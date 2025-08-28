From Black Death to Big Pharma: The Rockefeller War on Healing

It’s the kind of headline designed to set Twitter on fire: “Bubonic Plague Confirmed in California.”

News outlets ran with it, pundits wrung their hands, and ordinary people wondered if the Black Death had returned to stalk America.

The truth? Plague cases happen every year in the United States. They’re rare, but real—and almost always treated quickly with antibiotics. Still, the story struck me. Not because we’re about to see medieval streets piled with bodies, but because it opened the door to a bigger conversation about history, health, and how we got to where we are now.

To dig in, I sat down with my good friend Jeff Adam, an expert in natural medicine, antibiotics, and the history of our modern health system. Our conversation started with the plague—but it quickly spanned centuries, covering silver’s forgotten role in medicine, the Rockefellers’ war on natural remedies, and why Big Pharma today looks more like a cartel than a healing profession.

The Plague: Two Years That Changed Everything

When most people think of the plague, they imagine centuries of misery. In reality, the Black Death that swept Europe lasted just two years—1348 to 1350. But those two years were devastating.

“It killed 300 million people around the world,” Jeff told me. “That was 13% of the population. Imagine what it would mean if 13% of humanity died today.”

Three forms of plague exist:

Bubonic : spread through flea bites, swelling the lymph nodes.

Septicemic : entering the blood, often fatal within days.

Pneumonic: infecting the lungs, spreading from person to person, and by far the deadliest.

All of them stem from the same bacterium, Yersinia pestis, usually carried by rodents and spread by fleas. In the Middle Ages, people didn’t know about bacteria, but they noticed something strange: the wealthy survived at higher rates.

The reason wasn’t their money—it was their tableware. Eating with silver forks, spoons, and knives meant trace amounts of silver entered their bodies, boosting their defenses. Doctors of the time even prescribed walking around with a silver spoon in your mouth. That’s the real origin of the phrase “born with a silver spoon.” It wasn’t about privilege—it was about survival.

Silver: The World’s First Antibiotic

Silver’s story doesn’t begin in the Middle Ages. For thousands of years, civilizations used silver to preserve and protect life.

3000 BC : Phoenicians lined water vessels with silver to prevent stagnation.

Pre-refrigeration America : Milk delivery men dropped silver coins into bottles to keep them fresh.

Late 1800s: Scientists sterilized petri dishes with silver before experiments.

By the early 20th century, silver was the most prescribed antibiotic in the world. Doctors used it for infections, burns, and wounds. Journals of medicine contained more than 5,000 references to its use.

But in 1923, something shifted.

Rockefeller, Carnegie, and the Birth of Big Pharma

At the dawn of the 20th century, medicine in America was a patchwork. Local apothecaries compounded natural remedies from plants, minerals, and oils. Doctors were trained to mix their own preparations. My own father, now in his seventies, was among the last pharmacists to learn this craft before industrial drugs took over.

That all changed with the Flexner Report of 1910, funded by the Rockefellers and Carnegies. It reshaped medical education in America, pushing out natural and homeopathic approaches in favor of “scientific” medicine—by which they meant patentable, lab-created drugs.

Silver was the biggest obstacle. It worked too well, had centuries of proven use, and couldn’t be patented. The Rockefellers tried anyway, but when they couldn’t corner the market, they turned elsewhere.

A few years later, penicillin arrived—the world’s first mass-produced synthetic antibiotic. Unlike silver, penicillin could be patented, scaled, and sold for massive profit. That was the true birth of Big Pharma.

“Every single pharmaceutical drug is plant-derived,” Jeff explained. “They isolate the compound, then figure out how to make a man-made version. If they can patent it, they control the supply. When demand rises, profits skyrocket. That’s the evil behind it—moving from interest in humanity to interest in profits.”

The Shift: From Natural Healing to Chemical Control

What happened to silver after 1923? It was quietly sidelined. By the 1960s, medical journals that once featured thousands of references to silver had fewer than 100. Pharmaceutical companies painted it as dangerous, unproven, even quackery—while promoting synthetic drugs with long lists of side effects.

