This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

If you go down the rabbit hole of trying to understand how and why humanity ended up where it is right now — living in what often feels like an open-air prison with the illusion of freedom — one of the biggest systems you’ll run into is the financial system.

The Federal Reserve is not a federal institution. It’s a system of private banks and elite banking families that has used debt to capture nations. The stock market, the 401(k), the whole apparatus — it’s been a remarkably effective way for those families to siphon wealth from ordinary people into systems they control.

I’ve always known this. Which is why I’ve avoided the stock market almost entirely. Give me a chunk of silver I can bury in my backyard. Something real. Something I can hold. Something that doesn’t disappear when the power goes out.

But I also know that by avoiding the system completely, I might be handing them an advantage.

So I brought in Mark Wilburn — president of Neo Capital, stock trader for over two decades, and a guy who grew up visiting Jekyll Island on a school field trip and now sees the Federal Reserve for exactly what it is — to talk about whether there’s a way to use this system without being enslaved by it.

Because if the game is rigged — and it is — the question isn’t whether to play. The question is whether you can extract value and get out before the trap closes.

The Vehicle, Not the Garage

Mark’s core philosophy is one I hadn’t heard anyone articulate this cleanly before: the stock market is a great vehicle to create wealth, but you should never store your wealth exclusively there.

That distinction landed hard.

He’s not telling people to blindly trust the markets. He’s not naive about corruption or manipulation. What he’s saying is simpler and more surgical: get money into the markets to generate extra money, then pull it out and convert it into tangible assets — real estate, gold, silver — things you can fill and touch.

Mark put it like this:

“One of the things that we teach our students is when you’re making money in the market, the goal is to pull that out and then transfer it into tangible assets.”

He referenced Cyprus in 2013. The government literally went into bank accounts and confiscated all money over one hundred thousand dollars. Just took it. Mark called it “an experiment.” For the people of Cyprus, it wasn’t.

If that type of situation can happen there, how do you protect yourself here?

You don’t protect yourself by pretending the system doesn’t exist. You protect yourself by learning to use it — surgically — and then getting out.

I compared it to a SEAL team. Go in, carry out the operation, get out with the objective. Don’t set up camp and hope for the best.

Mark agreed: “Exactly.”

How He Fell Into It

Mark didn’t plan any of this.

He grew up in Georgia, got a marketing and real estate degree, worked in mortgage origination, and moved to Florida right before the housing crisis hit. That wiped out his real estate career. He ended up in an MLM making about two thousand dollars a week. Then the dominoes fell there too.

A buddy of his in Texas named Chris Hansen — who was supposed to be making two hundred fifty thousand a year in the same company — told Mark he wasn’t even close to that number. But he’d found something else. He said, “If you can fly from Tampa to Tyler, Texas this weekend, I’ll show you what I’m doing”.

Here’s where it gets strange.

Mark had been dating a girl in Tyler for a year and a half. He’d already bought plane tickets to go propose to her. Two months earlier, she broke up with him. But he still had the tickets. For that exact weekend.

He took it as a sign from God, jumped on the airplane, saw a presentation on stock trading, bought the package, and turned ten thousand dollars into fifty thousand in his first six months. The company found out what he’d done and invited him to become a teacher about a year and a half later.

That was over two decades ago.

What I appreciate about that story is the honesty. He didn’t reverse-engineer some narrative about always knowing this was his calling. He followed what was in front of him and got good at it.

The Lies We Were Taught

One of the first things Mark said that made me sit up: the financial advice most Americans are still following hasn’t changed since the 1950s, even though literally everything else has.

“You probably remember the whole adage of grow up, get good grades in school so you can go to college, get good grades, go out in the workforce, work hard, save your money, and you’ll be fine, and that’s just not a reality here in 2026.”

He’s right.

I told him about my dad. He worked for AT&T, which became Lucent Technologies. This was the late nineties. His nest egg was his 401(k), heavily concentrated in Lucent stock. When the dot-com crash hit, Lucent bottomed out.

