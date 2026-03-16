Is Bibi Missing? CIA to Arrest Tucker? Palantir's AI Kill Chain Revealed

I didn’t want to write this today.

Over the past week, a strange heaviness has settled in my chest. Part of it is physical — my immune system’s been taking a beating, my mouth is full of sores, and my voice doesn’t even sound like my own. But the deeper weight is something else entirely, a sense that the world just shifted in a way most people haven’t fully registered yet.

If you know me at all, you know that’s not my default setting. I’m generally a hopeful, optimistic person. I believe in God, in this country, and in the ability of good people to change the course of history.

But something about this moment feels different. Darker. More dangerous.

And as much as I wanted to step away, to unplug, to pretend things were normal, I couldn’t shake the conviction that I needed to put these thoughts into words — for you and, honestly, for myself.

Because what’s been gnawing at me comes down to a single question that changes everything.

The Question That Changes Everything

Here’s the question I kept coming back to as I prepared for tonight:

What happens when everything you know, everything you trust, and everyone you believe in is a lie?

That’s not hypothetical anymore. That’s where we are.

We have entered a moment in history where seeing is no longer believing. The same AI tools that can generate a convincing fake of anyone on earth have made it impossible to prove anything is real. The technology that was supposed to give us more information has made all information less trustworthy.

Think about what that means. We’ve crossed a line we can’t uncross.

And the people who have the most to gain from your confusion are the same ones controlling the platforms, the broadcast licenses, and the military-grade AI systems being used right now — today — to fight this war.

The Netanyahu Problem

Let me start with Netanyahu, because it illustrates this perfectly.

There were rumors circulating that he was dead. I know how that sounds. But stay with me here, because what matters isn’t whether the rumor is true. It’s what happened when he tried to prove it wasn’t.

After the rumors started, a video appeared of Netanyahu offering a “proof of life.” People immediately started pulling it apart. They thought he had six fingers in one freeze frame.

Then came a second video — this one at a coffee shop — showing five fingers. Okay, issue addressed. But people started noticing other things. The coffee didn’t spill when the cup moved. At one point the coffee appeared above the rim. After he took a long drink, the level didn’t drop — and the latte art wasn’t disturbed. Security in the background was wearing masks, like it was still the COVID era. Someone zoomed in on the register and said the date read 2024.

Someone ran it through an AI detector. It came back at 90% likelihood of being a deep fake.

Now. I’m not telling you Netanyahu is dead. I’m not telling you those videos were fake.

I’m telling you something far more disturbing: we can no longer know.

That changes everything. Because right now, a very valid point is circulating online that says it perfectly:

“We’ve crossed a line we can’t uncross. The same AI tools that can generate a convincing fake of anyone on earth have made it impossible to prove anything is real. Proof of life now requires multiple videos, press witnesses, café Instagram posts — and people still don’t believe it. We’ve built tools so powerful that seeing is no longer believing. Nobody has figured out what replaces it.”

Every world leader, every CEO, every public figure now lives in that world. So do you.

When the People in Power Look Shaken

There was another moment that stuck with me this week.

Scott Bessent — a very composed, skilled figure in the Trump administration — was pulled out of a live TV interview to go to the situation room. He was gone for two hours. When he came back, he was visibly shaken. Stuttering. A guy like that does not lose his composure like that. He could have taken a walk, had a coffee, gotten himself together. He was still shaken.

Some people have compared it to the moment Bush was told about 9/11 — that look of someone whose entire understanding of what’s happening just shifted in an instant.

I don’t know what he learned in that room. Nobody outside of it does. But I know what I saw: a powerful person who looked like the ground had shifted beneath his feet.

We’ve all seen that look before. Usually right before everything changes.

The War Over What’s Real

Here’s where it gets really concerning.

Trump came out this week accusing Iran of using AI-generated disinformation to fake military success — claiming that images of downed US planes and a burning carrier were fabricated. He called the news outlets that ran those images “fake news” and suggested treason charges for outlets spreading them. And FCC Chairman Brendan Carr followed that up by warning broadcasters that if they’re running “hoaxes and news distortion,” they could lose their licenses.

