Food & Oil Shortages Incoming & the Data Center Military Takeover

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So I want to walk you through something that I think most people are sleeping on right now.

And I get it. There’s a lot of noise out there. There always is. But this one is different. Because this isn’t about some policy debate or some political theater. This is about your ability to fill your gas tank. To feed your family. To keep the lights on.

This is about oil. And what’s happening right now is, honestly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in modern history.

So let me start with where this all began.

February 28th Changed Everything

On February 28th, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran. Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz. That’s the choke point that carries roughly twenty percent of global oil supply.

Now here’s the thing. When that happened, most people shrugged. Why? Because for the next few weeks, everything looked... fine. Gas was more expensive, sure. But you could still fill up your car. The grocery shelves were still stocked.

And that’s exactly how these things work. Right? There’s a carryover. A buffer. The world was running on tankers that were already at sea. That floating buffer kept the system alive. But it was masking the real damage happening underneath.

That buffer is now gone.

What “Tank Bottom” Actually Means

So there’s a Substack post I came across by a guy named Mark A. Shrock. And I want to give him full credit for this, because he really did a serious, serious deep dive into the data. His Substack is markashrock.substack.com. Go check him out.

His article is called Eight Weeks to Empty Shelves. Sixty Days to Famine.

And that title alone should stop you in your tracks.

So here’s the core of what he’s saying. Europe hits what’s called “tank bottom” this month. The United States hits tank bottom around July 4th.

Now I know what you’re thinking. What does “tank bottom” mean? Because it doesn’t just mean the tanks are low.

It means the system stops working.

Oil storage requires a minimum volume of liquid to maintain the pressure that allows the pumps to function. When levels fall below that threshold, the remaining oil becomes physically inaccessible. The pumps fail. The pipelines can’t deliver. The refineries can’t process.

It doesn’t matter what the price is. It doesn’t matter how much money you have. The fuel is physically gone from the system.

That’s a completely different problem than a price spike. Right? This is not inflation. This is something else entirely.

The Numbers Behind This

So let me just give you some of the data points that A. Shrock pulls together, because the details really matter here.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed 95 percent. From 120 ships a day down to five or six.

One billion barrels of stored petroleum have been depleted globally since February.

Oil hit $144 per barrel. The highest since 1987.

U.S. diesel inventories are at their lowest level since 2005.

And even if peace broke out today, 64 weeks is the minimum time for new fuel to reach U.S. pumps.

64 weeks. Just let that land for a second.

Why Diesel Is the Real Story

So I want to be specific about diesel. Because most people think about gas. But diesel is the one that actually runs everything.

Seventy percent of all U.S. food is transported by truck. Every one of those trucks runs on diesel.

Every tractor. Every combine. Every refrigerated trailer. Every freight train. Diesel.

When trucks stop moving, food doesn’t get picked up from the farms. It doesn’t reach the processing plants. It doesn’t arrive at the grocery stores.

So this is not a story about prices going up. That would actually be manageable. This is a story about shelves going empty because there’s nothing to put on them.

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The Wheat Crisis Nobody Is Talking About

So on top of everything I just told you about oil, here’s one more thing that hit me this week like a punch in the gut.

The U.S. wheat crop in 2026 is projected to hit a fifty-four year low.

That’s not a typo. Fifty-four years.

So there’s a piece on Zero Hedge referencing USDA data. It came out about a week ago. The headline is U.S. Wheat Crop Forecast to Hit Half-Century Low as Drought Hits Breadbasket. And the numbers in there are serious.

The U.S. winter wheat output is on track to be the lowest since 1965. Hard red winter wheat is at levels not seen since 1957. And Chicago wheat futures hit a two-year high after the USDA’s latest report showed a much tighter supply outlook than anyone was expecting.

So here’s what’s happening. We have a mega drought hitting the breadbasket. We’ve got mounting fertilizer constraints. And all of this is converging right now, at the exact same moment that oil is collapsing and diesel is running out.

Like, when it rains, it pours. Or in this case, when it doesn’t rain, it doesn’t pour. Because we’ve got a half-century drought.

Right? This is what I mean when I say these things are connected. It’s not just one domino. It’s five dominoes falling at the same time.

