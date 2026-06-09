Flock & Ring Are Big Brother on Steroids… and It's Far Worse Than You Thought | America Hijacked EP03

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So a few months ago, during the Super Bowl, millions of Americans were sitting with their families watching commercials.

And one of them was for Ring. The doorbell camera. Owned by Amazon.

It was a cute ad. Really emotional, actually. A lost dog. A neighborhood coming together to find it. People looking out for each other.

That’s the story they showed you.

Here’s the story they didn’t show you.

Ring has tens of millions of devices mounted on American homes right now. And right around the same time as that Super Bowl ad, they quietly rolled out two new AI features.

The first is called Search Party. It activates cameras across your entire neighborhood and scans for whatever you’re looking for. Missing dog. Missing person. Doesn’t matter. And they turned it on by default.

The second is called Familiar Faces. Facial recognition. It identifies and tags people who regularly appear on your cameras. Every neighbor walking by. Every delivery driver. Every kid on a bike. Face captured. Categorized. Attached to a behavioral pattern. What time they usually pass. Who they associate with. Which properties they approach.

Both features are on by default. On tens of millions of devices. And most people never change defaults.

And the thing is: You paid for the hardware. You’re paying the electricity bill. You’re paying the monthly subscription. And the data flows up. To Amazon. To data brokers. To law enforcement and intelligence agencies through deals you never signed off on and channels nobody told you about.

Ring employees have already been caught accessing customer footage without authorization. The FTC, the Federal Trade Commission, fined Amazon $5.8 million for it. Ring has partnered with hundreds of police departments, giving them direct access to your footage. Federal agencies piggyback on those local partnerships to get the same data. No warrant needed.

I mean… Why spend tens of billions of dollars building a surveillance grid when you can get ordinary Americans to install it themselves? Pay for it themselves? And then defend it as safety and convenience?

You feel safer. They get the data.

But Ring is just one piece of it.

There’s a small black oval on a pole near your neighborhood. Solar panel on top. No markings. No sign.

You drive past it every single day.

And it’s watching you. Every single time.

It’s called a Flock Safety camera. And right now, today, there are at least 80,000 of them across the United States, scanning vehicles billions of times every month.

So Ring watches your front door. Flock watches your street. And they are connected.

In late 2025, Amazon Ring formally announced a partnership with Flock Safety, integrating Ring’s home cameras directly into Flock’s law enforcement platform. After severe public backlash over privacy concerns, the partnership was officially canceled in February 2026.

But here’s what that tells you. The plan existed. The architecture was designed. The two systems were built to connect. They canceled the rollout. They did not cancel the capability.

Now most people covering this story stop right there. They throw some numbers at you and leave you feeling alarmed but confused about how any of it actually happened.

I don’t want to do that, because I want to dig deeper, and I know you do too.

Because this didn’t start with Flock. It didn’t start with Ring. It didn’t start with Snowden. It didn’t start after 9/11.

It started in 1956.

And when you see how many times this machine has been exposed, reformed, and then quietly rebuilt, what feels new starts to look very, very familiar.

By the end of this, you’re not gonna see any street camera the same way.

Alright. Let’s get into it.

THE HIDDEN HISTORY: COINTELPRO (1956–1971)

So I want to start with a story most Americans have never heard.

March 8, 1971.

It’s fight night. Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. The Fight of the Century. Every television in America is tuned in.

And while the whole country is distracted, eight ordinary people break into a small FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania.

A cab driver. A daycare director. Two professors. Four others. They’re just regular people.

They open the filing cabinets. They start reading.

And what they find changes everything.

Documents revealing that the FBI had been running a secret program since 1956. Targeting hundreds of organizations and thousands of Americans. Civil rights leaders. Antiwar activists. Journalists. Feminist groups. College students.

The program had a name. COINTELPRO. Counter Intelligence Program.

And in the FBI’s own internal language, the goal was to, and I’m quoting directly here, “expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize” anyone the bureau considered a threat to the existing order.

Not investigate. Neutralize.

Think about that word.

The methods were ugly. Forged letters designed to create paranoia between leaders. False stories planted in newspapers. Informants pushed inside groups to encourage illegal acts. Illegal break-ins the FBI called “black bag jobs.”

This was not law enforcement doing its job. This was the government deliberately tearing people’s lives apart. Quietly. From the inside. With your tax dollars.

