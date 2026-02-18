This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

The Epstein files have cracked something open in a lot of people. This isn’t because we suddenly learned that evil exists at the top — most of us already knew that — but because seeing it in cold, clinical detail makes it feel different. You see the documents, the messages, the references to unspeakable things, and it becomes real in a way it wasn’t before. It’s evil so real you can almost touch it.

Now imagine that same kind of evil, not just operating in the shadows of private islands and hidden mansions, but built directly into the machinery of a government. It isn’t a side hustle. As a feature of the system.

That’s what we’re looking at when we talk about China’s forced organ harvesting industry. And once you see it through that lens, you stop thinking in terms of “our bad elites vs. their better elites.” You start seeing something much darker: the same kind of Epstein‑level evil being run as a state operation.

Right now, we don’t have the luxury of looking away. We have to understand it. Because that’s the only way we fight back.

The Moment Evil Steps Out of the Shadows

When you first hear the phrase “forced organ harvesting,” it almost sounds like a bad movie plot. Some black‑market doctor. Back‑alley operations. A handful of victims. A disturbing rumor.

But that’s not what Jan Jekielek is describing. He’s describing a system. A system that only works when you have a Communist Party with the power to push massive coercive force through a population, to imprison huge numbers of people, and to decide who lives and who dies inside that system.

In modern China, the regime has been able to arrest and detain spiritual practitioners and dissidents by the hundreds of thousands. Once inside, many of these people are blood‑typed, tissue‑typed, and have their organs scanned. Their information goes into databases. Their bodies become inventory.

Somewhere else, someone with money needs an organ. In the 2000s, Chinese hospitals were openly advertising transplant wait times of just weeks for hearts and other major organs — even to foreigners willing to pay large sums. That is only possible if there is a pool of living prisoners already matched, ready to be “used” on demand.

This isn’t just corruption. It’s evil weaponized by bureaucracy.

The Science of Evil in Power

To make sense of something like this, you can’t just look at policies or laws. You have to look at the kind of people who rise inside certain systems and what those systems reward.

That’s why Jan spends so much time talking about a book called Political Ponerology. It’s a study of how evil takes over societies from the inside. It treats evil not just as a religious or philosophical idea, but as something observable — how people with disordered minds rise into power, reshape institutions, and build systems that reflect their own inner world.

In every society, there is a small group of people who don’t experience conscience and empathy the way normal people do. They’re drawn to positions of authority over others. They’re willing to do what most people would never consider: lie without hesitation, manipulate, brutalize, destroy, and justify it all as necessary.

When enough of those people rise into leadership and start promoting and protecting one another, the system itself begins to change. Lying becomes normal. Cruelty is rebranded as policy. Truth becomes dangerous. People with conscience are pushed out or silenced. The system doesn’t just become corrupt. It becomes hostile to goodness itself.

That’s the kind of system that can look at millions of innocent people and see “raw material.”

How a Spiritual Movement Became “Inventory”

In the 1990s, a spiritual practice called Falun Gong spread rapidly across China. It involved slow exercises, meditation, and a focus on living by principles like truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. By the regime’s own estimates, there were tens of millions of practitioners — on the order of one in thirteen Chinese people.

Falun Gong practitioners tended to be healthier than average. Many didn’t drink or smoke. They tried to live moral lives and improve their character. In a healthy society, they would be seen as an asset.

For the Chinese Communist Party, they were a problem. This was a massive, grassroots movement the Party did not control. It was bottom‑up in a way Communists don’t understand and can’t tolerate. It didn’t fit inside the Party’s top‑down, totalitarian structure.

So in 1999, then‑dictator Jiang Zemin decided to crush it. At first, he reportedly thought he could wipe Falun Gong out within days. The plan was to arrest practitioners, “re‑educate” them, brainwash them, and send them back into society as good little communists.

But these people were resilient. Many refused to renounce their faith, even under torture, even under the threat of death.

So the regime pivoted.

First came the full propaganda machine: state media called Falun Gong dangerous, crazy, anti‑social. Then came massive arrests: practitioners were rounded up and sent to prisons, labor camps, and “re‑education through labor” facilities. Inside, they were tortured, humiliated, and pressured to sign statements renouncing their beliefs.

When that didn’t work on enough of them, something far worse emerged.

If you’re a communist leadership looking at a huge population of unusually healthy prisoners of conscience, what do you see? You see a group you want to eradicate anyway. You see bodies you control completely. You see a “resource.”

You see “donors.”

Killing to Order: Turning People Into Parts

Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary

This is where China’s organ harvesting machine really takes shape.

