Iron Deficiency Is a LIE: The Copper Secret Big Pharma Buried in 1948 w/ Morley Robbins

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This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

You have been told you are anemic. You have been handed iron supplements. You are still exhausted. And somewhere in the back of your mind, you wonder if anyone actually knows what is wrong with you.

Morley Robbins spent thirty-two years inside the American hospital system, as an executive, a consultant, a man who understood the business of medicine from the inside out. He watched the same chronic diseases cycle through the same patients, treated with the same protocols, year after year, with the same dismal results. At some point, he could not accept it anymore.

So he started doing his own research. Seven days a week. Three hours a day. For seventeen years.

What he found should make every one of us ask harder questions.

The Man Who Went Looking for the Innate Healer

Morley’s personal turning point came not in a boardroom but in a chiropractor’s office. After two decades of flying across the country as a consultant, his body gave out. He developed a frozen shoulder so severe he could not lift his hand above his waist. The conventional medical establishment’s answer was surgery.

Instead, he ended up in the office of a chiropractor named Dr. Liz, who is now his wife.

She healed his frozen shoulder by manually releasing a muscle inside his jaw. No surgery. No drugs. Just a deep understanding of how the body actually works. Afterward, she used a phrase Morley had never heard in thirty-two years of hospital work: the innate healer. He did not know what that meant. But he made a quiet commitment to himself to find out.

That question became the foundation of everything that followed, including his book, Cure Your Fatigue, and the Root Cause Protocol that has since helped thousands of people reclaim their health.

The second turning point came in 2008. Morley was doing a forecasting study for a series of hospitals in North Carolina. Every single disease index was shaped like a hockey stick, pointing sharply upward. Every condition. He knew he could no longer stay on the sidelines.

The Three-Ring Circus Nobody Talks About

At the center of Morley’s work is what he calls the three-ring circus: copper, iron, and oxygen.

Oxygen is the second most reactive element on the planet, right behind fluorine gas. Iron is the most abundant element in the Earth’s crust. These two elements love each other, and not in a good way. Left unsupervised, iron and oxygen oxidize. You have seen this process on a rusty pipe or a corroded fence post. That same process happens inside your body every single day.

The only thing that stops it is copper.

“Copper is the general and iron is the foot soldier. Bioavailable copper can regulate iron and oxygen at the same time and not create oxidation. It’s a very unique property that only copper brings to the table.”

This is not opinion. It is documented in peer-reviewed science that has existed for decades. The problem is that almost no one in conventional medicine is talking about it.

The Protein That Was Buried in 1948

In 1948, two Swedish physiologists named Holmberg and Laurel formally documented a protein called ceruloplasmin, a massive copper-carrying protein in the blood with 1,046 amino acids. To put that in perspective, insulin has 45. Ceruloplasmin is 40 times larger, and it holds eight copper atoms inside. No other protein in the human body comes close.

It has nine distinct enzyme functions. It works with fifteen different substances. It is, by all scientific accounts, the body’s master regulator of iron and its most powerful antioxidant.

And according to Morley, Big Pharma swept it under the rug almost immediately.

The same 1948 article also revealed something with enormous practical consequences: ascorbic acid, the synthetic compound sold as vitamin C, destroys ceruloplasmin. Morley describes the protein as a tank with eight soldiers inside. Ascorbic acid opens a trap door, and the copper floods out. This is one of the core reasons his Root Cause Protocol tells people to stop taking isolated vitamin C supplements.

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How Copper Powers Every Cell in Your Body

To understand why this matters, you have to understand what happens inside a mitochondrion.

The human body contains 40 quadrillion mitochondria. Heart cells hold 10,000 each. A mature female egg can hold 600,000. The region of the brain most associated with Parkinson’s disease holds 2 million mitochondria per neuron.

Inside each mitochondrion is an electron transport chain with five stops. The critical one, the one that determines whether you have energy or you do not, is called Complex 4, or cytochrome C oxidase. This is where oxygen gets split and converted into water, releasing the ATP molecules that power everything your body does. You go through your body weight in ATP every single day. Every heartbeat consumes a billion ATP molecules.

You cannot make the proteins that hold oxygen in place for this process without copper. The rotor that spins to produce ATP rotates at 30,000 revolutions per minute. The catalytic agent that makes it work? Copper.

“The whole basis of our body is dependent on making energy so we can respond to stress. Stress is the body’s inability to make energy for the mind to respond to its environment. And do you know anybody who has stress? Like everybody.”

When copper is missing, the entire system underperforms. The result is fatigue, symptoms, and eventually what we call disease, which Morley argues is not really disease at all.

Glyphosate: The Silent Copper Thief

The most urgent part of Morley’s message is about something most people have never connected to their mineral health: glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup and the most widely used herbicide on Earth.

Glyphosate was originally designed in the 1950s as an industrial pipe cleaner, a mineral chelator used to strip buildup from the insides of machinery. It then became an antibiotic. Then a weed killer. That progression alone, Morley says, should make everyone nervous.

Dr. Don Huber of Purdue University, the world’s leading glyphosate researcher, mapped the speed at which glyphosate strips minerals out of soil and the body on a logarithmic scale, the same kind used for earthquakes.

Glyphosate removes calcium and magnesium at a level 3. It removes iron and zinc at a level 9. It removes copper at a level 12. That means copper is being pulled from the body a thousand times faster than iron and zinc, and a billion times faster than calcium and magnesium.