And they ran this for fifteen years. In total secrecy. Nobody outside the FBI knew. Not Congress. Not the courts. Not the President. Nobody.

So how did we find out?

Those eight ordinary people. They leaked what they found to journalists across the country. And for the first time, Americans saw what had been done to them in secret.

And it wasn’t because the government came clean. It was because eight people decided to open the filing cabinets and risk telling the truth

And this is so interesting: Those eight citizens kept their identities secret for over forty years. The FBI spent years trying to figure out who they were. They never did. The burglars came forward in 2014. On their own terms. Forty-three years later.

The FBI never caught them. The statute of limitations ran out five years after the burglary. They went back to their lives. Drove carpool. Wrote books. Raised their kids. And kept the secret for forty-three years.

THE CHURCH COMMITTEE (1975)

Now we get to the reckoning that was supposed to fix it.

In January 1975, the Senate voted 82 to 4 to launch a full investigation into the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA, The National Security Agency. They called it the Church Committee, after the senator from Idaho who led it — Frank Church. Over sixteen months: 126 meetings, 40 hearings, 800 witnesses.

They were not looking at one rogue program. They were pulling on a thread and finding an entire system: CIA assassination plots against foreign leaders. NSA’s Project SHAMROCK, secretly collecting millions of Americans’ telegrams since 1947, outside any legal framework for nearly thirty years. And the FBI’s campaign against Martin Luther King, including an anonymous letter urging him personally to end his own life.

This is not fringe history. This is the official Senate record.

And then Frank Church said something I want you to hear as if it were said yesterday. Because in a very real sense, it was.

He said, and this is a verified direct quote,

“That capability at any time could be turned around on the American people, and no American would have any privacy left, such is the capability to monitor everything: telephone conversations, telegrams, it doesn’t matter. There would be no place to hide.”

No place to hide.

And then he went further. He warned that if a dictator ever took charge in this country, the intelligence apparatus could impose total tyranny. And he called it

“the abyss from which there is no return.”

That was 1975. It sounded like science fiction at the time, but he was describing capabilities that already existed.

So what happened after that was exposed?

Congress responded with FISA, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, in 1978. New courts. New oversight. And for a time, people thought the problem was fixed.

But it wasn’t.

9/11 AND SNOWDEN (2001–2013)

Now let me show you how those restraints got removed.

September 11, 2001 came and the attacks shook America to its core. The fear was real. The threat was real. And within 45 days, Congress passed the PATRIOT Act.

Now, I want to be fair here. Americans were scared. They wanted security. That’s completely understandable.

But here’s what got built underneath that fear.

Section 215 was publicly described as a tool for getting business records tied to terrorism. The secret FISA court interpreted it to allow bulk collection of domestic phone records for every American. Not some. Every record.

Section 702 expanded warrantless access to digital communications. And because the internet routes through U.S. servers, millions of Americans’ private communications got swept in too.

Most members of Congress weren’t told the real scope. Because the real scope was classified. Senator Church had warned this was exactly what would happen. And he was right.

Then came 2013 and Edward Snowden,.Twenty-nine years old, in a Hong Kong hotel room, he handed a stack of classified documents to journalists at The Guardian and The Washington Post.

And for the first time, the public saw PRISM: Google. Apple. Facebook. Microsoft. Yahoo. All handing user data directly to the NSA. Emails. Photos. Video chats. Browsing history. Live communications. Stored data.

The NSA’s internal philosophy, in their own documents, was three words: “Collect it all.”

Everyone. Everything. Build the pile. Sort it later.

The public was outraged. Some reforms passed. But the deeper architecture stayed in place. The laws stayed. The partnerships stayed. The secret court kept approving over 99 percent of requests, behind closed doors, with no one allowed to challenge them.

The machine didn’t stop.

It adapted.

And then it came to your street.

THE FLOCK STORY AND THE PATENT

This story began in Atlanta in 2017, where Garrett Langley, a local entrepreneur who would later become CEO of Flock Safety, experienced a break-in. The incident was captured on camera, but the footage failed to identify the suspect. Frustrated by the limitations of existing security systems, Langley teamed up with engineer Matt Feury and business leader Paige Todd to create Flock Safety.

The pitch was simple. Solar-powered cameras. License plate readers. Help police catch car thieves.

Who’s gonna say no to that?

