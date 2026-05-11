Hantavirus, Plandemics & Pre-Made Vaccines… Do You See It?

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Something strange is happening. And if you’ve been paying attention since 2020, you’ve seen this movie before.

A virus breaks out on a cruise ship. A handful of cases. Three deaths. The WHO itself steps forward and says, on the record, that the public health risk is “low.” And yet, within days, over 100,000 news articles are published about it worldwide.

That’s not journalism. That’s a campaign.

The Numbers Don’t Add Up

Let’s start with the facts, because facts matter.

Eight cases have been reported linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, including three deaths. Five of the eight have been confirmed as Hantavirus, specifically the Andes strain, the only species known to have any limited human-to-human transmission. Dr. Tedros of the WHO briefed the media on May 7th and used the words “serious incident”, but then said the global public health risk assessment is low.

So why is every major media outlet on earth covering this like it’s the end of days?

Dr. Pierre Kory asked the same question. A colleague of his tracked the media coverage and counted close to 100,000 articles written about Hantavirus in just a few days. His words: “These patterns are anomalous. Why with just this little outbreak of a few cases, suddenly it’s consuming the world’s media cycle? It’s because it’s being driven by something.”

He’s right. And the pattern is not hard to see if you’re willing to look.

We’ve Seen This Before

Remember the early days of COVID? The same infrastructure activated. Media got its talking points. Globalist organizations stepped forward. The WHO became the central authority. Fear was manufactured before most people had even heard of the virus.

COVID fundamentally transformed our way of life as a human race, not just the virus itself, but how it changed our relationships, our families, the social structure of small businesses, and governance in ways that altered the path of civilization.

Now the same talking heads are back.

Deborah Birx, yes, the scarf lady, is back in front of cameras, calling for expanded PCR testing. Her pitch is practically word for word from 2020:

“We should be tracking viruses through blood tests like PCR. We’ve learned that with COVID, extraordinarily helpful. Many universities were able to open and schools were able to open because they provided weekly testing.”

We know what those PCR tests were doing. We know what that system was part of. And now they want to run it back.

Tedros, meanwhile, is invoking “solidarity” and “moral duty” and international health regulations, language that, when you strip away the diplomatic veneer, means: fall in line or be left behind. Solidarity, in their language, means centralized control. It means governments submitting to a global health governance mechanism. Call it what you want. The structure is the same.

The Predictive Programming Trail

Here is where it gets genuinely strange.

Back in May 2021, four years ago, an article published through the Gavi network (that’s Bill Gates’ vaccine alliance) named Hantavirus as the likely next pandemic threat. The article cited “strong enough evidence to fear its pandemic potential” and noted person-to-person transmission possibilities. They were laying the groundwork years before the cruise ship ever set sail.

Then there’s the Australian laboratory story from December 2024, almost a year and a half before this outbreak made headlines. ABC News Australia reported that 323 vials of deadly viruses went missing from a biosecurity lab. Among them: nearly 100 vials of the Hendra virus (57% fatality rate) and two vials of Hantavirus. The official explanation? Someone lost them during a freezer transfer.

Does that sound familiar? It should.

And then there is the X-Files clip. An episode featuring Agent Mulder being told about a Hantavirus outbreak in Texas, except it wasn’t really Hantavirus. It was a military-engineered biological weapon. FEMA was involved. And the character describing it used this exact phrase:

“A silent weapon for a quiet war. The systematic release of an indiscriminate organism for which the men who will bring it on still have no cure.”

“Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” is also the name of a document reportedly circulated at the 1958 Bilderberg meeting, a blueprint for social engineering through data, fear, and controlled media narratives. Fiction or blueprint? At this point, the line is hard to find.

The Vaccines Were Already Ready

Here is what they don’t lead with in those 100,000 articles.

There are already 13 different Hantavirus vaccines in development and they’ve been in progress for quite some time. Seven are in clinical trials. Six are DNA-based, three are mRNA. The U.S. military is involved. So are NIAID, Moderna, and a Chinese research team.

Think about that for a moment. A virus most people had never heard of until last week already has 13 vaccines in the pipeline, funded by taxpayer money, developed by some of the same institutions that brought us the COVID response.

The pharmaceutical industry loves a pandemic. They love the global mass hysteria events that allow them to roll out their solutions, charge governments top dollar, and have the media do their marketing for free. We paid for the research. They will sell it back to us. And the press conference will look exactly like the ones from five years ago.

The Word Itself Tells You Everything

Here’s a detail that is either a remarkable coincidence or a deliberate mockery.

The word “hanta”, as in Hantavirus, comes from Hebrew slang. Look it up. It (חַנְטָה) means: a lie, a scam, a fraud, rubbish, bogus.

So they’ve written 100,000 articles about the Scam Virus. Everyone called COVID the “scamdemic.” So now the next one is literally named the scam. They named it the scam. And they are watching to see who falls for it.

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What’s Also Coming From the Skies

Hantavirus isn’t the only thing worth watching this week.

Scientists are now pushing a proposal to fight climate change by spraying billions of fungal spores into the atmosphere to act as natural cloud seeders. A research paper, filed under atmospheric fungal spore injection, proposes this as a breakthrough for weather modification. The risks acknowledged in the paper itself include spreading fungal diseases, triggering respiratory problems, disrupting soil, agriculture, ecosystems, and water supplies.

They know the risks. They’re proposing it anyway. And the framing is exactly the same as geoengineering proposals that have been circulating for years — dismissed as conspiracy theory until they show up in research papers.

You’re Not Alone

If you watched all of this unfold and felt a sinking sense of recognition, that’s not paranoia. That’s pattern recognition. That’s what happens when you’ve been paying attention.

COVID pushed a lot of us out of social circles. Families stopped talking. Friends disappeared. And the loneliness of being the person who saw it early was real and painful.

But here’s what matters: there’s strength in numbers. And the greatest threat to every system of control ever devised is simply enough people saying, at the same time, “I will not comply.”

Not in anger. Not in fear. Just clarity. I see what this is. I’m not playing along.

That’s it. That’s the whole game.

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