Iranian Terror Cells In US & Trump’s Cabinet Buying Bunkers? What Do They Know? w/ Clayton Llewellyn

The war in Iran is escalating. And it’s not going the way anyone was told it would.

The messaging at the beginning was quick strikes, maybe a regime change, and we’re done. But that’s not what’s happening. There’s been mixed messaging from key people in the Trump administration — will there be boots on the ground? We’re not sure. Will there be a draft? We’re not sure. What we do know is that the US military, in combination with Israeli intelligence, is laying waste to a powerful nation. Massive oil refining stations blowing up. Heavy infrastructure attacks. Civilians dying.

And Iran is not Afghanistan. Iran is not Iraq. Iran can shoot back.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker announced publicly that Iran will adopt an “eye for an eye principle.” If the United States wages an infrastructure war on Iran, they will target American infrastructure in return.

That’s not a vague threat. That’s a direct promise.

And the part that should terrify every American isn’t the missiles or the warships. It’s what’s already inside the walls.

The Sleeper Cells Are Already Here

General Michael Flynn put out a message that I think everyone needs to read carefully.

“Intercepted communications indicate Iranian sleeper cells inside the United States are being activated. This is the front that most Americans are not prepared for”.

This is the front. Not Iran. Not the Persian Gulf. The United States of America.

I brought my friend Clayton Llewellyn on the show to talk about what this actually means — not in theory, but in practice. Clayton is the founder of Heaven’s Harvest, a survival preparedness company. He’s been in this space for years, watching the patterns, tracking what people are buying and when, and talking to the kind of people who are quietly getting ready for what’s coming.

His biggest concern mirrors mine: the last administration left the border wide open for four years.

“We know they’re in here,” Clayton said flatly. “Who’s in here right now. That’s what scares me”.

We’re not talking about a traditional invasion. No boats landing on our shores. No troops parachuting in. This is unconventional warfare. Sleeper cells. Infrastructure sabotage. Drones carrying chemical or biological payloads over American cities.

Clayton said something that stopped me cold:

“It’s not even the explosives on the drone that scare me. It’s the chemicals or the bio weapons it could be on that drone that scare me. You fly a drone across New York City full of anthrax... you got a whole city that’s dying.”

Remember the Chinese weather balloon that flew across the entire country a couple years ago? We did nothing. Remember the mysterious drones flying around the Northeast about a year ago? Swept under the rug. Nobody ever told us what those were or where they came from.

We live in a bubble. We think, “This is America. No one attacks us on our own soil.”

That illusion is about to be tested.

The Grid Could Go Down for Years

I’ve spent probably too much time studying the US power grid. Reading reports, fiction, nonfiction, manuals. And I can tell you: it is staggeringly vulnerable.

Clayton was even more blunt:

“To take the power grid out in this country would be really, really, really easy. Really easy. You don’t even need an EMP to do it.”

Let that sit for a moment.

He went further:

“You could literally shut the power down in this country with a few people on the East Coast and everything east of the Mississippi would be done for years”.

Not days. Not weeks. Years.

The reason is simple and terrifying. Power companies don’t keep spare transformers. These are massive, custom-built machines — fifty-year equipment manufactured in only a handful of countries: China, Germany, the Philippines. If key substations are taken out, you’re not running to Home Depot for a replacement. You’re waiting years for manufacturing and delivery.

Clayton was genuinely baffled that critical substations don’t have concrete walls or armed guards around them. A few years ago, someone was literally shooting at a power station in California, and it was suspected to be an attempt to disrupt the grid.

“We wait for the disaster to happen before we fix the problem,” he said.

“But it amazes me. There’s no fortified concrete walls around substations, especially key substations that really control a lot of the power distribution in this country.”

Now think about what a grid-down scenario actually means. No fuel comes out of the ground. No traffic lights. No grocery stores. No digital payments. No water treatment. No hospitals. Everything we do now is electronic and digital — and without power, this country shuts down.

