe looks at the same independent science and reaches a different conclusion. They ban the chemical. They pull it off the market. Farmers in Europe can no longer buy it or spray it. Their citizens are no longer eating it. While Americans are still consuming it every single day.

Step Five: America dismisses Europe’s findings. Americans keep consuming it for years, sometimes decades. And then, eventually, the lawsuits start. Thousands of sick people, many of them dying, who can prove that this chemical was in their body and that their body then developed cancer or another serious disease. The company gets dragged into court. And after years of fighting, they agree to pay out billions of dollars to the victims to make the cases go away. But here is the part that should make your blood boil. They admit no wrongdoing. Legally, on the record, they never did anything wrong. The money changes hands. The victims are silenced. And the chemical often stays on the market.

That’s the playbook.

And here’s the number I want you to be aware of.

According to data from the USDA and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the United States uses approximately 20 to 24 percent of the world’s pesticides while representing 4 percent of the world’s population.

Four percent of the people. Up to a quarter of the poison.

And this next part is what I want you to think about through every story you are about to hear. Because this is not just about killing people. I sat down with Kim Bright, who has spent 50 years in natural health, and I asked her what she thought the real target was.

Now let me show you the first time the playbook ran.

DDT AND RACHEL CARSON: The Original Crime

In 1939, Swiss chemist Paul Müller discovers that a synthetic pesticide called DDT is extraordinarily effective at killing insects. It works by attacking their nervous system. But here is the problem. It does not stay in the insect. It moves up the food chain. It accumulates in the fat tissue of animals and humans. It soaks into the soil. It runs into the water. And eventually, it ends up in the human body. The Swiss patent follows in 1940. By 1942, it is patented in the United States.

In 1948, Paul Müller wins the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for that discovery. The United States government calls DDT a miracle. The USDA calls it safe.

1945 to the 1960s. DDT is getting sprayed on homes, schools, farms, and children. Not metaphorically. Literally on children. In schools. At public events. Aerial spraying over neighborhoods. The government’s telling the public there’s nothing to worry about.

1962. A marine biologist named Rachel Carson publishes a book called Silent Spring.

She documents the devastation DDT’s causing to bird populations, ecosystems, and the broader food chain. She’s careful, methodical, and meticulous.

The chemical industry responds by spending what would be millions of dollars in today’s money to destroy her.

They call her hysterical. They call her a Communist. They call her unscientific. Internal memos from chemical companies document this coordinated smear campaign. They’re part of the public record.

She’s a woman who told the truth. And the people who were profiting from the lie came after her with everything they had.

1972. Ten years after Silent Spring. Ten years. DDT is finally banned in the United States.

But here’s what the ban didn’t fix.

Present day: DDT metabolites, the chemical breakdown products of DDT, are still found in the blood of Americans born decades after the ban. It passes from mother to child in the womb. The chemical outlasted the law that was supposed to stop it.

Step one through five. The first time.

That’s the Pesticide Playbook.

CHLORPYRIFOS: A Nerve Agent on Your Vegetables

1965. Dow Chemical introduces chlorpyrifos to the American market.

I wanna tell you what chlorpyrifos actually is. It belongs to a class of chemistry called organophosphates. That same class of chemistry produced the nerve agents developed during World War II, sarin, tabun, the compounds that make soldiers collapse within seconds of exposure. The pesticide on your vegetables and the nerve agent in a chemical weapon come from the same branch of the same chemistry tree.

Dow gets it approved for use on food. Yep, food.

1996. Congress passes the Food Quality Protection Act. It instructs the EPA to reassess the safety of chlorpyrifos. A twenty-year review begins. Twenty years. Your children grew up and had children of their own in the time it took the EPA to look at this.

2012. EPA scientists, working alongside researchers at Columbia University, find direct links between chlorpyrifos exposure and reduced IQ in children. It’s not in rats. It’s not in a lab simulation. In children. Real kids. Lower IQs. From a chemical that was already on your food.