Now. If you completely trust Trump — if you’re a neocon who thinks the war is righteous, or a Q follower who thinks everything is part of the plan — you probably hear that and say, “Great. Finally. Somebody’s going after the fake news.”

I get it.

But here’s the question I can’t stop asking: Who gets to be the judge of what’s real?

Because right now, the president is saying certain war footage is AI-generated fabrication. And the FCC is threatening to strip broadcast licenses from outlets that run “fake news.” And we’re in a war where the government itself has access to AI systems so advanced they make public-facing AI look primitive.

What if a news organization runs footage that is real — but that real footage doesn’t benefit whoever is sitting in the White House? Then what? They say it’s AI. They say it’s fake. How do you prove otherwise?

I’m not saying that’s what’s happening. I’m saying we’ve handed the government a mechanism that makes this not just possible, but easy.

That’s not a power that disappears when administrations change. It becomes a tool for whoever comes next.

The Club You’re Not In

I put out a video recently called Dark Night of the Soul. I poured myself into it. It felt important — about Epstein, about what we’re waking up to, about what it means to live in a system built on lies.

It got throttled. Hard.

John Rich — 1.5 million followers — shared it and got 30,000 views. General Flynn — 2.2 million followers — shared it and got 37,000 views. Kim Dotcom — 1.7 million followers — shared it and got 98,000 views.

Those numbers don’t make sense. Not unless something else is happening.

There is a club. And I’m not in it. I’m just a guy who made a video that went viral and built a podcast. And the things I’m talking about — the Epstein stuff, the surveillance state, the AI kill chains — are being actively suppressed.

For all the talk about free speech and open platforms, let’s be real: the censorship didn’t go away. It just got quieter and smarter.

Pokémon Go Was Never About Pokémon

Here’s something most people don’t know — and once you understand it, you’ll see the pattern everywhere.

Over eight years, 143 million people thought they were playing a game called Pokémon Go. They were running around, phones out, capturing little cartoon characters.

What they were actually doing was building one of the largest real-world visual datasets in AI history.

Thirty billion real-world images collected — documenting landmarks, storefronts, parks, and sidewalks from every possible angle, in every lighting condition, at every time of day. Things no mapping vehicle could ever have captured systematically.

A junior developer who worked as a contractor for Niantic back in 2019 came out and said this:

“We were literally told to ignore the game bugs and focus on the spatial mesh accuracy. We weren’t making a game — we were building a one-to-one digital twin of the planet for military grade surveillance. This isn’t just for delivery robots. They have your front door mapped from 50 different angles. Wake up.”

They needed you to do what a government surveillance operation never could have done openly. So they gave you a game. You played it. You mapped everything. And you were happy to do it.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s a business strategy. And it’s the same strategy behind every “free” app you’ve ever used, every smart doorbell camera you’ve ever installed, every voice assistant you’ve invited into your bedroom.

There are 30 million Ring cameras across America right now. You bought them. You installed them. You pay Amazon every month to maintain them. The surveillance state didn’t break down your door. You welcomed it in and gave it a key.

Closing a Kill Chain

There’s a video going around from Palantir — the AI surveillance company that Peter Thiel co-founded. Thiel is closely connected to JD Vance. Palantir has deep ties to this administration. And in this video, a DOD officer is demonstrating their military AI platform. He walks through how it takes a target, runs it through automated decision-making workflows, and gets to an action point.

And then he says this:

“This is revolutionary. We were having this done in about eight or nine systems where humans were literally moving detections left and right in order to get to our desired incident. This is case, actually closing a kill chain.”

Closing a kill chain. That’s what they call it.

I understand the argument: we need this technology to compete with China, to protect ourselves, to stay dominant. And maybe that’s true. But I keep asking myself the question that Frank Herbert asked in Dune:

“Once men turn their thinking over to machines in the hope that this would set them free. But that only permitted other men with machines to enslave them.”

Read that again.

That technology is right now being used to fight a war in another country. But what’s the principle that prevents it from being turned inward? What stops a future administration — or even this one — from deciding that you are the enemy?

Throughout history, governments that gained the capability to turn on their own people have often eventually done so. Pol Pot. Mao. The Soviet surveillance state. These aren’t ancient history. They’re examples of what systems with unchecked power do when the conditions are right.