This bait-and-switch wasn’t limited to medicine. The same chemical companies making fertilizers, paints, and perfumes were now manufacturing pharmaceuticals. They stripped minerals from soil with industrial farming, weakening our food supply and making populations more vulnerable to disease.

It’s the perfect racket: create the problem, then sell the solution. Or as Jeff put it:

“They’re the arsonists starting the fire, then the firefighters showing up to put it out—and billing you for the privilege.”

Antibiotics: Blessing and Curse

None of this is to say antibiotics are worthless. They’ve saved millions of lives. Before their discovery, a simple cut or tooth infection could kill. But their overuse has created new problems:

Superbugs like MRSA, resistant to standard antibiotics.

Drugs stored in fat tissue, suppressing the immune system.

Patients not finishing prescriptions, creating breeding grounds for resistance.

Natural antibiotics—like silver, oregano oil, or garlic—work differently. They assimilate into the body, boost immunity, and leave when they’re no longer needed. Synthetic drugs, by contrast, are foreign substances. The body attacks them, so pharmaceutical companies add immune suppressors to keep the drugs from being rejected. In the process, the body’s natural defenses are weakened.

Soil, Farming, and the Bigger Picture

Our conversation drifted from plague and antibiotics to farming, but the connection was clear. Just as medicine shifted from natural to synthetic, so did agriculture.

For centuries, farmers let fields rest every seven years, allowing soil to re-mineralize. Animals grazed, fertilized, and moved on, creating a natural cycle of renewal. Today, monoculture farming, chemical fertilizers, and GMOs have stripped the soil of essential minerals.

The result? Food that fills bellies but doesn’t nourish. Populations deficient in zinc, copper, and selenium—minerals once abundant in the soil. And again, a population made dependent on synthetic fixes.

Jeff gave the example of cattle:

Cancer in cattle was eradicated in 1956.

Diabetes in cattle was eradicated in 1972.

Why? Because there was no Medicaid for cows. Ranchers fixed the root cause, not the symptoms.

Imagine if we applied the same logic to humans.

Silver Today: Forgotten, But Not Gone

Despite the smear campaigns, silver never disappeared entirely. Hospitals still use silver-based creams for burns. Some water filters rely on silver’s antimicrobial properties. And innovators like Jeff have pushed the science further.

He explained how his team developed Micronized Silver, a stabilized form that lasts 8–10 hours in the body (compared to 6–8 minutes for older forms). It doesn’t just kill pathogens—it energizes cells by transferring electrons. In Jeff’s words, “It’s the first new category of silver in a hundred years.”

I’ve seen it firsthand. His nasal spray, which combines silver with ozone and CBD, is a staple in my house. I’ve used it to clear coughs, calm inflammation, and even help my kids when they’re stuffy. It works faster than anything I’ve found in a drugstore aisle.

The Human Cost of Profits

All of this points to a sobering reality: the modern pharmaceutical industry is not built to cure, but to manage. Chronic disease is more profitable than health. People on seven daily meds with pill organizers aren’t failures of the system—they are the business model.

“Their goal isn’t to kill you,” Jeff said. “Their goal is to keep you alive long enough to take every penny you’ll ever make.”

That’s the cold logic of an industry where humans are viewed as renewable commodities, while profits are sacred.

Closing: Remembering What We Lost

The plague may no longer stalk Europe, but in some ways, its shadow lingers. Not in the form of a bacterium, but in the way fear and profit distort our understanding of health.

Silver was once humanity’s frontline defense—tested over millennia, accessible to all, and impossible to monopolize. Its disappearance from medicine wasn’t an accident. It was engineered.

The case of plague in California isn’t a sign of a new pandemic. It’s a reminder. A reminder of what we once knew, what we lost, and how power can bury truth for a century.

We can’t undo the past, but we can learn from it. We can choose to rebuild our health on God’s design, not Rockefeller’s. And maybe, when the next crisis hits, we’ll remember that sometimes the answers aren’t new at all—they’re ancient, waiting to be rediscovered.

To buy Micronic Silver visit https://sethsilver.net/ and use promo code SETH to save.