The Party already had the power to imprison and disappear people. It had already dehumanized Falun Gong publicly. At the same time, there was growing demand in China and abroad for transplant organs. Wait lists in other countries were long. People were desperate.

Researchers like Jan and others began uncovering how those two realities were connected.

Falun Gong practitioners and other prisoners of conscience were being given medical exams that made no sense if the goal was health care: repeated blood draws, organ‑focused tests, imaging. Meanwhile, military and civilian hospitals across China rapidly expanded their transplant capacities. New transplant centers were built. Beds were added. Surgeons were trained.

Hospitals began to offer something that should be impossible in any normal transplant system: guaranteed, very short wait times for matching organs, including hearts, sometimes within weeks. There were even advertisements along the lines of, “If you have the money, we can schedule your transplant in two weeks.”

In a normal system, you cannot schedule a heart transplant on a calendar. You don’t control when a matching donor will die. You don’t control the timing, the blood type, the tissue match, the size. You wait, sometimes for years.

Unless the “donor” is someone you already hold in a cell. Unless you’ve already blood‑typed and tissue‑typed them. Unless you can kill them on demand.

Investigators found that China’s transplant volume ramped up dramatically in the 2000s, building thousands of hospital beds on the backs of this persecution. By the end of that decade, estimates of tens of thousands of transplants per year far exceeded anything that could be credibly explained by death‑row prisoners or voluntary donations.

Later, a paper in a leading American transplant journal examined Chinese transplant reports and found dozens of cases where it was clear that the removal of organs was itself the cause of death. In other words, people were being killed by organ procurement. The extraction was the execution.

Behind every statistic is a living person strapped to an operating table, their chest cut open, their organs removed while their body is still warm.

This is what it looks like when a system run by the worst kind of people gets access to modern medicine.

This is a very dark crime of the Chinese Communist Party, but it goes deeper still, and there are still many more to uncover and be revealed.

Longevity for the Few, Death for the Many

For years, people assumed this horror was “just” about money. A gruesome business to make hospitals and officials rich.

But there are hints of something even darker.

Jan points to a moment between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on a reviewing stand during a parade. Putin reportedly joked that with enough organ transplants, maybe they could achieve immortality. Xi answered that 150 years was the target. When you hear that in the context of a regime that has built an entire industry on top of living human “donors,” it sounds less like a joke and more like a glimpse into how they really think.

There are reports of top officials in China getting multiple organ replacements over their lifetimes. There is a whole culture, globally, of elites obsessing over longevity, youth, and “biohacks.” Put that next to a system that can kill prisoners on demand for their organs, and you start to see the outline of a macabre elite project.

In a system like this, the ruling class doesn’t just live off the labor of the people. It lives off their bodies. It is, in a very real sense, cannibalistic.

Different cultures, different methods, same underlying hunger.

The Propaganda Trap: “If They’re Bad, Their Enemies Must Be Good”

All of this would be bad enough if China were doing it quietly behind closed doors. But at the same time that this machine is running, the CCP and other adversaries are running an aggressive propaganda campaign aimed right at us.

They seize on things like the Epstein files. They amplify stories that show just how evil and corrupt Western elites can be. They point to cannibalism, torture, abuse of children. They highlight death penalties for abusers in China. They present themselves as the morally “strict” alternative, the ones willing to crack down.

Russian thinkers like Alexander Dugin take it further, describing the Western elite as a satanic pedophile class, arguing that either this system must be destroyed or it will destroy humanity. Many ordinary people around the world, seeing the Epstein files and their own lived realities, resonate with that description.

And this is where the trap closes.

The shortcut goes like this: if the Western system is evil, and China and Russia oppose it, then China and Russia must be the good guys. If our elites are exposed as predators, then their enemies must be protectors.

That’s the lie.

We can and must acknowledge how sick our own system has become — how Epstein was protected, how evidence vanished, how institutions failed again and again. But that does not make a regime that welds people into their apartments, runs vast labor camps, and harvests organs from prisoners some kind of moral savior.

There is much more darkness hidden behind the broken promises of modern-day China. And I’ll be uncovering more in future posts.

Both can be evil. In fact, that’s precisely the point: you can have Epstein‑style evil at the top of Western institutions and Epstein‑level evil running as a formal industry under a communist regime. It’s not good vs. evil. It’s different branches of the same diseased tree.

How Pathocracies Fall

If all we did was stare into this abyss, we’d go insane. So the obvious question is: if this is what we’re up against, how does any of it ever end?

The answer, at least in part, comes from the same study of evil Jan keeps returning to. One of the key insights is that systems run by pathological people carry a built‑in weakness: the people at the top do not truly understand normal human beings.

