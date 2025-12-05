When I look at what’s happened in this country since Trump took office, it’s impossible to ignore a simple truth: there have been some wins, but there have also been a lot of things that haven’t gone the way we expected.

We’re told the economy is the best it’s ever been. We’re told that political assassinations and attempted assassinations were carried out by lone gunmen. We’re told not to look into Epstein. We’re told not to question anything that doesn’t fit the approved narrative.

But if we’re really being honest, the trajectory of the country hasn’t fundamentally changed. The same institutions still hold power. The same entrenched networks still operate. The same donors still pull strings. And a lot of people are asking where we’ll be one year from now, five years from now, or ten — and whether the fundamental problems are being addressed at all.

My conversation with Ivan Raiklin wasn’t meant to generate outrage. It wasn’t meant to rehash old talking points. It was simply a candid assessment: Where is the country today? What has — and hasn’t — happened since January 20th? What forces are shaping the decisions we’re seeing? And what can realistically be done about it?

The more we talked, the clearer a picture emerged.

Polls Don’t Lie When People Finally Have Free Speech

I pulled up a few polls at the start of our discussion — RealClearPolitics, Rasmussen, and some analysis circulating on X — showing a steep decline in Trump’s approval rating moving into the fall. Normally I don’t take polls too seriously, but as Ivan explained, “Polls under censorship don’t measure public sentiment. They measure fear”.

Now, with X “open”, Rumble growing, and millions of people operating outside the old controlled media ecosystem, polling is more reflective of what people actually believe.

Rasmussen’s tracking poll showed:

A rise beginning around inauguration

Peaks in March and late May

A clear decline beginning after June

Those dates ended up mattering a lot more once we dug into the bigger picture.

Because the drop in approval isn’t coming from policy disagreements or partisan theatrics.

It’s coming from unaddressed betrayal.

January 6th: The Wound That Still Hasn’t Been Closed

Ivan walked through the January 6th issue with a level of detail most elected officials won’t even touch.

There were hundreds of pardons — a good start. But the exceptions stand out:

Eight nonviolent J6 defendants are still not pardoned.

Four others tied to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were treated inconsistently, even though only one was charged with a violent crime.

And the most important witness — Metropolitan Police intelligence officer Shane Lamond — is still sitting in a federal prison.

Lamond was the person with:

Five years of intelligence oversight regarding ANTIFA in DC

Knowledge of MPD conduct on January 6

Visibility into the networks operating that day

He was placed on the Proud Boys’ witness list — without his consent — and the moment that happened, the left charged him with obstruction. He is now the only person who could directly expose ANTIFA coordination, MPD misconduct, and the cover-up mechanisms used afterward.

No one has stepped in to protect him.

And then there’s Tina Peters.

The one local official in America who retained the electronic election records from 2020 — which federal law requires clerks to preserve — became the target of prosecution by the very officials who benefitted from the election anomalies she challenged.

She is now in a Colorado prison.

From a constitutional standpoint, and from the perspective of protecting a federal witness, this should have been addressed early. Ivan laid out in exact detail how the federal air marshals could have legally and safely extracted her as a federal witness from a compromised state facility. It wasn’t done.

For millions of Americans, this isn’t a matter of policy disagreement. It’s a matter of justice abandoned, and people notice when the easiest promises — the ones requiring only a signature — go unfulfilled.

The Turning Point: When Elon Musk Was Pushed Out

The next major shift happened on May 31st. This date shows up on the approval charts, but more importantly, it marks the end of Elon Musk’s service as a “special government employee” who was helping unwind government censorship networks.

Official reporting names Sergio Gor, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, as the person who triggered Musk’s departure.

But the deeper layer becomes clear once you examine donor influence.

According to Ivan, figures like Miriam Adelson have enormous leverage over political operations — not just financially, but through long-standing relationships with campaign operatives and strategists.

And this is where the story behind the story starts to emerge.

Because almost everything that began shifting inside the movement after May leads back to this same central tension: the donor class vs. the base.

The Internal Civil War No One Wants to Admit Exists

Ivan described two competing forces inside the America First movement:

1. The base

Ordinary Americans who:

Want accountability

Want J6 cases resolved

Want the deep state dismantled

Want the Epstein files released

Want foreign interference exposed

Want the Constitution restored

2. The donor class

Individuals with:

Foreign policy objectives

Foreign loyalties

Exposure to Epstein networks

Corporate or geopolitical interests that differ from the base

This is where things get uncomfortable, because this division doesn’t map neatly onto Republican vs. Democrat. The split exists inside the movement itself.

And according to Ivan, it has shaped everything we’ve seen since June:

What gets prioritized

What gets silenced

Who gets targeted

Which truths are allowed to surface

This internal conflict sets the stage for the biggest and most sensitive subject in the entire conversation.

The Epstein Files: Why the Most Important Truth Remains Buried

For years, people have speculated about Epstein. But inside the intelligence world, the picture is far more straightforward:

Ivan believes the Epstein operation was:

Run by Israeli Mossad

In partnership with MI6 and the CIA

Designed to create leverage on American political, financial, and cultural elites

This isn’t presented as speculation — this is his analysis based on years of network mapping, intelligence sourcing, and reviewing the operational fingerprints of the case.

If that’s true, then one question becomes unavoidable:

Who has visibility into that leverage now?

