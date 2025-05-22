How the Elites are Stripmining the Middle Class—So You'll OWN NOTHING w/ Tiffany Cianci

The war on the middle class is no accident. In this explosive episode, Tiffany Cianci exposes how private equity firms—backed by powerful elites—are quietly buying up small businesses, gutting communities, and driving us toward a future where we’ll “own nothing.” This is the engineered collapse you were never meant to see… until now.

Over the past five years, especially since COVID, our country has changed dramatically. The fabric of America, particularly its small and medium-sized businesses, has been torn apart. While things might seem normal on the surface, beneath it lies a troubling reality, our local businesses, from hair salons to HVAC companies, are being scooped up by massive banks and private equity firms, often for pennies on the dollar, just like what happened with homes after the 2008 housing crash.

On this show I have an incredible guest, Tiffany Cianci, a small business advocate whose personal story exposes this alarming trend. Tiffany ran a franchise of The Little Gym, a children’s fitness center, until COVID shutdowns nearly destroyed her business. After surviving 17 months of closures, her franchise was acquired in a hostile takeover by a private equity-backed company, Unleashed Brands. What followed was a nightmare, her contract was terminated without cause, leaving her with crippling debt, and she witnessed the systematic exploitation of small business owners and the endangerment of children through cost-cutting measures. Tiffany’s fight against these predatory practices has made her a target, costing her family’s savings, retirement, and more, yet she continues to sound the alarm.

We discuss how private equity firms are using leveraged buyouts with floating-rate debt, akin to adjustable-rate mortgages, to acquire businesses and load them with unsustainable debt. This strategy, coupled with tactics like strip-mining assets and repackaging risky loans into collateralized loan obligations, is setting the stage for what Tiffany calls a “2008 2.0” economic collapse. These firms target high-trust industries like daycare, veterinary care, and children’s services, maintaining the facade of local businesses while extracting wealth and leaving communities vulnerable. Tiffany reveals the hidden playbook, from secret arbitrations that silence victims to the manipulation of entire industries, and warns that without action, America risks becoming a nation where no one owns anything.

Tiffany shares actionable steps: support true small businesses, demand Congress close the carried interest loophole, and push for local laws to limit corporate takeovers. Her courage inspires us to fight back against this wealth transfer that threatens the American Dream. Share this episode to spread the truth, because together, we can save our communities. Enjoy the show!

Support Tiffany: https://www.givesendgo.com/fightprivateequity

Personal Sacrifice and Struggle But if they're not going to serve you, they should be more afraid of you. And they're not. When it comes to me, they've spent millions and millions and millions of dollars. That's not an exaggeration. That's real money to destroy my life. I was a teacher in a tiny mountain town teaching special needs children music. More than 60 children took their first steps despite their delays and their physical limitations in my facility. Dozens of children said their first words in my class after being nonverbal for endless periods of time. And because I had the audacity to try to protect and keep those kids safe, from the cuts these private equity firms were forcing us to make, I have paid with my life. I have paid with my daughter. I have paid with my future. I've paid with my kids' college funds. I've paid with my retirement accounts we liquidated. I've paid with the equity we took out of our home to pay the lawyers.