I remember my parents arguing. My mom saying, “Ed, just sell your stocks. I know it’s down forty percent, but we’re gonna lose everything.” My dad saying, “It’s gonna come back up. It’s a good company.” He believed in the system.

His 401(k) went from a hundred thousand dollars to fifteen thousand.

For a middle-class salaried employee who maybe gets a five percent raise every year, that’s a devastating blow. And I’m sure that story is the same for millions of people.

Mark had a stat that stopped me cold: a JPMorgan report found that forty percent of all stocks in the Russell 3000 will drop seventy percent and never recover beyond a sixty percent decrease from all-time highs.

Forty percent.

That’s not a fringe outcome. That’s the norm for a massive portion of the market. Look at PayPal — over two hundred fifty dollars at its peak, now trading around seventy. If you’ve been buying and holding forever, hoping it’ll come back, that’s a terrible wake-up call.

And yet the advice remains: buy and hold forever. Dump your money into a 401(k). Don’t touch it until you’re seventy. Trust the experts.

Mark’s pushback was sharp:

“I believe in buy and hold. I just don’t believe in buy and hold forever.”

He treats money like an employee. You give your employee specific tasks. Once they accomplish that task, you pull them off and assign them to something else. That’s not gambling. That’s strategy.

The Indoctrination Problem

What struck me most was when Mark started talking about the psychological barriers people have around the stock market.

He said people are indoctrinated with four main lies: it’s too risky, it’s only for the elite, it’s too dangerous, and you’re not smart enough to understand it.

“All of that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He’s taught people with two or three doctorates. He’s taught high school dropouts without a GED. He’s seen both succeed. And he said something that honestly made me laugh because it rang so true:

“I’ve honestly seen more failure the smarter people get because they think they’re so smart.”

Over-education becomes a trap. You think you’re going to figure it all out on your own. You overthink. You hesitate. Meanwhile, someone with less formal education and more discipline just executes and wins.

He wasn’t anti-knowledge. He was anti-paralysis.

“We don’t need more knowledge. We need more implementation.”

That’s a principle that applies way beyond trading.

The Jekyll Island Field Trip

One story Mark told gave me chills.

When he was in eighth grade, his school took a tour around Georgia. One stop was Jekyll Island — the place where the Federal Reserve was created.[

“It was a big deal because this is where the Federal Reserve was created and all these brilliant powerful people came here and made this fantastic thing called the Federal Reserve. And yet it’s one of the most insidious institutions that we have in my opinion.”

They were taught to revere it as a child. To see it as a democratic achievement. A triumph of governance.

He sees it now for what it is.

That’s the thing about indoctrination. It starts young. It sounds authoritative. And by the time you’re old enough to question it, the belief is already embedded so deeply you don’t even recognize it as a belief. You think it’s just reality.

October 2021: The “Moral Epiphany” That Wasn’t

Mark brought up something I’d completely forgotten about, and when he connected the dots, it blew my mind.

In October 2021, the Federal Reserve announced it was selling all of its holdings. The official reason? Conflict of interest. They wanted to be “morally correct.” That was the literal statement.

NPR ran a headline: “Federal Reserve imposes new restrictions on investments after trading controversy.” Two regional Fed bank presidents had made trades the previous year that raised questions.

Mark’s take:

“It just so happened to coincide they had this moral epiphany right before the market dropped.”

October 2021 was the top. The very top. Right before the 2021–2022 crash across the S&P, the Nasdaq, and the Dow.

The people running the system — the ones with access to every data point, every policy lever, every insider conversation — suddenly decided it was unethical to keep trading. At the exact moment the roof was about to cave in.

Let that sink in.

And it’s not just the Fed. Mark talked about insider trading in Congress — how people go in worth a couple hundred thousand dollars and walk out worth tens of millions. He named Dan Crenshaw, who was defeated in his Texas primary, as “one of the worst insider traders in Congress”.

“It’s not just the Democrats. Republicans do it too.”

When Trump mentioned signing a bill to ban insider trading in Congress at his State of the Union, everybody cheered. Trump’s response? “I’m just shocked you guys cheered on that. Did Nancy Pelosi cheer? Was she in there too?”

