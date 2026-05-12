Inside Bilderberg: The Hidden War for the New World Order w/ Dan Dicks

This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

Watch the Full Interview Here

For the first time in 33 years, the world’s most powerful globalists broke their own schedule. Dan Dicks was there.

I’ve been covering the globalist agenda for years now, and I’ll be honest with you. I don’t get surprised very often anymore. But when I found out that the Bilderberg Group moved their 2026 meeting up to April, breaking a 33-year pattern, I sat up and paid attention. That’s not something they do. These people don’t panic. They plan.

So why now? What’s so urgent that the head of NATO, the head of the U.S. Army, the CEO of Palantir, and over 120 of the world’s most powerful people couldn’t wait until June?

I sat down with Dan Dicks of Press for Truth. He’s one of the only independent journalists in the world who’s been showing up to Bilderberg meetings with a camera for nearly two decades. I wanted to find out.

What Is Bilderberg, Really?

If you’re new here, let me give you the quick version. The Bilderberg Group has been meeting since 1954, exclusively Europeans and North Americans, always behind closed doors, no press, no minutes, no public record. That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s just what they do.

Bilderberg Hotel in the Netherlands, eponymous location of the first conference in 1954 (Wikipedia)

But here’s the thing that most people miss. Dan’s been watching this group long enough to understand its actual function, and it’s not what most people think. It’s not just a cocktail party for billionaires. It’s two things at once.

First, it’s a dissemination machine. When you get 120 to 150 of the world’s most powerful and influential people in one room and you feed them a narrative, say that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction, and they don’t leave as passive listeners. They leave as believers. And then they spend the next year repeating it in boardrooms, on television, in government chambers. A year or two later, we had the invasion of the Middle East under that blatant lie. That’s not a coincidence. That was a Bilderberg operation.

Second, it’s a recruitment program. Dan calls it an “Illuminati summer training camp.” They’re not just influencing the guests. They’re evaluating them. Who’s willing? Who’s controllable? Who gets invited into the real inner circle? Just because you get invited to Bilderberg doesn’t mean you’re in on the full agenda. But it does mean they’re watching.

And this isn’t just theory. One of the survivors I interviewed in my Survivor Stories series, Anneke Lucas, told me that in 1972 she was nine years old when she was used in a ritual staged specifically around the Bilderberg meeting in Belgium, and that’s when a powerful American billionaire who was attending that meeting decided to make her his elite sex slave.

Why an Emergency Meeting?

Here’s where it gets really interesting.

The last time Bilderberg met in April was 1993. They’re not reactionary. They’re methodical. So what breaks that pattern?

Dan’s read on it is this: we’re in the middle of Operation Epic Fury, the war drums around Iran are getting louder, and the people in that room weren’t there by accident. The head of the U.S. Army was there. The head of NATO was there. Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp was there. The two top agenda items? AI and the future of warfare.

Connect those dots. Autonomous drones. AI-guided precision strikes. Predictive warfare. And sitting across from each other in that hotel in Washington, D.C., are the people who build those systems and the people who deploy them, while Operation Epic Fury is actively unfolding in the Middle East.

Dan put it plainly: Iran has been on the chopping block for a long time. There’s been an agenda to slowly but surely take over the Middle East so they can install their own centralized banking systems and their own puppet leaders. It looks like they’re just getting a jumpstart on that in 2026.

And remember, this is the exact same playbook they ran before Iraq. The weapons of mass destruction narrative was seeded at Bilderberg. The invasion followed. We’re watching the pattern repeat.

The Fine Line Between Protection and Policing

One of the things that really stuck with me from this conversation is the AI question. Because I’ve been covering the data center buildup: the 62-square-mile facility in Utah, Project Stargate, the Palantir integration into 30 federal agencies. And there’s this thing that nobody’s really willing to say out loud.

You’re walking a very fine line between building infrastructure that can be used to protect our nation and building infrastructure that can be used to police our nation.

An AI arms race is real. If our adversaries are building up AI military systems, it’s no different than building munitions factories after World War II. I get that. But that same system that ran kill chains in Iran is the same architecture that’s tracking your location, your purchases, your associations, your politics. It’s one system with two faces. And right now, a lot of people are cheering for the war face without realizing they’re also cheering for the control grid.

That’s not a hypothetical. That’s Palantir. That’s what Dan confronted Peter Thiel about to his face at last year’s Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm, but that’s a whole other conversation.

It’s Not as Solid as It Looks

Here’s where I want to give you some hope, because I think this is really important.

When you hear “Bilderberg” or “global elite,” the instinct is to feel like they’re some invincible, all-seeing, fully coordinated machine. But Dan pushes back on that, and I think he’s right.

He doesn’t describe it as a pyramid of bricks. He describes it as a house of cards arranged in a pyramid shape. Fragile. One card pulled from the base and the whole thing comes down.