2016. EPA scientists formally conclude there’s no safe level of chlorpyrifos for children. None. Zero. They write it up. They recommend a ban. They did their jobs. And then they waited.

On March 9, 2017, Scott Pruitt, the EPA Administrator appointed by President Trump, sits down privately with Andrew Liveris, the CEO of Dow Chemical, the company that makes chlorpyrifos. The meeting lasts about thirty minutes. Twenty days later, on March 29, Pruitt announces that the EPA will not ban chlorpyrifos. His own agency’s scientists had told him there was no safe level of exposure for children. He looked at that finding, walked into that meeting, and came out the other side having made a different choice. And Dow Chemical had donated one million dollars to President Trump’s inauguration fund just weeks before.

2021. A federal appeals court, not Congress, not the EPA, a court, orders the EPA to ban chlorpyrifos within sixty days. Because the agency had refused to act on its own scientists’ findings for so long that a judge had to step in and do it for them.

Fifty-six years. From the day chlorpyrifos was introduced to American farms in 1965 to the day a court finally forced it off the market. Fifty-six years. And the story isn’t even over. In 2023, a different federal court reversed that ban. It is still in use today. The same Pesticide playbook. The second time.

ATRAZINE AND DR. TYRONE HAYES: They Tried to Buy His Silence

1958. A Swiss chemical company called Ciba-Geigy introduces a herbicide called atrazine. A herbicide is a chemical sprayed on crops specifically to kill weeds. Most Americans have never heard of Ciba-Geigy. But their products have been on American farms for decades. Ciba-Geigy would later merge with another chemical giant and rebrand itself as Syngenta, which is the name you will hear in the courtroom documents. But the company that created atrazine and the company that fought to keep it on the market are the same company. Just with a newer, cleaner name. It becomes the second most widely used herbicide in the United States, behind only glyphosate. It’s used primarily on corn. It runs off into rivers, streams, and groundwater. It ends up in the tap water of tens of millions of Americans.

In the early 2000s, a scientist at UC Berkeley named Dr. Tyrone Hayes conducts independent research on atrazine.

What he finds is this: atrazine chemically castrates male frogs. At concentrations found in American tap water. Not in a laboratory at extreme doses. At the levels already present in the water people are drinking.

Syngenta’s response isn’t to conduct safety studies. Their response, documented in internal emails obtained through litigation, emails that are now public record, is to coordinate a campaign to discredit Hayes personally. To monitor his movements. And to attempt to buy his silence.

They tried to pay him to stop talking.

Yet he didn’t stop. Instead he kept talking. He kept publishing. He kept showing up at conferences. He kept giving interviews. He kept standing in front of audiences and saying the same thing he had always said: the data is the data. A scientist from South Carolina, the first in his family to go to college, up against one of the most powerful chemical corporations on earth. And he would not sit down. Syngenta spent years and millions of dollars trying to make him go away. He is still talking today.

2004. The European Union bans atrazine.

2006. The EPA reviews atrazine. It declines to ban it, citing industry-funded studies over Hayes’ independent findings.

2012. The NRDC, the Natural Resources Defense Council, a nonprofit environmental law organization, files a lawsuit that forces the EPA to publicly acknowledge that atrazine is contaminating drinking water supplies across the Midwest. It’s drinking water. The water coming out of the tap in people’s homes.

November 2025. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, the IARC, classifies atrazine as a Group 2A probable human carcinogen. Group 2A means the evidence in humans is strong enough to raise serious concern, but not yet definitive enough to call it a confirmed cause of cancer. It’s one step below the highest classification. The finding is published in The Lancet Oncology, one of the most respected medical journals in the world. The kind of journal where a finding does not get published unless the science behind it has been reviewed and scrutinized by other experts. This is not a fringe study. This is the global scientific establishment putting atrazine on a list of things that probably cause cancer in people.

