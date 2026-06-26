FOOD SHOCK: Half of America's Farmers Disappear w/ John Klar

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Most Americans walk into a grocery store and see abundance, rows of produce, towers of processed food, meat packaged neatly behind glass. But what they do not see is how fragile that picture really is, or how deliberately it was constructed.

John Klar sees it. He has spent 25 years raising grass-fed cattle in Vermont, watching the American food system hollow itself out from the inside. Before that, he was a tax attorney in Connecticut, until Lyme disease nearly took his life and sent him running, not back to the office, but to the land.

What he found there changed everything.

From the Courtroom to the Pasture

John did not become a farmer out of idealism. He became one out of survival.

“My story is one of illness. I was practicing law in Connecticut, and I got really, really sick with Lyme disease. I literally was fleeing an illness. And farming ended up teaching me so much about my own body, my health, about the world around me, about the economy, about the regulations.”

That legal and tax background turned out to be a rare asset on the farm. Most farmers, John explains, do not have the tools to ask why a regulation exists, who wrote it, or who benefits from it. He did. And the answers he found were not reassuring.

After 25 years, he wrote them all down in his book, The Coming Food Crisis: How Corporations, Activists, and Climate Alarmists Are Waging War on Farmers.

The Tobacco Playbook, Repackaged as Food

One of the most striking arguments John makes is simple: you do not need a conspiracy theory to explain what is happening to the food supply. Corporate profit motive is more than enough.

“Don’t make your case harder than it has to be. I don’t have to prove that there’s a conspiracy to take over the food supply to enslave us or control us when I can easily prove that it’s happening for profit. Those tobacco companies bought up the food industry. We now have the exact same unethical business model in our food supplies.”

The result? Roughly 60 to 70 percent of what lines American grocery store shelves is built from a handful of highly processed, nutritionally empty ingredients, mostly corn and soy. It is not an accident. It is a business model.

“If I can get you to stop eating butter and eat margarine, I’m going to make a lot more money than if I have to milk a cow. My cows eat God’s solar panels. They’re renewable. They don’t come from China. They don’t need to be disposed of in a landfill. And those cows make delicious grass-fed food for me without the intervention of a corporation or a government officer. And that’s why they’re going after cows.”

Watch how tobacco companies bought up the food industry and brought the exact same playbook with them. The one they used to keep you hooked on cigarettes? They turned it on your food. Watch the Clip Here

The Numbers Are Stark

The consolidation of American farming did not happen overnight, but the scale of it is alarming. The United States now has fewer farms than it did 100 years ago, despite feeding more than three times as many people. The average American farmer is 61 years old. Within 15 years, roughly half of them will retire, and there are very few younger farmers ready to take their place.

“We’ve now got 340 million people. And we’ve got fewer farms than we had 100 years ago when we only had 100 million people. The entire modern conventional agricultural industrial system is flawed. It’s not sustainable. It’s in its death throes.”

Meanwhile, America, once the world’s largest food exporter, has become a net importer. More and more of what Americans eat is coming from China, Mexico, and Brazil, processed, packaged, and shipped across vast distances on the back of cheap energy that will not stay cheap forever.

The Real Threat: Energy, Inflation, and Water

John outlines several converging threats in the book, any one of which could trigger serious food shortages. Together, they form a picture that is hard to ignore.

The entire industrial food system runs on oil. Fertilizers are made from natural gas. Feed crops are grown, processed, packaged, and distributed with diesel. Ninety percent of U.S. antibiotics, including the 70 percent used in livestock, are imported from China.

“All of that cheap food is dependent on energy. Oil, natural gas, which is used to make a lot of our fertilizers. The food is moved around again, processed, dried, treated, packaged, all using oil. When you start getting your food from further and further away because it’s cheaper, you’re obscuring the fact that it’s all built on cheap energy. And the whole thing gets punctured.”

Then there is water. California’s San Joaquin Valley, responsible for roughly half of all domestic U.S. produce, is literally sinking from over-extraction of groundwater. Aquifer replenishment depends on mountain snowpack that is increasingly unreliable. And 92 million acres of corn, much of it used for ethanol, are eroding at an estimated four to five tons of topsoil per acre, per year.

“We are addicted to cheap, toxic food that destroys the soil microbes, destroys our gut microbes, destroys our water supplies. It’s not sustainable.”

What Happens When the Shelves Go Empty

John is direct about what history teaches us when food disappears.

“I would say it’s not nine days till anarchy, I’d say it’s three days. People don’t realize. Here in Vermont, in the Great Depression, all the deer were almost gone through poaching very quickly. And this is in a very rural area. People don’t realize how much food it takes.”

He points to the melamine scandal as a warning of what corporations will do when profit is on the line. Chinese manufacturers added melamine to pet food and baby formula to fake higher protein readings. Babies died. Three executives were publicly executed. In the United States, the contaminated pet food was quietly repurposed as pig feed, leading the FDA to seize and destroy over 12,000 animals.

“That’s what corporate America will do to make a profit. They will feed you melamine with a smile and tell you that’s organic pork and charge you a premium and smile all the way to their barbecue while they do it.”

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The Solution Is Local and It Already Exists

For all the darkness in the data, John is not without hope. In fact, he argues that the solution is not complicated. It is just inconvenient.

“With all of those risks, the solution is local, small, diversified farms. People can say, oh, you can’t feed the world that way. No, you can’t — because you’ve become industrialized, consolidated, and done something really, really stupid. That’s like saying, ‘I can’t quit fentanyl now because I’m hooked.’”

He points to the Maha (Make America Healthy Again) movement as a genuine reason for optimism, a rare bipartisan effort bringing together conservatives and progressives around food quality, farmer support, and healthier food for military personnel, hospital patients, schoolchildren, and SNAP recipients.

Young people, he adds, are already moving in the right direction. They are reading labels, seeking out grass-fed meat, drinking kombucha, and — increasingly — leaving cities for small homesteads.

“Young people are reading their labels. Young people are scanning things and using apps to figure out where their food comes from. We old people are hard to change our habits. We like our Doritos. But young people are drinking kombucha — so that’s our hope.”

What You Can Do Right Now

John’s message is not doom. It is preparation. And he is clear that the steps do not have to be dramatic.

Meet your local farmer. Visit a farm market. Know where your food actually comes from.

Store a few months of staples. His seventh-generation Vermont family did it as a matter of course.

Start small — chickens, a garden bed, a relationship with a raw milk farmer nearby.

Get informed. Read the book. Ask the questions your grocery store was never designed to make you ask.

“Forewarned is forearmed. You can’t fix it after the fact. Once people are struggling this way, it’s too late. Our hope lies in opening our eyes before the bus falls off the cliff.”

John Klar’s book, The Coming Food Crisis, is available now. Follow him on Substack at smallfarmrepublic.substack.com.

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