Not inconveniently.

Completely.

The People Building Bunkers Know Something

Here’s where the conversation took a turn that should concern everyone.

Bunker sales have exploded in the past few weeks. Ron Hubbard, the owner of Atlas Survival Shelters in Texas, told the Telegraph that inquiries have spiked tenfold since the Iran conflict escalated.

But here’s the part that made my stomach drop: two senior Trump cabinet members are now customers. One of them texted Hubbard recently:

“When will my bunker be ready?”

These bunkers feature hardened steel construction, armored blast doors, and air purification systems. Some of them have cinemas, pools, and gun ranges — designed to withstand drone strikes or worse.

So the government is telling us “short-term pain, long-term gain.” And the people inside the government — the ones with access to classified briefings and intelligence intercepts — are building underground fortresses.

Make of that what you will.

Clayton saw the same pattern from his end. A bunker company reached out to Heaven’s Harvest asking them to supply food for the shelters they’re putting in the ground. And then there was this:

“We sent a box truck full of food to Florida to be loaded on a yacht. Like, survival food. That’s their bunker.”

A yacht. Loaded with survival food. So that if things go sideways, the owner can just sail out and park in the middle of the ocean.

These aren’t fringe preppers on Reddit. These are wealthy, connected people who are quietly positioning themselves for a scenario most Americans refuse to even consider.[

A Hundred Years Ago, This Wasn’t a Problem

Here’s what bothers me the most about all of this.

If you go back to 1926 — exactly a hundred years — probably eighty to ninety percent of Americans could survive a grid-down scenario. They grew food. They canned their vegetables. They had root cellars. They knew how to live without electricity because they’d been doing it their entire lives.

Now? The inverse is true. The vast majority couldn’t last a week.

Clayton’s dad used to joke about it:

“Everything I’m doing here is — he’s like, Clayton, I’ve lived that way for sixty years of my life. We have a garden every year. We can our vegetables every year. We have a root cellar”.

That knowledge has been completely lost. Not in a hundred years. Clayton thinks it was lost by the sixties or seventies. Two generations, and the entire foundation of self-reliance that built this country just evaporated.

And I don’t think that’s an accident.

There’s a quote often attributed to Kissinger: control their food, control their water, control their money, control their energy — and you control the nation.

Look at where we are. The average American family lives pantry to pantry. Can to can. They buy what they need for the week, and that’s it. The grocery stores operate on just-in-time supply chains — maybe a week’s worth of food on the shelves at any given time, calculated down to the item by AI systems.

What happens when the trucks stop coming?

What happens when you go to the sink and nothing comes out?

What happens when your neighbor’s five-year-old has been crying from hunger for three days, and that neighbor — your friendly, wave-in-the-morning neighbor — decides he’s going to do whatever it takes?

That’s not a movie. That’s day four.

The Asheville Wake-Up Call

Clayton saw this play out in real time during the hurricane disaster in Asheville, North Carolina.

His team went over to help. What they found was infuriating.

People with two and three million dollar homes in the mountains — homes they’d bought specifically as getaway properties during COVID — were standing in line for food and water after just a few days.

“You’ve bought a two million dollar house in the mountains, and you can’t even take care of yourself,” Clayton said, still frustrated. “You can’t even filter water. There were people on top the hill in their two million dollar home, three million dollar home with their four hundred thousand dollar car parked outside of it. Standing in the same line trying to get food and water”.

These weren’t people who lost everything. Their houses were fine. Their cars were fine. They just didn’t have a single thing stored. No food beyond what was in their fridge. No water filtration. No generator. Nothing.

And because they were standing in the same lines as the people who had genuinely lost their homes, the people who truly needed help got half the effort.

That’s what happens when a society has been engineered to depend on systems it doesn’t control. The two-million-dollar cabin doesn’t save you if you can’t feed yourself for a week.

