Jeff Adam returns to expose how the Rockefeller empire transformed natural medicine into a profit-driven pharmaceutical industry. We dive deep into the origins of antibiotics, the rise of synthetic drugs, and the shocking ways Big Pharma has suppressed natural healing. From silver and copper to the dangers of overmedication, this conversation uncovers how our modern medical system was hijacked—and what you can do to reclaim your health.

In this episode, I had the pleasure of sitting down with my good friend Jeff Adam, founder of Micronic Silver, to dive deep into the world of natural healing and the dark underbelly of Big Pharma.

We kick things off talking about the silver lining of the so-called plandemic. It woke a lot of folks up to the reality that the medical system, cozy with the government and three-letter agencies, isn’t always about making us healthier. It’s often about pushing drugs, raking in profits, and maybe even darker agendas like depopulation. But the good news? People are waking up, and there’s a growing movement of entrepreneurs and truth-seekers building a parallel medical system, one that’s not tangled in the Rockefeller web of corruption. These folks are rediscovering ancient healing methods, like those used before Big Pharma took over in the early 1900s, that are often more effective than modern synthetics.

Jeff and I discuss everything silver, a powerhouse in natural medicine that’s been used since 3000 BC. From the Phoenicians lining their water vessels to pioneers dropping silver coins in buckets to keep water pure, silver’s antimicrobial properties are legendary. Before Rockefeller’s influence and the rise of penicillin in the 1920s, silver was the go-to antibiotic worldwide. But Big Pharma sidelined it because they couldn’t patent it. Jeff’s company, Micronic Silver, is bringing it back with a modern twist, Micronic Silver, a subatomic particle that’s more stable and effective than traditional colloidal or nanosilver.

We also dig into how Big Pharma’s synthetic antibiotics, born from manipulating natural compounds like penicillin, created a system where they control supply and prices. These synthetics don’t assimilate well in the body, often acting as foreign agents that stress our immune systems. Worse, their overuse is spawning superbugs like MRSA, which resist treatment because our bodies are bombarded with drugs that tear down immunity instead of building it. Jeff explains how natural remedies like silver don’t have these downsides. They work with your body, not against it, and don’t contribute to resistance because they’re truly antiseptic, killing pathogens on contact without letting them mutate.

A big highlight of today’s show was Jeff’s personal story of using micronic silver to save his hand after a severe 400-degree oil burn that nearly cost him two fingers. By soaking his hand in micronic silver and using their ozone-based cream, he healed completely in 23 days, no pain, no scarring, no surgery. It’s a testament to how powerful these natural solutions can be. The natural health movement is growing, and it’s exciting to see people turning away from Big Pharma’s lies toward solutions that actually heal. Please share this show with your friends and family, and I hope you enjoy this special episode, it’s time we learn how to heal ourselves the way God intended.

From Natural to Synthetic Medicine Well, to understand that, you have to go back to where it came from. So pre-Rockefeller, doctors were scientists that would get in their microscope. They would look at your blood. They would determine what was wrong and they were actually compound pharmacies where they would have all the ingredients to make whatever you needed and it was all plant-derived, so it was all natural. The pharmacists were actually chemists, and the doctors would put it together and say, here's your medicine. Now, when Rockefeller came in, and it was about 1923 when they discovered penicillin, they realized that they can manipulate all natural processes and make synthetics, and then they could patent them. And when they could patent them, they control the supply. So when you have outbreaks of things and people want it, well, what happens when the supply is low and the demand is high? They can charge whatever they want and they manipulate the markets that way. That's why they got into the stock market is that they could manipulate the markets with the pharmaceuticals. So when they started making these synthetics, they really undermined natural medicine. As a viable alternative for you. I don't know if you remember when, I think it was a chemist, Zizhen, when the plandemic hit. She came out and she said, this is not natural, it was an S-nome, not a genome. Genome is natural, S-nome is synthetic. She disappeared off the face of the earth. That's how much they got into making these synthetics.

Silver's power lies in its ability to disrupt and inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms within the body. The tiny silver particles in silver solutions release silver ions, which have strong antimicrobial properties. These ions interfere with the enzymes and other vital functions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, preventing their replication and causing their eventual elimination.

