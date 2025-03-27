HOLD ON!! Sunglasses Can Give You SKIN CANCER?! Why's No One Talking About This?

A lot of what this show, Man In America is about is just exposing the lies that we’ve been told. I find through my own research that one of the areas we’ve been lied to the absolute most is the human body and our health. We’ve been lied to about what makes us sick as well as what heals us. They’ve created this system that convinces us we get sick from random occurrences, genetics, even the sun! All things that we have little to no control over.

Then they tell us that the solution to all these sicknesses, is this pill, or this medicine, or this cream, or this surgery, or this chemotherapy. They’ve trapped us in this corrupt system. But the great thing is, as everyone saw the truth about COVID, the COVID jab, and the medical corruption surrounding it, there has been a massive awakening of people saying, “I’m not buying it anymore!”

Just because you have a white coat and a clipboard, doesn’t make you the authority. On today’s show we’ve got my good friend, Jonathan Otto, joining us. We’re going to be focused on two of the biggest things that I’ve only learned of recently, which is understanding the truth behind sunscreen and sunglasses. Both of which, earlier in my life, I used plenty as a kid going to the beach or as an adult going out wearing my cool sunglasses. There’s a lot of shocking information coming out that shows that sunglasses and sunscreen are in fact two of the greatest contributing factors to skin cancer.

On top of that we’ll show you a study on the dangers of indoor fluorescent lighting. The study shows that the more you’re sitting in an office under fluorescent lighting, the higher your chance of skin cancer. Which is crazy, because of course they’re not telling us, after all, how can they make money off of that?

This will be a fun episode! We’re just diving right into a ton of research, that will be shattering the lies, and trying to bring truth to health. Please enjoy the show.

Sunlight Exposure and Remarkable Eye Improvement But here's a 93-year-old that was able to distinguish and to have this severe myopia and some macular degeneration, and here she's able to, it was 21 minutes later, the TV was on, she kind of timed it, which is really cool that she just watched that happen real time. She looked at a watch and she's like, how is this possible? And we'll show the clinical study that backs this. But it's an example of sunlight exposure is amazing. Over time, it's possible that people could have some pretty dramatic improvement just by getting out into the sun and looking at the sunrise and the sunset, but what we're seeing is taking that process and 10Xing it with taking a device that is taking the wavelengths of the sun, but then because you're so close to it, it's bringing that irradiance, which is the amount of power delivered, It's amplifying it, maybe 10-fold, maybe 100-fold. It'd be good to have the exact measurements, but we see this in the clinical studies, which is unprecedented. And so we showed a study as well that had a 17% eye improvement after one session, which was a double-blind placebo. So you had a group that got a fake light and a group that got the real light, 17% eye improvement after one session.