Because of course they all cheered. They know the cameras are rolling. And they know the bill will likely never have teeth.

These people act like a mafia. They trade off legislation. They pull levers. They give grants to companies they hold stock in. It’s astounding that anyone can go into Congress worth a few hundred thousand dollars and walk out worth tens of millions on a government salary — and nobody blinks.

The $44 Trillion Trap

This is where the conversation got darker. And honestly, this should concern every American with a retirement account.

There’s currently forty-four trillion dollars sitting in retirement accounts across America.

The national debt is climbing unsustainably. Everyone knows it. And yet, when asked about the national debt sometime between 2015 and 2020, a prominent official reportedly said:

“No. We’ve got trillions in retirement we haven’t tapped yet.”

They’re not talking about their retirement. They’re talking about ours.

Mark walked through the math. Most retirement accounts — 401(k)s especially — are tax-deferred vehicles. That means you haven’t paid taxes on that money yet. You’re playing Russian roulette with a government that controls the tax rate on the backend.

Right now, the effective rate is around thirty percent. But the historical average is closer to fifty.

And it gets worse when you look at history.

During World War II, the top tax rate in the 1940s was in the eighty-percent range — but only on five million dollars in 1940 money. That’s a staggering amount adjusted for inflation. Then in 1941, they pushed it to eighty-eight percent. In 1942, it hit ninety-one or ninety-two percent. But they dropped the threshold from five million dollars to two hundred thousand dollars.

A four-point-eight-million-dollar drop in who qualified as “rich.” Just like that.

So let’s say you’ve got a million dollars in your 401(k). At thirty percent, you retire with seven hundred thousand. Not bad. But if the government says, “We need sixty percent,” you’re retiring with four hundred thousand. The other six hundred thousand belongs to Uncle Sam.

Mark’s recommendation: Roth IRAs. You fund them with post-tax money. The growth is tax-free. You’ve already paid. They can’t move the goalposts later.

It’s not paranoia. It’s reading history. It’s watching what they’ve done before and planning accordingly.

The Myth of Buy and Hold

I told Mark about my dad losing eighty-five percent of his 401(k) during the dot-com crash. I asked whether events like that are orchestrated.

He didn’t dance around it.

I said it reminded me of Covid — another event that conveniently wiped out small businesses while Walmart, Target, and CVS expanded. He agreed. I brought up the Great Depression — how, as far as I can tell, it was a coordinated campaign to eliminate small private banks in America. Same playbook.

Mark isn’t naive about any of this. But his response is different from mine.

Where I see a rigged game and walk away, he sees a rigged game and learns the rules so he can win anyway — and then get out before they change the rules again.

He gave the example of PayPal. Over two hundred fifty dollars at its peak. Now around seventy. If you bought and held, you’re destroyed. But if you treated it like an employee — got in, accomplished the objective, pulled out — you’re fine. Better than fine.

“I don’t wanna react to what the market’s doing. I wanna prepare for it.”

That’s the distinction: preparation versus reaction.

Most people react. The market drops, they panic. The market rises, they get greedy. They buy GameStop because everyone on Reddit told them to, thinking they’re about to make a million percent return.

“The possibility is there,” Mark said, “but the probability is not.”

Unrealistic expectations are the number one killer.

The Sucker Fish Strategy

Mark used an analogy that made the whole thing click for me.

He said retail traders — people like you and me — are like sucker fish. Those little fish that swim alongside sharks. When the shark feeds, pieces of flesh fly everywhere. The sucker fish eat the scraps. They let the shark do the hard work and get a meal from it.

You’re not the shark. You’re never going to be the shark. The sharks are the billion-dollar funds, the Fed officials with insider knowledge, the George Soroses of the world who bet against entire national economies.

But you can swim with the shark.

You get in a little after the big players. You get out a little before them. You take your share and move on. You don’t try to get the whole move. You just ride the wave and exit clean.

That’s not sexy. It’s not a get-rich-quick scheme. But it works.

