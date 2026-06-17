This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

Most people are still focused on the last crisis. The COVID shots. The mandates. The censorship. And that fight is not over.

But while we were heads-down in that battle, something else was being built around us. Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist who has spent the last three years co-authoring nearly 30 peer-reviewed papers on vaccine harms, autism, cancer, and bird flu, sat down with me recently to connect dots that most scientists won’t go anywhere near.

What he laid out was one of the most alarming conversations I’ve had on this show. Not because it was speculative. But because every single thing he described is documented, published, and sitting in plain sight.

Here is what you need to know.

The Fear Campaigns You Should Ignore

Before we got into the heavy material, I asked Nick to give us a snapshot of the current threat landscape. He started by clearing the deck.

Hantavirus? Dead end. Zero cases spread beyond the cruise ship. It fizzled.

Ebola in the Congo? Still serious within that region, but it will not become a global pandemic. There have been 40 Ebola outbreaks since the 1970s. Not one of them ever went global, because the virus requires direct contact with infected bodily fluids to spread. That does not produce a worldwide pandemic in developed countries.

And the next scare they’re already planting? The World Cup. Search “World Cup outbreak” right now and you will find article after article warning about bioterror scenarios. HHS recently ran a pandemic war game simulation using MERS stemming from a World Cup event. New York City Health ran a separate Ebola drill using the same scenario.

Nick’s read: these are deliberate placements. Not predictions. Preparations.

The Tick Problem Nobody Is Talking About

The threat Nick said is actually worth paying attention to is tick-borne disease, specifically alpha-gal syndrome.

Here is what alpha-gal syndrome does. When a tick bites you, it injects a sugar-like molecule called alpha-gal through its saliva. Your immune system creates IgE antibodies against it. The problem is that alpha-gal is also present in all red meat, beef, pork, hot dogs, bacon. So a few months after a tick bite, when you sit down to eat a steak, your body attacks itself. Swelling, hives, severe inflammation, anaphylaxis.

New cases of alpha-gal syndrome have increased 10,000% since 2013. We went from a handful of cases to an estimated 500,000 Americans who can no longer eat red meat without a severe allergic reaction.

Nick doesn’t buy the climate change and deer migration explanation. He laid out five reasons the surge may not be natural.

The first is financial motive. The Gates Foundation has documented interests in fake meat alternatives, including lab-grown meat through Upside Foods and soy-based Beyond Meat. A surge in meat allergies benefits those investments directly.

The second is a published academic call for intentional tick releases. A peer-reviewed paper in the journal Bioethics by Western Michigan University professors explicitly calls for the intentional release of CRISPR-modified lone star ticks to spread alpha-gal syndrome. Their conclusion: “It’s morally obligatory to do it.”

The third is an identical argument made at the World Economic Forum. A bioethicist at NYU told the WEF that human engineering via tick release should be used to eliminate meat consumption.

The fourth is direct Gates Foundation funding of GMO tick research. The Foundation gave $7.6 million to a company called Flyttr to develop GMO cattle ticks.

The fifth is historical precedent. The U.S. Army released over 270,000 ticks into the wild across multiple states in the 1960s, including 170,000 lone star ticks, for biowarfare purposes. They have done this before.

Add to that the unverified but unrefuted reports of farmers finding boxes of ticks and filming what appear to be aerial drops. Nick’s call: the FBI should be investigating this for possible bioterrorism.

“There’s a peer-reviewed paper that literally calls for the intentional release of CRISPR GMO-modified lone star ticks into the wild to intentionally spread alpha-gal syndrome. They published this and said it’s morally obligatory to do it. So that’s very concerning.”

Google Wants to Release 64 Million Infected Mosquitoes

Now for the news story that should be front page everywhere.

Google, through its Debug initiative, has filed with the EPA to release up to 64 million Wolbachia bacteria-infected male mosquitoes across California and Florida over two years, 32 million per year.

Their stated reason? To reduce West Nile virus. There were approximately six cases of West Nile in Florida in all of 2025. That number does not justify one of the largest open-air biological experiments in American history.

Nick walked through how it actually works. Infected males are released, mate with wild females, and the eggs don’t hatch. They tested this in Fresno in 2018. It suppressed mosquitoes temporarily, but the moment releases stopped, every mosquito came back. Which means states would need to subscribe to ongoing, perpetual releases. That is the business model.

The ecological risks are real and potentially permanent. Mosquitoes are a food source for bats, frogs, fish, and birds. Artificially suppress an entire species and you remove that food source from the chain. Other invasive species fill the gaps. The balance of nature shifts, possibly irreversibly.

“This would literally be one of the largest open-air biological experiments in US history. Google should not be playing God. It can result in irreversible ecosystem disruptions, and it appears it is a sort of business model. They want to get states hooked on it.”

And Google is not alone. The Gates Foundation has funded the World Mosquito Program for roughly 20 years, resulting in billions of bacteria-infected mosquitoes released across 15 countries. Gates also funded Oxitec, which released GMO mosquitoes in the Florida Keys in 2021 after first testing them in African villages.