The EPA’s response is to dismiss the IARC classification. Atrazine’s still legal. It’s still being sprayed.

The Pesticide Playbook. The third time.

GLYPHOSATE: The Pattern Completes

You already know how this story goes.

1974. Monsanto introduces Roundup. Monsanto is a chemical company founded in 1901. Over the decades it makes pesticides, industrial chemicals, and Agent Orange. By the 1970s it has turned its attention to agriculture. Roundup is its new weed killer, and the active ingredient is glyphosate. Glyphosate works by blocking a process inside plants that they need to survive. It does not target one type of weed. It kills almost any plant it touches. Spray it on a field, and everything green dies. Except, starting in the 1990s, for the crops Monsanto has engineered in its own laboratory to survive it. Crops that come with a patent. Crops that farmers must buy from Monsanto. Every single year.

1996. Roundup Ready GMO crops arrive. GMO stands for genetically modified organism. These are crops that have been engineered in a laboratory to survive being sprayed with Roundup. Every other plant in the field dies. The GMO crop does not.

Farmers who plant them have to buy Monsanto’s seeds fresh from the company every single season. They are legally prohibited by contract from saving their own seeds. Let that sink in for a moment. Because for all of human history, going back thousands of years, farmers saved seeds. You harvest your crop. You set aside the best seeds. You plant them again next spring. That is how farming works. That is how it has always worked. Monsanto looked at that practice and said: not anymore.

In 1998, a canola farmer named Percy Schmeiser in Saskatchewan, Canada, found Roundup Ready plants growing on his land. He says they blew in from a neighbor’s field. Monsanto sued him anyway. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court ruled in Monsanto’s favor. Percy Schmeiser had farmed that land for fifty years. He was in his late sixties. Monsanto had been in the seed business for two.

2015. The IARC classifies glyphosate as a Group 2A probable human carcinogen, linking it to non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Several regulatory agencies, including the EPA and the World Health Organization’s own JMPR, the Joint Meeting on Pesticide Residues, the expert panel the World Health Organization uses to evaluate whether pesticide levels in food are safe, have disagreed with the IARC finding.

Here’s why that makes what happens next more damning, not less.

2017. The EPA sides with Monsanto. Declares glyphosate not likely carcinogenic to humans.

Then the Monsanto Papers come out.

Internal documents released in litigation show that Monsanto ghostwrote scientific studies and paid academics to put their names on them. That they coordinated directly with EPA officials to block independent review. That they knew. They knew what their product might be doing. And they buried it.

And then the lawsuits came.

2020 through the present. Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018, has paid over ten billion dollars in glyphosate cancer settlements. A proposed additional settlement of $7.25 billion was announced in February 2026. But the company admits no wrongdoing.

2022. Glyphosate’s detected in the urine of more than 80 percent of Americans tested. Including children.

Exposure’s increased 500 percent since Roundup Ready crops were introduced in 1996.

And then, while the lawsuits were still being settled, something else happened.

An executive order was signed at the White House. The title: “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Glyphosate-Based Herbicides.” They tied glyphosate to national security. Not to protect you. To protect the companies that make it. At the same time, a Republican House Farm Bill was moving through Congress that would make it illegal for local governments to warn their own residents about the dangers of pesticides.

Think about that. Not just refusing to ban it. Making it illegal to warn people about it.

The same Pesticide Playbook. The fourth time. No consequences. No end. And now, immunity.

BILL GATES: The Quiet Takeover

The old system didn’t collapse. It got upgraded.

2021. Bill Gates is confirmed as the largest private farmland owner in the United States, approximately 270,000 acres across 17 to 19 states, depending on the year of accounting.

So let’s talk about what Gates is actually doing. Because this is where it gets interesting.

His key investments include Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and Apeel Sciences. Apeel is a fruit coating that has been approved for use on USDA organic produce. It cannot be washed off. Let that sink in. A coating on your organic apple that you cannot remove. Approved by the same system that is supposed to protect you.