The answer would naturally include individuals with deep political, financial, and foreign relationships — including major donors.

Many Americans assume the Epstein files would implicate Democrats. Ivan’s assessment was different: there are individuals across the political landscape — including donors, operatives, and people connected to the current political orbit — who do not want those files released.

This explains why:

Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene are suddenly being targeted

Republican donor-backed PACs are funding primary challenges against them

The most vocal advocates for releasing Epstein documents are the ones facing political punishment

He told a story about leaving an Epstein-related press conference. When asked publicly whether donor operatives were trying to block the release of the files, Massie acknowledged the truth of it without needing to elaborate.

The picture is simple:

Releasing the Epstein files would expose the pressure points of the entire ruling class — not just one political party.

That’s why they remain hidden.

The Growing Mistrust: Assassinations, Lone Gunmen, and Official Narratives That Don’t Add Up

Another issue feeding the collapse of trust is the way political violence is being explained away.

The public is told the Butler shooter was a lone gunman, the Charlie Kirk assassin was a lone gunman, Epstein was a Democrat hoax, there is no foreign interferencee, there is nothing to question.

Nothing to see here folks…

But people aren’t buying it.

The government rarely earns trust by insisting people ignore their own eyes, their own intuition, or obvious holes in the story.

Every time the official line demands blind acceptance, trust fractures further.

Ivan pointed out that the establishment’s response to these incidents, along with their refusal to release evidence, has done more to divide the country internally than anything happening externally.

The COVID Legacy: The Betrayal Many Can’t Move Past

Among the issues that continue to weigh heavily on the movement is—the humungous Elephant in the Room—Operation Warp Speed.

Many Americans lost family. Others lost jobs. Others were coerced into medical decisions they didn’t want. And they watched corporations, government agencies, and global institutions profit while dismissing their injuries and their concerns.

So when Trump praises the vaccines, recommends boosters, meets with the CEO of Pfizer, meets with Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg… it creates a deep sense of betrayal.

And when the people who opposed mandates — like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene — become political targets, the contradiction becomes impossible to ignore.

Millions of Americans feel as though no one in power wants to talk honestly about COVID, because doing so would expose too many networks of culpability.

The Political Time Bomb in Virginia

One of the most serious warnings Ivan made concerned the transition of power coming to Virginia. On January 17, Virginia will have:

A Democrat governor

A Democrat attorney general

A Democrat-controlled legislature

This matters because much of the federal workforce, national security apparatus, DOJ staff, and political class live in Northern Virginia and local prosecutors in those counties are now entirely Democrat.

Anti-administration lawfare will surely escalate in a coordinated fashion.

Ivan believes that figures like John Brennan, Abigail Spanberger, and others will use this alignment to intensify political and legal attacks.

His view is blunt:

If mass accountability isn’t implemented before January 17, the administration will be overwhelmed by lawfare coming from inside its own geographic stronghold.

It wasn’t presented as speculation — it was presented as a straightforward operational likelihood.

The Larger Problem: Entrenched Networks and a Government That Won’t Police Itself

Throughout the conversation, a few themes kept surfacing:

Entrenched bureaucrats remain loyal to figures like Comey, Brennan, Yates, Rosenstein, Barr, and Holder

DOJ and FBI employees still operate according to the old internal culture

Donor influence shapes policy more than voter sentiment

Whistleblowers are punished instead of protected

Agencies refuse to release evidence that would expose wrongdoing

The deep state is not being dismantled — it’s adapting

None of this comes from cynicism. It comes from the plain reality of what has — and has not — happened over the last ten months.

The institutions that needed reform were barely touched.

The networks that needed to be exposed remain shielded.

The cases that needed resolution are still sitting unresolved.

And the public sees it.

So What Can Be Done?

The natural question is what comes next. The answer isn’t simple, but a few principles stood out.

1. Truth still matters.

Releasing the Epstein files would trigger a reckoning that the ruling class — across parties — does not want. But it remains one of the only paths toward real accountability.

2. Whistleblowers must be protected.

Shane Lamond and Tina Peters represent cases where federal intervention should have been immediate.

3. The donor-class stranglehold must be broken.

As long as foreign and financial interests dictate political behavior, the movement will remain divided and ineffective.

4. Americans must stop accepting gaslighting.

The public already knows the official stories don’t add up. Admitting that openly is the first step toward breaking the narrative control.

5. Community resilience matters.

The problems are bigger than a single election cycle. Building strength at the local level — families, communities, parallel systems — is essential.

6. We are out of time.

Artificial intelligence, foreign influence, demographic shifts, and institutional corruption are converging faster than political solutions can address.

Conclusion: A Sobering Assessment, Not a Hopeless One

Nothing in this conversation was meant to inflame emotions or stir division. It was meant to confront the moment as it truly is.

The country is not headed toward a natural golden age. We are approaching a reckoning with corruption, with foreign influence, with state power, with the donor class, and with truth.

And as uncomfortable as it is, the first step is acknowledging what people already feel:

The institutions that were supposed to protect the country have not done so. The promises that were supposed to repair the damage have not been kept. And the path forward requires more courage than we’ve seen so far.

None of this is a call to despair. It’s a call to clarity. Because clarity is the only ground on which freedom can be rebuilt.