Nick’s practical recommendation: eliminate standing water in your backyard, use window screens, and wear long sleeves in high-exposure areas. Those conventional measures will do more than anything Bill Gates is selling.

6G Is Not About Speed. It’s About What Goes Inside Your Body.

This is where the conversation shifted into territory that sounds like science fiction until you look at the actual documentation.

Nick started with 5G, because the public needs that baseline to understand what 6G actually is. Hundreds of studies have examined the millimeter wave frequencies used by 5G infrastructure. Nearly every one of them finds significant biological effects, including altered cell function, changes in gene expression, programmed cell death, DNA damage, tumor growth, and neurological damage. One real-world study found that people living within 50 meters of a 5G tower had white blood cell changes comparable to cigarette smokers.

6G operates in terahertz frequencies. Shorter wavelengths. More powerful interaction with biological tissue. A study on terahertz frequencies found they caused DNA damage in neural stem cells, the very cells responsible for building and maintaining your nervous system. And unlike 5G, 6G cannot pass through walls. It will require millions of transmitters placed throughout every major city.

“6G is the end goal of control of the populations. It won’t go through walls. It will require millions of transmitters placed across cities. And the plan with 6G particularly is it will interface with implantable technologies.”

Here is where the documented convergence becomes impossible to dismiss. President Trump signed an executive order in December to accelerate 6G deployment, with one stated goal being the operation of implantable technologies.

Nokia’s CEO told the World Economic Forum that by 2030, the smartphone as we know it will be inside the human body. Elon Musk recently described brain chip technology as “Jesus-like.” China just approved the world’s first commercial brain chip. And Microsoft holds patent number 060606, a patent to harvest biometric energy from the human body to mine cryptocurrency.

Nick’s description of the endgame is direct:

“The brain chip will merge consciousness with artificial intelligence systems. Once you’re in it, it’ll be very hard to escape. They’ll tie it to social credit score systems, monetary systems. They’ll be able to see what you’re seeing. And at a certain point, they’ll be able to deactivate them and probably kill you remotely.”

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The Resistance Is Real

One thing I found genuinely encouraging in this conversation: the people these systems are being designed for are rejecting them.

Meta’s VR platform was a commercial disaster. Multiple studies now show Gen Z actively resists AI tools and in many cases despises them. A visible low-tech cultural movement has emerged across the country, with young people turning to vinyl records, cassette tapes, rural living, and backyard farming.

Nick’s explanation is simple. AI is eliminating the economic future for young people. They can feel it. Before, the path was clear: go to college, get a job. Now that path is disappearing. He doesn’t blame them for walking away.

He also cited an MIT study finding that heavy chatbot use measurably decreases brain connectivity, causes memory loss, and progressively offloads human thought and creativity to the machine.

“AI is stealing their future. Before, you had to go to college. Now they’re saying, what’s the point if there won’t be any job for humans anymore? And it’s taken away human thought drastically. When you heavily use chatbots, it literally decreases brain connectivity and causes memory loss. Now they just want to put it right into you and merge you with it. That’ll be their ploy. I won’t fall for it.”

What You Can Do

I asked Nick directly: given all of this, what should people actually do?

His first answer: live self-sufficiently outside large population centers. By 2030, 6G infrastructure will be installed in major cities. Distance from that grid solves most of the problems at once, lower transmitter exposure, no proximity to mosquito release zones, and greater food independence.

His second: do not comply with the next rollout. That means future booster campaigns and brain chips when they are marketed as mainstream technology and social necessity.

His third: speak up. Nick identified social fear as one of the primary mechanisms allowing these agendas to continue. People who know something is wrong and say nothing allow the problem to compound.

“Spread the word. Don’t be afraid of what other people think. That’s another big barrier why we’re even in this situation. People don’t want to speak up when they know something’s wrong because they’re afraid of what people will say about them, and that creates these compounding issues where we just get screwed over again and again.”

I would add one more: build real community. The lesson from 2020 is that a single social media ban could completely isolate a person from their entire network. Don’t let your whole community exist on platforms that can be switched off with one decision. Know your neighbors. Know local farmers. Build relationships that no algorithm can delete.

One Final Warning

As we wrapped up, Nick flagged two things to watch.

The first is the World Cup. The narrative plantings are already underway. Multiple outbreak drills have been run using World Cup scenarios. If they want another fear campaign, that is likely where they try to seed it. Don’t take the bait.

The second is the global biolab network. There are approximately 3,600 biological laboratories around the world, many actively modifying pathogens including bacteria and fungi. Nick called for a full shutdown and mandatory destruction of all modified pathogens inside them. He acknowledged it is unlikely to happen in the current political climate, but said it is the only structural solution to the pandemic profiteer cycle.

You can follow Nicolas Hulscher on X at @NicHulscher and find his research at thefocalpoints.com.

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