And here’s the thing people don’t understand about wheat specifically. What you’re eating right now, the bread on your shelves, the flour at the grocery store, that was processed weeks or months ago. So even though production dropped, you won’t feel it immediately. There’s a lag. Same as the oil. Same as the strait. The pain doesn’t show up on your doorstep the day the problem starts.

But it will show up.

So I want to give you one really practical thing you can do right now. This is something my family has done and I think is one of the smartest moves you can make.

Buy hard red wheat berries.

Not flour. Not bread. Not processed anything. Wheat berries. The raw grain. Whole and unground.

Here’s why. Once you grind wheat into flour, it has a short shelf life. But hard red wheat berries stored properly in a five-gallon bucket with an oxygen absorber packet will last you between twenty and twenty-five years.

I’m not kidding. Twenty to twenty-five years.

Right now, you can get it at about seventy-four cents a pound if you buy it in fifty-pound sacks. That’s thirty-seven dollars for fifty pounds. Even if you’re tight on money right now, buying fifty pounds a month for a few months puts you in a position where you’ve got two or three hundred pounds of wheat with a twenty-year shelf life.

When things get bad, and I think they will, you will not find flour on the shelves. But if you have wheat berries, a simple hand grinder, and you can get one inexpensively online or get a really solid one from an Amish maker that will last a lifetime, you can grind your own flour whenever you need it.

I also really recommend checking out Azure Standard for this. They do these bulk food drops across the country. You place an order, a semi truck comes to a location near you, everyone helps unload, and you pick up your order. It’s a cooperative system. It’s genuinely affordable. They’ve got organic options too, which matters for my family.

The point is, wheat is like potatoes to the Irish. It is a foundational crop for this nation. And when we’re looking at the lowest production in fifty-four years on top of a diesel crisis that’s going to make transporting any food a nightmare, this is not something you sit on.

Go buy some hard red wheat this week. Seriously.

This Is Unprecedented. Seriously.

So to put this in perspective, here’s what past oil disruptions looked like.

The 1973 Arab oil embargo caused prices to quadruple. That was an 8 percent drop in oil supply.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution doubled prices. That was 7 percent.

1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait. Prices doubled again. 7 percent.

2022, Russia-Ukraine. Prices up 60 percent. That was 3 percent.

Right now, in 2026, we’re looking at a 15 to 20 percent drop in oil movement.

And unlike 1973, OPEC can’t respond. Its own producers are locked behind a blockade. Unlike 1979, there’s no quick coalition fix. The damage is physical and structural.

This is the largest gross disruption to global oil supply in modern history.

And While Rome Burns...

Here’s what’s really wild to me. While Europe’s tanks are draining. While the U.N. is warning of global famine. While analysts at Goldman Sachs are using words like “disaster” and “unprecedented.”

What are we watching?

A president walking around with a drawing of the White House ballroom, pulling it out of his pocket to show anyone who walks in the room.

I mean, look. I wanted Trump to win. I really did. And I still believe he’s better than what came before him. But I’m just not putting my faith in any administration right now. My faith is in what I can control. My community. My family. My own preparedness.

And that’s where I think your energy needs to go too. Right?

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The Death Stars Being Built in Your Backyard

So here’s where this gets even bigger. And I want you to stay with me here because this is something I’ve been sitting on for a while and I think you need to hear it.

We’ve all been hearing about data centers. Right? The AI data centers. The ones being built all over the country. And the official story is always the same. It’s about AI. It’s about staying competitive with China. It’s about jobs and technology and the American future.

But I want to ask you a simple question.

What do you think AI is actually doing with those data centers?

It’s not making cat videos. It’s not answering your search queries. It’s processing data. And what data are they processing? It’s the data they’re collecting on all of us. On you. On your family. On your movements, your purchases, your associations, your politics.

These data centers are surveillance nodes. That’s how I see them. They are the death stars of the surveillance state being built right here in America.

And here’s what makes this even more disturbing. So in Box Elder, Utah, they’re building a massive data center. I think it’s something like forty thousand acres. Sixty-two square miles. The whole town opposed it. They voted against it. And it got built anyway.

Why? Because it went through something called MIDA. The Military Installation Development Authority. A quasi-state entity. And the Governor of Utah got up and basically said, hey, look, this is above my head.