Then there is AGRA. The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa. Co-funded by the Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation. The stated goal? End hunger in Africa. Right? Feed the poor. Very noble. Except the Oakland Institute, which has studied this for years, documented that AGRA has actually increased food insecurity in several African nations. Not decreased it. Increased it. By pushing chemical-dependent, patented seed systems onto subsistence farmers who were already feeding themselves just fine. Gates and AGRA dispute those findings. Of course they do.

And then there is this. Gates is the second largest funder of the World Health Organization on the entire planet. Behind only the United States government. So the same man investing in your food supply also has enormous influence over global health policy.

His public message is that he wants to replace chemical agriculture with lab-grown food and patented seed systems. A cleaner future. A safer future.

His critics say something different. They say this is not an alternative to the broken system. It is a more complete version of it.

Same dependency model. Same centralized control. Just newer patents. And a much friendlier face.

THE BIGGER FRAME: The Loop Closes

Now I wanna bring you back to where we started.

The four documents:

The Rockefeller playbook from 1943. The GRAS loophole from 1958. The Kissinger report from 1974. Agenda 2030 from 2015.

Everything you just watched, DDT, chlorpyrifos, atrazine, glyphosate, and now Gates buying the land, it all fits inside those four documents.

This isn’t a series of regulatory failures. This isn’t incompetence, nor negligence.

This is a system working exactly as it was designed.

So the next time you walk into a grocery store and you can’t afford real food but the processed stuff is cheap, you now know how we got there. That price gap wasn’t an accident.

The next time you hear that a chemical has been in our food supply for thirty years and the EPA just now got around to reviewing it, you now know why. That delay was built in.

The next time a new lab-grown product shows up on your shelf with a health claim on the label and a patent behind it, you now know whose hands it came from and what model it was built on.

The next time a scientist gets ignored, discredited, or silenced for publishing data that inconveniences a billion-dollar company, you now know that is not a bug in the system. That is the system.

Everything you just watched happened in the past. But it is not over. It is still happening. Right now. In your kitchen. In your kids’ lunchbox. In the water coming out of your tap.

The question was never: how did this happen?

We now know how it happened. We just walked through it together. Four times, the same five steps. Over eighty years.

The question is: now that you know, what are you going to do about it?

You know the playbook now.

The next phase is already underway.

And knowing that facts, the history, that is the first step of resistance.

The next step is using that knowledge, those facts, to make better decisions for you and your family in your daily life. Here’s what you can do:

Choose real food. The closer it is to the ground it came from, the better. The closer to you that it was grown or produced matters too.

Support local and independent farmers. The family farm that feeds itself isn’t nostalgia. It’s a threat to the system we just described. That’s exactly why it was replaced.

Another important thing you need to do is Read the labels. Not just for what’s in the food. For who made it. Who owns the brand. See where the money goes. Follow your dollar and vote with every purchase you make.

Refuse Apeel. If you see it on your produce, put it back.

And build community. Because the answer to a system designed to make you dependent is a community designed to make you free. That’s what the Ark Community is about. That’s what this whole project’s always been about. If you wanna get on the waiting list, the link’s in the description.

I’ve got two little girls. And I’m still hopeful. Even after everything I just walked you through, I’m still hopeful. Not because I think this isn’t serious. I think it’s extremely serious. But because I believe we’ve got the ability to opt out. Not perfectly. Not all at once. Step by step. Choice by choice.

And my hope, ultimately, isn’t in any regulatory agency or any political figure. My hope is in God, the creator. That’s what carries me. And I think that’s what this moment’s calling us toward. A deeper dependence on the one who made us, and a deeper independence from the systems that were built to control us.

That is the picture this article set out to draw. Connecting the dots from the past to show how America was Hijacked. If this opened your eyes, please share it and leave a comment below. It helps more people find this work.

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