Nobody. And that’s exactly how these systems always enter. They don’t show up looking threatening. They show up looking convenient. Something any reasonable person would agree to without thinking twice.

And then it scaled. They got picked up by one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful startup programs in 2017. The kind that turns small ideas into billion-dollar companies. Airbnb went through it. Dropbox went through it. And so did Flock. They achieved unicorn business status by 2021. A $7.5 billion valuation by 2025. Over $950 million raised. Their cameras are now installed in more than 5,000 neighborhoods, towns, and cities across the country. And nearly 4,800 police departments have access to the footage. About 80,000 cameras across 49 states.

And the Flock investor list matters. Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund is in there. Thiel also co-founded Palantir, whose very first customer was the CIA. Initialized Capital is in there too, founded by a former Palantir employee.

Now I want to be careful here. Flock and Palantir are not the same company. But they sit inside the same surveillance ecosystem. The same worldview. The same machine.

And here’s the pattern I want to show you.

COINTELPRO watched your associations. The NSA watched your communications. Flock watches your physical movements. Where you go. When you leave. When you come home. Who else was on that road at the same time.

Every generation, the surveillance gets physically closer to you. And every single generation, the pitch is the same promise. One word: Safety.

Now here’s where it gets really important. Because there’s a gap between what Flock tells the public and what their own legal documents actually say.

On their website, Flock says, and this is quoting directly, “it cannot recognize people.”

Okay. But when you read the patent. See it here.

This is Flock’s own patent. Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

It describes the ability to track pedestrians by race, gender, height, weight, and clothing. To query footage using facial recognition data points. To integrate with drones. To share data across jurisdictions with no geographic limit.

That is way more than a license plate reader.

And none of that requires new hardware. It’s a software update. The infrastructure is already installed. The cameras are already there. All 80,000 of them. All that changes is the instruction set.

That is exactly the kind of capability Frank Church was warning about in 1975. The machine gets built first. The abuse comes later.

THE TEXAS CASE

Now let me give you some examples of how this is reaching deeper into people’s lives than any normal camera.

In 2023, a woman in Johnson County, Texas, self-managed an abortion at home. She wasn’t in a hospital or a clinic. She was at home.

Local law enforcement opened a case and publicly they called it a missing person investigation. The Sheriff said, and I’m quoting him directly here, “Her family was worried that she was going to bleed to death, and we were trying to find her to get her to a hospital.”

A digital rights group called the Electronic Frontier Foundation saw the story. They were suspicious. So they did what journalists and watchdog organizations can do — they filed a public records request and demanded the actual case documents.

What came back told a completely different story.

It was not a missing person case. It was a death investigation into the death of a fetus. And on the exact same day, police used the Flock network, that system of 83,000 cameras we talked about, to run a nationwide search for her car. They were on the phone with the district attorney asking whether they could file criminal charges.

Same day.

And the search happened more than two weeks after the abortion.

When investigators obtained the actual case records, they found the exact words the deputy typed into the Flock system to justify that nationwide search. The field read: ‘had an abortion, search for female.’

Regardless of your opinion on abortion, you can see how this is not necessarily a case that is checking someone’s welfare.

Eighty-three thousand cameras. Justified with six words.

The only reason we know any of this is because the EFF had to go to court to drag the truth out. Not because anyone at Flock or in law enforcement came forward voluntarily.

They lied about why they did it. And they used a publicly funded surveillance network, installed near your home, built with your tax dollars, to track down a private citizen for something that happened inside her own home.

And look. I’m not here to make a comment on what she did. That’s between her and God. But here is what I am saying. The moment we allow a government surveillance network to be activated against a private citizen, inside her own home, for any reason, we have crossed a line that affects every single one of us. Because if they can do it to her today, they can do it to you tomorrow. For any reason they designate a crime.

Senator Church said it in 1975 and he was right. Surveillance capabilities, once built, do not stay inside their original lane. They never do.

THE SECURITY NIGHTMARE

In November 2025, a musician and researcher named Benn Jordan published an investigation into how secure Flock’s system actually is.

What he found was staggering.

At least 60 Flock Condor cameras were broadcasting live to the open internet. No password. No username. No login. Nothing.

Anyone who found them could watch live footage, access a full month of archived recordings, and delete all of it with one click. Delete evidence. One of those exposed cameras was permanently pointed at a playground near the Bay Area in California. Live. Open. No password. Anyone could watch it.