They can mimic empathy. They can study how we react. They can build highly sophisticated propaganda and social engineering. But they cannot actually feel what we feel. They don’t have the same inner world.

Because of that, they keep overplaying their hand. They go too far. They underestimate how much their lies, cruelty, and hypocrisy are noticed. They think they can endlessly abuse and deceive without real consequences.

In that gap, something begins to happen inside the population. Ordinary people — the “normals” — slowly start to see through the facade. A doctor in a Chinese hospital quietly realizes that the exams he’s ordered to perform on prisoners have nothing to do with treating them, and everything to do with preparing their bodies for harvesting. A prison guard understands that the people he’s watching aren’t dangerous criminals at all, but spiritual practitioners. A citizen looks at three million pages of Epstein‑related documents and finally admits to themselves that the system isn’t just corrupt; it’s protecting predators at the highest levels.

They start whispering. They start dragging their feet. They stop believing the slogans. They stop enforcing the rules with full conviction. They try, in small ways, to opt out.

From the outside, nothing seems to change at first. The machine still grinds. But the inner fuel — the blind belief and cooperation of normal people — is draining away.

And then, one day, a tipping point arrives. Not because a single hero rides in to save the day, but because enough ordinary people, scattered throughout the system, quietly decide they’ve had enough. They stop playing along.

That’s how pathocratic systems crack and eventually fall. Not on our preferred timetable. Not without terrible suffering. But sooner or later, they do.

Awareness Is the Real Victory

A lot of people, understandably, want instant justice. They want the organ harvesters arrested. They want the Epstein network fully exposed and prosecuted. They want names, arrests, perp walks, tribunals.

So do I.

But if we’re honest, very few of us have faith that the institutions currently in control are going to voluntarily dismantle their own protection rackets — in China or in the West. The courts in Beijing are not going to suddenly put the Party on trial. Our own agencies have had Epstein in their sights for years and still never fully cleaned house.

That’s why Jan emphasizes something deeper.

The first real victory isn’t in handcuffs. It’s in seeing.

This is why the term “conspiracy theory” has been weaponized so hard. It’s why governments and media constantly try to shame or mock anyone who starts connecting dots. It’s why we’re flooded with distractions, bread and circuses, outrage cycles, and cheap entertainment.

Because the moment an ordinary person looks at something like China’s organ harvesting system — or the Epstein files — and says, “No, this is real, and I refuse to pretend it isn’t,” something shifts inside them. A line is crossed.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once enough people see it, the system loses its ability to hide behind illusions of normalcy and legitimacy. Its main weapon — deception — begins to fail.

Awareness by itself doesn’t physically stop bullets or scalpels. But it changes what millions of normal people will tolerate, cooperate with, or enforce. And that is the fracture line every pathocracy eventually breaks on.

What Do We Actually Do?

So what does all of this mean for you and me, practically?

First, we refuse to look away. We stop treating things like China’s forced organ harvesting, or the full implications of Epstein, as “too dark” or “too extreme” to process. We ground ourselves, we pray, we steady our hearts — and we look. We learn the basic facts. We stop letting media filters decide what we can handle.

Second, we talk about it. Not in a way that overwhelms everyone around us, but in a way that breaks the spell of ignorance. We share what we’ve learned with our families, our friends, our churches, our local communities. We point out the propaganda that tries to frame China and Russia as moral alternatives just because our own elites are corrupt.

Third, wherever we have influence, we work to cut off complicity. We support efforts to ban “organ tourism” to countries with opaque and abusive systems. We pressure our universities, medical institutions, and tech companies not to partner with entities that help build surveillance and control systems used to persecute and harvest people. We stand with whistleblowers, even when it costs.

Fourth, we build parallel structures. Just as some are focused on building communities and networks to weather economic and social collapse here, we need moral, medical, and informational “arks” — alternative systems that refuse to participate in or normalize a world where human beings are treated as expendable parts.

Finally, and most importantly, we keep our humanity. Everything about a system like this is designed to spread its inner world into us: its numbness, its cruelty, its hopelessness. When you stare at evil this raw, there’s a real temptation to either harden your heart or shut down completely. Some people get swallowed by hatred. Others retreat into denial and distraction.

We don’t get to choose either.

We have to walk a narrow path: seeing clearly, refusing to comply, preparing for hard times — and still refusing to become like the monsters we’re resisting. Holding onto conscience. Holding onto compassion. Holding onto faith.

Because in the end, that’s what truly sets us apart from them. Not our cleverness. Not our political strategies. Our humanity.

That’s what they can’t understand. That’s what they can’t fake forever. And that, more than anything, is why their systems — as powerful as they look right now — are already starting to crack.