In 2022, scientists studied French citizens who had effectively restricted glyphosate use for four decades. Ninety-nine percent were still excreting glyphosate in their urine. It is in the air. It is in the water table. Organic food can no longer guarantee safety. And in 1984, the chair of chemistry at Harvard had already shown that glyphosate shuts down the rate-limiting enzyme of the gut’s bacterial pathway by chelating copper. We have known about this for over forty years.

The Anemia Myth

The World Health Organization tells us that three billion people, one third of all humanity, are anemic. Morley calls this one of the most consequential medical deceptions of our time.

Iron is the most abundant element on Earth. If we are to believe that the most evolved species on the planet has lost the ability to metabolize it, something does not add up.

There are actually two very different forms of anemia. Absolute iron deficiency is real, it happens after severe blood loss. But functional iron deficiency is something else entirely: iron is present in the body but not properly regulated or deployed. Morley argues that the vast majority of people diagnosed with anemia fall into this second category, and that their problem is copper deficiency, not iron deficiency.

The distinction matters enormously because standard blood tests measure iron in the blood, not iron in the tissue. Low serum iron does not mean low tissue iron. In people who have been taking iron supplements for years, tissue iron is often dangerously elevated, piling up in the liver, the heart, and the brain, causing oxidative damage that no blood panel will catch.

The body recycles 24 milligrams of iron per day through a copper-dependent mechanism, while absorbing only 1 milligram of dietary iron from food, and even that 1 milligram requires copper to absorb. Without copper, iron stops moving where it needs to go.

The Copper Toxicity Diagnosis That Almost Never Makes Sense

When told that his nanny had been diagnosed with a copper allergy, Morley was direct: copper toxicity, as it is commonly diagnosed, is essentially a fiction.

During pregnancy, copper levels in the blood double within two to three weeks of conception, and ceruloplasmin triples. This was first documented in 1928 by Hans Krebs, yes, the Krebs Cycle Krebs. It happens in every mammal on Earth. If copper were truly toxic, Mother Nature would not flood the body with it at the most critical developmental window in all of biology.

“We’re supposed to believe copper is toxic, stay away from it. And if I were selling synthetic drugs, I’d want you to believe that too.”

What looks like copper toxicity is almost always iron dysregulation. People diagnosed with it typically have too much ascorbic acid in their system, are using hormone replacement therapy, or have had prolonged antibiotic use, all of which damage ceruloplasmin and cause copper to behave strangely on blood work.

Morley also addressed the 2020 supplement cocktail, high-dose vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. Based on his research, he described it as a near-perfect combination for destroying copper in the human body. He renamed the illness accordingly: COV for Copper’s Vanished, ID for Iron Dysregulated.

The Eisenhower Connection

When President Eisenhower had a heart attack in 1955, the medical establishment declared war on dietary fat and cholesterol. Animal fat, and with it, pre-formed retinol, the animal-based form of vitamin A, was systematically removed from the American diet.

Morley calls this one of the most devastating nutritional hijackings in human history. Not because fat is sacred, but because retinol is required to activate the copper-loading enzymes that move copper into the proteins that run the body. Without retinol, copper becomes biologically useless even when it is present.

He also points out that 45 percent of all human cells are connective tissue, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, blood vessels, fascia. All of it is built by a single enzyme called lysyl oxidase, which requires two atoms of copper to function. The epidemic of connective tissue disorders, joint problems, and vascular weakness is, in Morley’s view, downstream copper deficiency expressed across an entire population.

What You Can Actually Do

Morley’s Root Cause Protocol is built around two lists: what to stop and what to start.

Stop:

Iron supplements

Calcium supplements

Isolated ascorbic acid

Isolated vitamin D supplements (cod liver oil is fine; synthetic D3 capsules are not)

Zinc supplements, which compete directly with copper for absorption

Start:

Cod liver oil — Rosita, Jigsaw Health, and FIQQ are his three recommended brands

Beef liver, for bioavailable copper and retinol

Targeted copper supplementation. His recommended product, Recuperate, contains desiccated beef liver, spirulina, boron, and copper bisglycinate

He notes that glyphosate has materially changed the mineral profile of modern animal feed and soil. Today’s desiccated organ meats are not what they were a generation ago. Supplementation, in his view, is no longer optional, it is required.

In a formal study of 362 people who completed the Root Cause Protocol, 38 percent experienced complete elimination of their symptoms. Fifty-five percent experienced significant improvement. Seven percent saw no change. Morley invites anyone to find a top-selling pharmaceutical with a comparable profile.

There Is No Disease

The closing argument Morley keeps returning to is not really about copper at all. It is about how we think about the body.

“There is no disease. There is stress-induced mineral dysregulation that causes metabolic dysfunction, which causes energy loss. When you have energy loss, you’re going to have symptoms.”

Most people walk into a doctor’s office and ask: What do I have? Morley says the better question is: Why? How did this happen metabolically? When you ask practitioners that question, he argues, the infrastructure of the entire narrative begins to crack, because most of them cannot answer it.

His operating phrase for the Root Cause Protocol is a simple one: ignore the enemies, ignore the pathogens, ignore the heavy metals, ignore the toxins. Ignite the energy.

The body knows how to heal. It just needs the right conditions to do it.

To learn more about Morley’s work, visit therootcauseprotocol.com for his free 16-page Starter Guide and product directory. He also runs a 16-week training program open to practitioners, parents, and anyone who wants to go deeper. You can reach Morley directly at morleyrobbins@gmail.com or 847-922-8061. He answers personally.

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