We are building those conditions. Right now.

The Bigger Picture Nobody Wants to Say Out Loud

I believe we live in a world where there is a very high level of orchestration behind events.

I believe this war is not an accident.

Every war leaves us with more control over us. After 9/11, we got the Patriot Act — a permanent surveillance infrastructure built in the name of emergency. What do we get after this one?

Australia is sitting on 18 days of gasoline, 16 days of diesel, and 14 days of aviation fuel. Thailand just ordered government agencies to work from home to conserve fuel. Is that incidental? Or is the crippling of energy supplies part of how you get people to accept things they never would have accepted before — 15-minute cities, remote-controlled electric vehicles, the end of independent movement?

I don’t know. I really don’t. But I think the question is worth asking.

Because when I try to understand the goal — not the stated goal, but the real one — I find myself agreeing more and more with what Matt Kim reported Tucker Carlson saying privately:

“The closer you get, the more you learn, the more I realized — it’s all fake.”

The Two Camps

There are really only two groups of people who can look at everything happening right now and feel totally comfortable.

The first group: neocons. People who are insanely pro-Israel, who believe war is righteous, and who trust that Trump is doing exactly the right things. If you’re Lindsey Graham, you’re on your yacht sipping margaritas right now.

The second group: Q followers. People who believe this entire thing is part of the plan — save Israel for last, trust the process, eat your popcorn.

I’m not saying those people are stupid. I’m saying: if you’re not in one of those two camps, you should be asking hard questions right now. Because there’s a lot happening that doesn’t fit neatly into either narrative.

Free speech only for conservative media isn’t free speech. I want everyone to have free speech. I want you to be the one who decides what’s fake news, not the FCC.

Brendan Carr — the man now threatening to strip broadcast licenses — was saying as recently as last year that he believed in “more free speech, more diversity of views, more freedom for everyday Americans.” Look at him now.

Laura Loomer is out here saying

“do you understand what the punishment for treason is?”

and calling for a new McCarthyism. That is not a small thing. That is someone calling for loyalty tests and ideological purges in the middle of a war.

The precedents being set right now don’t disappear when administrations change. They become weapons for whoever comes next.

What I Believe

I believe God put me here to talk about these things. I believe the darkness needs to be named. And I believe that shining light on it, even when that light is being throttled and suppressed, still matters.

But I also want to be honest with you: I’m tired. I’ve got two daughters — June is five, Gracie is two. I turn 40 in June. My body is struggling right now. Part of that is physical. Part of it is carrying the weight of what I see.

I’m not going anywhere. But I wanted you to know that it’s real — what you’re sensing, what’s making you feel that same heaviness I was feeling today. It’s not just you. It’s not just me.

The dark night of the soul is real. And we’re in it.

But here’s what I also believe:

the future belongs to God, not the devil.

Once you know the bell is broken, there’s no going back to sleep. We have to face it, eyes wide open. And the most frightening thing to the people running this system isn’t any one person, any one journalist, or any one platform.

It’s all of us, united.

What You Can Do Right Now

A few things I want to leave you with:

Build your community. This is why I’m launching the Arc on Thursday. It’s a private, secure online community where you can connect with people near you who share these values and are preparing together. Over 11,000 people are already on the waitlist. Go to buildtheark.com to get on the list before it opens.

Protect your assets. I think we’re heading toward some kind of financial disruption — maybe a cyber attack, maybe a controlled collapse, I don’t know. But I helped my own mom move her IRA into precious metals with Noble Gold, and I trust them completely. If you’re thinking about it, go to goldwithseth.com.

Watch the interview. This Saturday at 10 PM Eastern, I’m releasing Part One of my conversation with JR Sweet, who runs The Mormon Monarch. He’s one of the most kind people I’ve ever interviewed, and his story — about what was done to him as a child — will stir your soul. It needs to be seen.

Share the video. If you haven’t seen Dark Night of the Soul yet, go find it. And then share it. Because it’s being suppressed hard, and that’s exactly why it needs to get out.

“You may live to see man-made horrors beyond your comprehension.”

— Nikola Tesla

We’re there. The question is what we do now.

God bless. Stay awake.

— Seth