I mean, just watch his body language when he says it. You can tell he knows he’s screwing the people in his state. He just can’t say it.

So this is a federal level operation. A military-backed data center. And the people who live there? They don’t get a vote.

And it gets worse. Because Trump signed an executive order back in July of last year. It’s called Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure. He calls it part of a golden age for American manufacturing and technological dominance.

Now, he didn’t use the word surveillance in that executive order. That was my addition. But I think it’s the accurate one.

Right? Look at what this administration is actually building. It’s data centers. It’s big tech. It’s Palantir. It’s Meta. It’s Amazon. It’s an infrastructure that connects your front porch camera to law enforcement to AI targeting systems. That’s what this is.

And then there’s Flock. If you haven’t been paying attention to Flock cameras, please start. These AI cameras are being placed absolutely everywhere. They record every car that passes. They note scratches on your door. They capture audio. Some of them can deploy drones to follow people.

So if you want to see how many are near you right now, go to deflock.org. You can pull up a map of your entire area and see exactly where every single Flock camera is, what its view angle is, everything. I live out in the country, and there’s one two miles from me. Just... two miles from me.

I want you to sit with that for a second.

Because Greg Reese did a video on this that I think is one of the most important pieces of reporting I’ve seen in a long time. And he made a point that I cannot get out of my head. He says these data centers aren’t just being built for AI. They’re being built inland. On elevated land. Away from the coastlines.

And so is all the critical infrastructure. And so are all the billionaire land purchases.

Whether or not you buy the geological event theory, the question you have to ask yourself is simple. Why? Why are the most powerful people on earth moving everything they own away from the coasts? Why does China have ghost cities built on high ground, deep inland, fully ready to occupy? Why is Russia passing homestead laws for the Arctic?

I don’t have the final answer to that. But I’m paying attention. And you should be too.

What You Actually Do Now

So A.shrock lays out some really clear action steps. And I want to walk through them because I think this is the most important part.

Food. Non-perishable. Canned goods, dried beans, rice. Buy what you can afford today. Because prices might climb next week and availability collapses after that.

Water. Store it. Buy filters. Know your nearest natural source. Municipal water requires pumping. Pumping requires fuel. If fuel runs out, your tap could too.

Fuel. If you can store diesel, gasoline, or propane safely and legally, do it now. I’ve got a 300-gallon diesel tank at home. I filled it up a few weeks ago at around $4.28 a gallon. I also heat my home with heating oil. And we’ve got a fireplace, about five cords of wood stacked, and five acres of forest if we need more. So I feel okay on that front.

Local food networks. Know your local farmers. The communities that survive a disruption like this are the ones with local production that doesn’t depend on a thousand-mile diesel supply chain.

Community. This is the big one for me. Talk to your neighbors. Organize. Pool resources. Survival of a systemic disruption is a community problem, not an individual one.

The Ark Community

So this brings me to something I’ve been building. And I know a lot of you have been asking.

I’m building the Ark Community. It’s a private online community for people who see the world the way we do. People who aren’t going to look away. People who want to build real relationships and real resilience.

We’re working on local chapters in every region so you can start building your actual tribe where you live. Resources, forums, discussions to help you prepare physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can’t do this alone. We need to build our arks for the coming floods.

The community isn’t launched yet, but it’s close. If you want to get on the waiting list with nearly 10,000 other people, go to buildtheark.com and put in your name and email. I’ll send you a message the moment it’s live.

Don’t Sleepwalk Into This

There’s a quote from Claudio Galimberti at Rystad Energy that I keep coming back to.

He says: “We’re still sleepwalking into this approaching disaster. There’s little doubt there’s going to be a disaster.”

Sleepwalking. That’s the word.

And that’s exactly what they’re counting on. Right? That most people will see the signs, feel a little uneasy, and then go back to Netflix and the NFL and just hope that someone figures it out.

But I’m not doing that. And I don’t think you are either. Otherwise you wouldn’t be reading this.

So here’s what I want you to take from this. Don’t panic. But do act. Those are two different things. Panic is useless. Action is everything.

Buy some extra food this week. Fill up your gas tank. Call a neighbor. Have the conversation your family needs to have.

Because the communities that make it through what’s coming are not the ones that had the most money. They’re the ones that woke up early and did something about it.

And that’s us.

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