What Thirty Days Without Food Actually Looks Like

Last July, Clayton got diverticulitis — a condition in his colon — and had to go on a liquid diet for an entire month. All he could consume was water, apple juice, and chicken broth.

He lost thirty pounds in thirty days. And he was fine.

“I lived on water, apple juice and chicken broth for a month, and I was fine,” he told me. “I didn’t need three meals a day. I didn’t need two thousand calories. As long as I had a little bit of food, a little bit of nutrition, as long as I had water, I survived for a month and didn’t eat anything”.

He was still working every day. Still functioning. He just wasn’t eating.

That experience reframed everything for him — and honestly, it reframed it for me too.

Americans eat far more than they need to survive. We don’t need three meals a day. In a survival scenario, five hundred to a thousand calories and clean water will keep you alive. You’ll lose weight. You won’t run a marathon. But you won’t die.

And here’s the darker math Clayton laid out: “If I can get my family through a month or six weeks... I honestly believe the vast majority of this country will be dead. They’ll have killed each other. They’ll be on the verge of starving to death”.

He’s not being dramatic. He’s doing the math. After three or four days without food and water, the chaos starts. By day seven, people are dying. By week four, the population has thinned dramatically.

If you can get through that window, you come out the other side.

Less Than Half a Percent

Clayton told me a stat that should haunt every American: less than half a percent of the population has the ability to filter their own water.

Half. Of. One. Percent.

Water is the first killer in any grid-down scenario. Not bullets. Not bombs. Water. Because if the treatment plants shut down, your tap goes dry. You go to the river. But if everyone else goes to the river, and someone died upstream, now you’ve got cholera. Now you’ve got waterborne illness spreading through an already panicked population.

And most people don’t know how to purify water. They don’t even own the tools. Not a Life Straw. Not a filter bottle. Nothing.

Clayton recommends something called the Geo Press or Ultra Press — a filter bottle that works like a French press. You fill it from a creek, press the water through the filter, and you’ve got clean drinking water. About ninety to a hundred dollars. A friend of Clayton’s who won a season of the show “Alone” called it the best filter bottle he’s ever used.

Ninety dollars. That’s it. And less than half a percent of the country has one.

It Doesn’t Have to Cost a Fortune

This is the part of the conversation I wanted to make sure came through clearly, because I think the biggest barrier to preparedness isn’t money. It’s overwhelm.

People hear “prepping” and they picture a bunker with ten years of MREs and a closet full of gas masks. They think they can’t afford it. So they do nothing.

Clayton’s message was the opposite: “Don’t get overwhelmed with this stuff. It’s not as difficult as you think. Something is better than nothing”.

He broke it down simply. A filter bottle to make clean water. A month’s supply of MREs — the self-heating kind that don’t require a generator or a fire. Some water storage bricks you can fill from your tap right now and keep in a closet. A seed kit for when things stabilize and you can start growing food.

That’s it. That’s a starting point that puts you ahead of ninety-five percent of the country.

Clayton’s company, Heaven’s Harvest, sells all of this. The MREs are self-heating — everything you need is in the bag, no fire, no smoke, no risk of burning down your house. The water bricks are portable and stackable. The seed kits have thirty-nine varieties that last up to ten years if stored properly.

For someone in a city apartment, the combination of filter bottles, water bricks, and MREs is a complete survival foundation. No generator needed. No backyard required.

And if you can afford to go further, think about barter goods. I’ve got about four hundred pounds of sealed coffee beans stored in big containers. Clayton suggested filling a closet with cartons of cigarettes and liquor. In a collapse scenario, those will be worth more than cash.

The Deaths We Could Prevent

Here’s what haunts me.

A lot of the deaths in natural disasters don’t happen because of the disaster itself. They happen because people weren’t prepared for the aftermath.

Clayton gave an example: someone’s uncle froze to death during a storm. That death could have been prevented with a six-hundred-dollar generator and thirty gallons of gas.