Think about who’s gone. Henry Kissinger. David Rockefeller. Key representatives of the Rothschild families. Ted Turner just died the day we recorded this. The old guard, the people who lived through two world wars and understood how to maintain control through structured chaos, they’re gone. And the next generation, these people’s children, they’re hungry. They’re ambitious. But they haven’t been tested. They haven’t built anything from scratch. They’re inheriting a system they don’t fully understand.

That’s not a sign of strength. That’s a vulnerability.

And here’s the bigger structural problem: there used to be a centralized power at the very top coordinating everything globally. Based on what Dan’s hearing from people who were inside these systems, and what I’ve been hearing from the MKUltra and satanic ritual abuse survivors I’ve interviewed in my Survivor Stories series, that coordinating tip of the pyramid isn’t there anymore. What’s left is a vacuum. Multiple smaller power structures all fighting for control. East versus West. BRICS versus the Western military industrial complex. It’s real infighting, not orchestrated tension.

That doesn’t mean the agenda is dead. The agenda: one world government, one world digital currency, a global police system for anyone who resists. That’s still the destination. But the car’s got multiple drivers fighting over the wheel right now. And that’s our window.

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Problem. Reaction. Solution. Don’t Fall for It Again.

Even with all that fracturing at the top, the one thing they still know how to do is manufacture a crisis.

Problem. Reaction. Solution. You’ve heard it before, but let me make it concrete.

The end goal is biometric monitoring, digital IDs, total surveillance. So what do they do? They open the border. They flood the country with people nobody can identify. They create chaos. People start begging for solutions. Then they roll out the Palantir system that can flag and track everyone. Starting with the illegals, sure, but once it’s built, once it’s normalized, it can be turned on anyone.

That’s how it works every single time. And the terrifying part is that a lot of people are cheering for it because the short-term problem feels so real and so urgent.

Don’t fall for it. The reaction is the trap.

What You Can Actually Do

I’m not gonna leave you in the fear. That’s not why I do this.

Dan and I spent the back half of this conversation talking about what real resistance looks like, and it’s not what most people expect. It’s not about who you vote for. At this stage in the game, as Dan puts it, your vote essentially doesn’t matter. If it did, they’d make it illegal.

Real resistance looks like this:

Get out of debt. This is the hardest one and the most important. When you’ve got a mortgage, a line of credit, and multiple credit cards, the banks have their fingers around your neck. They can squeeze any time they want just by raising interest rates. When you’re in debt, you’re 10 steps behind before the day even starts. You might have to lower your standards. Live in a smaller house. Drive an older car. But own it. Because freedom requires that.

Grow your own food. Start wherever you are. A backyard garden. Herbs on a window ledge. It doesn’t matter. Start somewhere. The global elite absolutely does not want you producing your own food. They want you dependent on the grocery store. Every seed you plant is a thorn in their side.

Build your local community. This one’s personal for me. We’ve got 30 kids running around our property out here in the country. Their parents are people we actually know, people we’re having these exact conversations with. That network, that’s what holds when everything else fails. Not the government. Not the app. The people who know your name and will show up.

Homeschool if you can. Schools aren’t teaching your kids to think. They’re teaching them to comply. A KGB agent explained decades ago that entire societies can be taken over in just two generations of programming. But here’s the flip side: that can also be reversed in two or three generations of intentional counter-programming. What you teach your kids at home matters more than any vote you’ll ever cast.

Become an entrepreneur. Teach your kids that too. The system is built to produce obedient office workers. Every person who builds something real, provides something of value to their community, and operates outside the corporate dependency structure is a genuine threat to this agenda.

The Ark Community

I want to mention something we’re building here at Man in America that I think is directly relevant to everything we just talked about.

It’s called the Ark Community, and it’s a private, encrypted, member-only platform. Think of it like a social network, but completely off the corporate grid and structured as a private membership association with constitutional protections. You can find people near you, connect around shared skills, trade, share resources, and build the kind of local offline community that’s going to matter when the next round of lockdowns hits.

And it is coming. Dan said it plainly: this isn’t gonna be the last time. Another plandemic is in the pipeline. They’ve already trained people how to respond. The isolation, the masking, the social distancing. It worked well enough that they’ll try it again. The question is whether you’ve built your connections before it happens or after.

If you want to get on the waiting list, go to buildtheark.com. We’ve got over 13,000 people already in line. Drop your name and email and we’ll notify you the moment the doors open.

One Final Thought

Dan said something at the end of our conversation that I keep thinking about.

“Ten thousand people each reaching 100 people is way more threatening to this system than 100 people each reaching 10,000 people.”

That’s the whole thing right there. It’s not about going viral. It’s not about the algorithm. It’s about distribution. It’s about depth. It’s about the grassroots, person-to-person, community-to-community spread of truth that no platform can contain.

That’s what they’re afraid of. And that’s what we’re doing.

So share this with one person today. Not for the views. Because you actually know someone who needs to hear it.

Keep fighting. God bless.

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