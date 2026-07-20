Flock Panics Amid Backlash as Their DARK Secrets are EXPOSED | Sunday w/ Seth

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How close are we to living in a surveillance state, and what does it mean for our freedom?

Are you okay with someone watching your every move, tracking where you drive, and profiling you based on where you go? Garrett Lang, CEO of the $8.3 billion surveillance giant Flock, certainly thinks so, unless the public eye turns on him. With surveillance technologies like Flock’s license plate readers becoming as common as traffic lights, the very fabric of American freedom is at stake. Today, we dive deep into the invasive technologies that are quietly transforming America into a surveillance state, exposing the chilling parallels between proposed safety measures and Orwellian surveillance.

Garrett Lang, in a moment of unintended honesty, admitted the overreach of his own technology by labeling a grassroots privacy advocacy group as a "terrorist organization," likening them to Antifa simply because they dared to challenge his surveillance empire.

This slip of the tongue, followed by a hurried apology, reveals a stark truth about the intentions behind these technologies:

"My comments were a mistake, and I apologize. There are groups today that have valid criticisms of the business, and I think what's changed for us is as we've listened to them and heard them out." – Garrett Lang, CEO of Flock

But Lang’s backtrack doesn’t halt the wheels already in motion. Across America, communities are starting to realize the implications of these surveillance tools, not just for their privacy but for their fundamental rights. As Flock cameras and similar technologies become fixtures in our cities, they weave a dense web of surveillance that some are beginning to resist effectively.

“This isn't about a single company or a single camera. It’s about a network of surveillance that threatens to alter the very nature of freedom in our society.”

The backlash against Flock and similar companies is a beacon of hope, showcasing that awareness can fuel resistance. Will Freeman’s grassroots movement against Flock’s invasive tech is a testament to the power of public scrutiny, proving that even giants can be challenged:

"For the past two years, Will Freeman has been advocating against Flock Safety, an eight billion dollar surveillance company that tracks vehicles with a network of over eighty thousand cameras."

Yet, this resistance isn't just about stopping one company. The surveillance infrastructure being laid down across the country has broader implications. It connects disparate pieces of data about every individual into a cohesive, searchable database. This isn't about improving public safety; it's about control. The encroaching surveillance state mirrors the dystopian realities we’ve only read about in science fiction, now becoming our lived reality.

“We believe in a world where we can have safety and privacy."

This statement by Lang during his apology tour is a stark contradiction to the very business model his company thrives on, a model that inherently sacrifices privacy at the altar of supposed safety.

As these technologies continue to proliferate, the question remains: Are we ready to trade our liberties for the illusion of safety? The unfolding narrative of surveillance in America is a cautionary tale of technology’s power to infringe upon our freedoms, under the guise of protecting them. In this high-stakes battle for privacy, staying informed and engaged has never been more critical. The future of our freedoms depends on it.

Flock Is Just One Piece Of A Bigger Puzzle

As much as I have focused on Flock, I don’t want you to think that stopping one company solves this problem. While cities are canceling their Flock contracts, many of them are simply replacing those cameras with ones from a company called Axon.

Axon started out making Tasers and police body cameras, but they now sell the exact same kind of license plate reading cameras that Flock does, and they even make a version that attaches quietly to streetlights instead of sitting on a big pole where you can spot it. So even if we win the fight against Flock, the same technology can slip right back in wearing a different company’s name.

Above all these individual camera companies sits something even bigger, a company called Palantir. Palantir does not just collect data, it connects all the different pieces together so that everything about you, your car, your face, your movements, becomes one searchable file. I looked into how Palantir came to be, and it turns out its roots trace back to a Pentagon program launched after 9/11 called Total Information Awareness, a program Congress shut down publicly after an outcry over privacy, only to see pieces of it quietly continue under new names and new private companies. This is a pattern I keep finding. Many of the big tech companies we use every day, from Facebook to Google, had early ties to government contracts and defense agencies, which tells me these companies were never just garage startups built by clever young men.

Your Phone May Be Worse Than Any Camera

Here is something that genuinely unsettled me while researching this topic. As much as we worry about cameras on poles, our own smartphones may pose an even bigger threat to our privacy. I came across a demonstration showing a Flock camera actively pinging a Bluetooth signal back and forth with a nearby phone, even though the company insists it only reads license plates. There is also a newer technology called Signal Trace, made by a company named Leonardo, that can pick up the unique wireless signals from your phone, smartwatch, fitness tracker, and even the tire pressure sensors in your car, and stitch them together into what they call a digital fingerprint. That means it can figure out who you regularly ride with, even in someone else’s car, without ever needing to read a license plate at all. The National Rifle Association actually published a warning about this very technology, worried it could be used to track law abiding gun owners driving to a shooting range or gun store.

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What This Looks Like When It Goes Too Far

I don’t think this is some far off hypothetical. I shared a clip of what daily life already looks like in China, where there are roughly six hundred million surveillance cameras, about one for every two citizens, feeding into a social credit system that tracks nearly everything a person does. Commentator Tucker Carlson made a point that stuck with me, that we are told we must build this same kind of surveillance system here in America simply to “compete” with China, when really we would just be building our own version of the very thing we claim to oppose. History has shown me a troubling pattern too. Whenever a free society slides toward tyranny, the first people silenced are usually the ones who speak up and ask hard questions, not the people who quietly go along with everything.

Why Community Is My Answer

I do not have every solution to this problem, but I have learned one lesson that matters more than any gadget or gun safe. During the early days of the pandemic, my wife Kate and I moved to a small property, stockpiled supplies, and tried to become as self sufficient as possible, yet we still felt strangely alone. What we discovered is that real security does not come from fences and food storage alone, it comes from having people around you who show up when you need them. That realization is exactly why I have been building something called the Ark Community, a private online space where people can find neighbors nearby, learn practical skills together, and build real friendships away from the algorithms and data collection that come with typical social media.

I know this can feel heavy, so I want to leave you with something a little lighter. After a full day of research and recording, my family and I went on a long bike ride through the countryside, picked wild raspberries and blackberries growing along the road, and ended the evening with a simple homemade dinner together. It is a small reminder that even while I spend my days digging into unsettling topics like this one, the antidote is often something quiet and simple, time outdoors, good food, and people who care about you. If you want to be part of what I am building, you can join the waitlist for the Ark Community, because I truly believe the strongest defense against this surveillance system is not another gadget, it is each other.

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