I told Clayton during our conversation: if the average American home had just a month of food and some sort of water storage and filtration, that alone could reduce the number of people who die in the first thirty days by half. We’re talking about a potential difference of a hundred million lives.

That’s not an exaggeration. That’s the math of a country where most people can’t survive a week without the systems they depend on.

And FEMA is not going to save you. Clayton was clear:

“There’s that false sense of security that our government will be there to take care of you. Like, time and time again, we see it. That’s not the way it happens. That’s not the way it works. And these are all localized disasters... If something happened on a national scale, FEMA is not going to be there”.

The Thin Veil

We live in a bubble in this country. We have this illusion of safety. We think, “This is America. Nobody attacks us on our own soil.”

But the safety we feel — the comfort, the normalcy — there’s a very thin veil between that and the reality of what we’re seeing unfold around the world. If you look at what’s happening in Iran right now — the flaming cities, the black skies — and you listen to what their parliament speaker just said about targeting our infrastructure, you have to ask yourself: what makes us think it can’t happen here?

It can. And some of it won’t come from Iran. Some of it could come from Chinese operatives who crossed the border. Some of it could be staged events designed to rally public support for a war that most Americans don’t want. That playbook has been used a million times before. Oh my goodness, look at this terrorist attack — now we need a new Patriot Act, now we need to invade another country.

I’m not saying I know exactly what’s coming. Nobody does. But I am saying the possibility is real enough that doing nothing is reckless.

Clayton put it perfectly:

“We don’t wanna live in fear every day. But I sleep a lot better knowing that I have food. I have water. I have gold and silver. I have guns and ammo. We’re somewhat self-sufficient”.

What I’m Doing

I’m not living in fear. But I’m not living in denial either.

I’ve got five different kinds of generators — PTO, solar, whole-house propane, gasoline, you name it. I’ve got years of food stored. I’ve got water filtration and storage. I bake my own bread. I homeschool my kids. I keep a ten-ounce silver bar on my desk as a reminder that real money is something you can hold in your hand.

I also built a free tool called ReadyScore.com — a preparedness assessment that takes either ninety seconds or eight minutes depending on which version you choose. It covers forty questions across eleven areas and gives you a score out of a hundred, showing exactly where your gaps are. I took it myself and scored around a seventy-five — and I consider myself a hardcore prepper. Most people will score much lower. And that’s okay. The point isn’t shame. The point is knowing where to start.

I’m also launching the Arc Community on March 17th. Over ten thousand people are already on the waitlist. It’s a private online community centered around preparedness — real people, real names, real connection. The whole idea is to use the online platform to build real offline community, with local chapters across the country. Because one of the biggest pieces of feedback I get is that people feel like they’re on an island. They can’t talk about this stuff with anyone in their normal life without being looked at like they’re crazy.

You’re not crazy. You’re paying attention. And the people who are paying attention need to find each other.

The Simple Math

I’d rather be five years early than one day late.

Because once the shelves are empty, it’s too late. We’ve seen it with every ice storm, every hurricane, every disruption. The bread is gone. The milk is gone. The canned food is gone. It happens in hours.

Clayton’s been doing this for fifteen or twenty years. He told me he and his wife don’t even have to run to the grocery store before a storm anymore. They haven’t for years. “It makes you feel much better,” he said. “It just does”.

And here’s the thing he kept coming back to: you don’t need to refinance your house to do this. You don’t need a bunker. You don’t need to move to a compound. You just need to take the first step.

Get a water filter. Stock a month of food. Know where your gaps are.

Because if Clayton is right — and the math supports him — the majority of this country won’t make it through the first month of a serious disruption. But you can. And if enough of us do, maybe we can be the ones who help our neighbors instead of competing with them. Maybe we can be the remnant that rebuilds.

And whatever you do — don’t wait until the shelves are empty.