The cameras were running Android 8, which hasn’t received security updates since 2021. Police portals had no two-factor authentication. And the login credentials, the usernames and passwords, were being sent completely unprotected. Anyone listening on the network could just read them.

Flock’s response? The cameras Jordan found weren’t fully connected to the cloud yet.

But they were broadcasting to the open internet.

Back in 1971, when the FBI was trying to hide their surveillance data, they at least locked the filing cabinets. It took eight regular people, a set of bolt cutters, and a fight night distraction to get inside. Today, Benn Jordan found these cameras using a publicly available search engine called Shodan. It works like Google. Except instead of websites, it finds devices broadcasting to the open internet. He typed in what he was looking for. And there they were. Sixty live cameras. No password. No login. Just people’s data sitting there open for anyone to find.

THE RESISTANCE

Now, there is real resistance to this. And I’ll give you a few stories that really show it.

A man named Will Freeman drove across the country in 2023, and he started noticing these cameras everywhere. Concerned, he built a website called DeFlock.org, which is a crowdsourced public map of every one of these surveillance cameras that people can find. That map now tracks nearly 90,000 cameras.

Flock’s CEO sent him a cease-and-desist letter demanding him to “cease and desist all use of the name ‘DEFLOCK’” and remove the website.

But the map is still up.

And, since the start of 2025, at least 30 cities have canceled or suspended their Flock contracts. Washington state passed a new law requiring that license plate data be deleted within 21 days and has started restricting which agencies can access it.

These are examples of how people’s efforts are not hopeless. And you know I look for hope in every story and I make sure I find it.

We see hope in history. In the 1970s, reform happened. The Church Committee forced real change. For a generation, some guardrails actually held. They didn’t last forever, but they lasted long enough to prove that public pressure works.

And here’s the thing. Remember that Ring and Flock partnership we talked about at the beginning? The one that would have connected your doorbell directly to a national law enforcement camera network? It got canceled. Because people pushed back. Loudly. Publicly. That matters. That is exactly what resistance looks like.

So let’s bring this all together.

This is all the same machine.

The machine that watched Martin Luther King. The machine that collected your grandparents’ telegrams. The machine that vacuumed up your entire digital life. The machine now listening through the smart speaker sitting on your kitchen counter. The machine reading your search history before you even finish typing. The machine in your pocket that knows where you slept last night, who you called, and how long the conversation lasted. The machine in your car tracking every route you have ever driven. The machine watching your kids walk into school every morning. And now the machine on your street corner and the machine on your front porch, connected to each other, connected to law enforcement, connected to federal agencies… all of it feeding one pipeline.

Ring. Flock. Alexa. Your phone. Your car. Your doorbell. Your kid’s school.

One ecosystem. And most people have no idea.

But they can be stopped. We already know that, because it already happened. The public said no to the Ring and Flock partnership. They said it loud enough that the companies had no choice but to walk it back. That is not a small thing. That is proof that the machine has a weak point, and that weak point is us, paying attention and refusing to go along

Frank Church warned about this nearly fifty years ago. He said there would be no place to hide. He warned about the abyss from which there is no return.

And here’s why that should give you actual hope.

Because he also proved this system can be exposed. Challenged. Forced back and made to help, not harm us. We know it can be done because it has been done.

So what’s your thoughts on this system? How are you seeing it show up in your town? And more importantly, what are you doing about it? Comment below and tell me.

And go to DeFlock.org and look up your neighborhood. File a public records request with your city. Ask who has access to the data. Ask whether federal sharing is enabled. Ask whether your school or HOA cameras are connected to law enforcement networks.

Most of these contracts get approved with zero public attention. The time to stop it is before the camera goes up. Show up before the vote to have your say and make yourself heard.

And share this episode with someone. Talk to your family, talk to your neighbors. Strengthen your communities. Share this with someone who still thinks that this all started with one camera company.

Now you know it didn’t.

And remember, this is so much more than any one company, any one brand, or any one device. It’s about a surveillance grid being built around you and your family, generation by generation, without a vote. It’s about what has been done in the past, and what can be done now, for today, and for the future.

If you learned something from this episode, make sure you hit that like button on whatever platform you’re watching on. And don’t forget to leave me a comment. And I’ll see you next week for more America Hijacked.

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