And here’s the part that really opened my eyes: you can profit when the market crashes.

Mark explained something called an “inverse ETF”. When the big indices — Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 — start dropping, these inverse ETFs actually increase in value.

So if you see the crash coming — or even if you just suspect it — you can position yourself to make money off the collapse instead of getting wiped out by it.

Mark and his students used this exact strategy during the tariff-induced market sell-off in March and April 2025. While most people were watching their portfolios bleed, his students were gaining.

“Most of our students who were prepared for that to happen were able to gain money rather than lose it.”

It’s not about being smarter than everyone else. It’s about being positioned differently.

My Family and the System

This one’s personal.

I watched my dad — a middle-class AT&T employee who did everything right according to the rules — get his retirement shredded by a market crash he didn’t see coming and didn’t know how to navigate. He believed in the system. The system ate him alive.

I turned forty this year. I look at people in my mom’s generation — people in their sixties and seventies — and most of them have the same setup. Their house, maybe a rental property, and a big chunk of money sitting in a 401(k) or IRA that someone else manages. They’re not surgical with it. They hand half a million dollars to some guy at Vanguard and hope for a ten percent annual return.

That’s not a strategy. That’s a prayer.

It’s like putting a bunch of troops on the ground and leaving them there for thirty years, hoping they’re still alive when you come back.

Meanwhile, the people who actually understand the system — the insiders, the elites, the people at the top of the pyramid — they make a fortune every single time there’s a crash. Every depression, every correction, every “crisis.” It’s always the same: ordinary people lose everything, and the connected buy it all up for pennies on the dollar.

I’ve watched it happen. My family has lived it.

And for years, my response was to just walk away from the whole thing.

But here’s what Mark helped me see: walking away doesn’t protect you. It just makes you an easier target.

Why I’m Rethinking Everything

Look, I’m not abandoning my silver bar. I’m not dumping my savings into the S&P 500 and hoping for the best. I still believe the stock market is fundamentally a wealth extraction machine. I still believe the Federal Reserve is one of the most destructive institutions in American history.

All of that is true.

But if you understand the game — if you’re disciplined, if you treat it like a tactical operation instead of a religion — you can extract value and convert it into something real before they pull the rug.

You can use the digital system to generate wealth, then move it into the physical world. Land. Metals. Things that exist outside their control.

That’s not selling out. That’s warfare.

And if we’re going to survive what’s coming — if we’re going to protect our families and preserve any kind of independence — we need to stop reacting and start preparing. We need to stop letting pride or principle keep us ignorant. We need to treat our money like an employee: give it a job, let it work, then bring it home before the building burns down.

The Path Forward

Mark runs something called the Zero to Trading Boot Camp — a free five-day course (technically six with a bonus day) that runs one hour per day. It starts March 16th and runs through the 21st.

Day one tackles understanding the market itself — breaking through the indoctrination and mental barriers that keep people frozen. From there, it moves into reading charts, learning to actually see what’s happening on a stock chart instead of just staring at a line going up or down. Then it gets into recognizing patterns — identifying structures that increase the probability of profit. There’s a day on analysis methods — fundamentals, technicals, and what Mark calls market tone analysis. And by the end, you walk out with a specific entry and exit strategy you can actually implement.

Mark also mentioned that a lot of people use this content to homeschool their kids about investing. He homeschools his own children, and he and I share a lot of the same values there. The idea that we can raise a generation that actually understands how money works — and doesn’t just get handed off to the system — that matters.

I’m not being paid to say this. I’m mentioning it because after this conversation, I actually want to attend — or at least watch the recordings.

Because here’s what I realized: I’ve been so committed to my principles — so determined not to participate in a system I view as evil — that I may have handed them an advantage.

If I refuse to learn how the system works, I can’t protect myself from it. I can’t extract value from it. I can only be a victim of it.

And that’s not principled. That’s just stubborn.

The trap is closing. The people who survive won’t be the ones who refused to learn the game. They’ll be the ones who learned it, played it surgically, and got out before the house came down.

I’m Seth Holehouse, and this is Man in America.