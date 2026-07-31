This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

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Are Billionaires Playing God by Harvesting the Secrets of Eternal Youth?

I recently sat down with Kim Bright, a veteran in natural health and longevity. She’s spent decades studying longevity, and something she told me during our interview has stuck with me ever since.

We weren’t just talking about health tips. We were talking about what some of the wealthiest men in the world are doing to their own bodies right now, today, in an attempt to cheat death itself. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized this wasn’t really a conversation about health only. It was a conversation about something much darker.

A Man Who Takes His Son’s Blood

Let me tell you about Bryan Johnson first. He calls himself “the world’s most measured human.” He spends two million dollars a year on a team of doctors, all working around the clock to try to reverse his own aging.

Here’s what that actually looks like in practice. Johnson has taken blood from his own teenage son and put it into his body. Then he passed his own blood along to his father. Three generations, tied together in a chain, all chasing something that was never meant to be caught.

When I brought this up to Kim, she didn’t soften it.

“These billionaires, they’re turning to some very disturbing practices in an effort to try and achieve immortality,” she told me.

As we explore these bizarre practices, we must ask ourselves, where do we draw the line? What are the psychological and societal impacts of a world where the rich can theoretically live forever, using methods that seem ripped from science fiction?

“I just cloned myself as a newborn... With this clone, I can grow organs for transplantation, test therapies, and inject young cells.”

This direct quote from a tech mogul not only confirms the technological capabilities at their disposal but also highlights a chilling disregard for ethical norms.

“I think they live in a dark path already... they think they’re God, so they don’t believe in God. So to me, it’s very demonic and satanic,” she said.

We Were Never Meant to Live Forever

Here’s the thing that struck me most about talking with Kim. She wasn’t trying to sell me on some new miracle cure. She kept coming back to something much older and simpler.

“We’re not supposed to live forever down here on this earth. God put the aging process in place. Maybe we can extend it, do things naturally, but we can’t stop it,” she said.

Think about that for a second. The people spending millions of dollars trying to defeat aging aren’t just chasing a scientific goal. They’re trying to override something that was put in place on purpose.

The One Thing Almost Everyone Gets Wrong

Now, not everything Kim told me was heavy. Some of it was refreshingly simple. She’s counseled people on their health for years, and she told me something that surprised me.

Roughly 95 to 98 percent of the people she’s worked with over the years showed up dehydrated. Not slightly thirsty. Actually dehydrated. And most of them had no idea.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Kim told me drinking water alone doesn’t solve the problem.

“When I tell you to stay hydrated, I’m talking about keeping your cells hydrated, because cells are the fundamental pillar that all of our biological systems are based on,” she explained.

Even the electrolyte drinks everyone’s been buying lately only do half the job, she said.

“Electrolytes will help you get that water in, but they don’t help you retain it,” Kim told me.

And then she connected it to something bigger than just feeling thirsty.

“Aging is fundamentally a bottom up process, and the health and longevity of our entire body depends on how effectively our thirty plus trillion cells repair damage, produce energy, and communicate with each other,” she said.

Are They Speeding Up Our Aging on Purpose?

This is the part of the conversation that really got under my skin. We talked about pesticides, the ones sprayed on nearly everything we eat, and how they affect the tiny power plants inside our cells called mitochondria.

I asked Kim the question that had been building in my mind the whole interview. Do they know what these chemicals are doing to us? Her answer came fast, without hesitation.

“Spray the plants, spray the air, spray the water with all these chemicals... it hits our mitochondria, our little power plants, and it doesn’t allow for that NAD to repurpose itself, so you’re aging faster. I think they definitely know what they’re doing, Seth,” she said.

Don’t Ask a Chatbot About Your Health

One more thing came up that I think matters more every single day. More people are turning to AI chatbots for medical advice. I asked Kim what she thought of that trend, and she didn’t hesitate.

“There’s a lot of people who are using those AI chatbots to get medical advice, and the suggestions that they get can be wildly inaccurate or dangerous,” she said.

She brought up Bryan Johnson again as proof. Here’s a man spending millions of dollars a year, using AI and a small army of doctors, all in pursuit of eternal youth. And yet he recently posted a video with a title that says it all.

“Here’s this guy trying to live longer, look younger, and essentially achieve immortality, but yet he’s just posted a video titled ‘Why my stomach is eating itself,’” Kim said.

All that money. All that technology. And his own body is turning against him.

What This Means for You and Me

Here’s what I keep coming back to after this conversation. We don’t need two million dollars a year or a team of thirty doctors to take care of ourselves. We need water our cells can actually use. We need real food, real sleep, and awareness of what’s being sprayed on our food and in our air.

The wealthiest men in the world are pouring fortunes into blood transfusions and experimental treatments, chasing something that was never meant to be caught in the first place. Meanwhile, the real path to aging well, the one that actually works, sits much closer to home than they want you to believe.

If you found this conversation as eye opening as I did, I’d encourage you to share it with someone you love, someone who might be tempted by the next big miracle cure headline. That’s how we protect each other, one conversation at a time.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

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