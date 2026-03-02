Is the Entire Political System a Psyop?

The United States, together with Israel, just launched a massive attack on Iran. And if you’ve been paying attention, something inside you changed. You felt it.

What I’m about to say will challenge how many of you see politics, Trump, and the system ruling over all of it.

After more than five years of doing this, I’ve learned one thing: the most important thing I can offer you is honesty. Honest when I’m wrong. Honest when new information shatters my assumptions. Honest even if that honesty pushes some of you away.

Here is the hard truth about where we are right now as a nation.

I’m not going to give you a detailed analysis of Middle Eastern geopolitics. I can tell you that it smells like the same formula we’ve been fed before. Country X is a ‘dangerous threat’ in the Middle East — Libya, Syria, Iraq, you know the list. Country X isn’t part of the Rothschild central banking system. Country X has had its regime overthrown by the CIA. Country X is threatening the petrodollar. But country X has dangerous weapons they want to kill Americans with, so we are going to wipe them off the face of the earth. And when those regimes have fallen in the past, the vacuum was filled with more terrorists, more instability, and ultimately more death. It’s a pattern that you can’t unsee once you see it. And it’s not hard to see.

Much of what we’re seeing in Iran—and even Venezuela—is part of a larger proxy war with China and the BRICS nations. That larger game almost certainly influenced Trump’s decision.

There’s also a large chorus of people saying that Netanyahu controls Trump, and that the Epstein files release was a warning to Trump that he better keep in line, or else. Could there be truth to that? Perhaps. But I think it’s still missing the point. That viewpoint in and of itself is still looking at things from within the cage, from within the system. What do I mean by that? The system that controls this world is so much bigger than even presidents and nations. I honestly believe that even world leaders are pretty low on the pyramid of power that runs this world. And to say, this nation caused that nation to do X, or this leader made that leader do Y, I think it’s still not seeing the whole picture. I want to zoom out far enough to see the structure behind that picture.

Last Sunday, I was talking about how I was no longer going to put my hope or my energy into believing that politics would save our country. During the Q&A afterward, someone asked me a question. It was a simple question. “Seth, are you going to vote?”

And I paused.

I didn’t have a clear answer. And that bothered me. Because I’ve always had an answer. For years, I’ve had an answer. Vote. Get involved. Hold your representatives accountable. That’s what we do. That’s what we’re supposed to do.

But something shifted in me recently. And I suspect some of you feel it too, even if you don’t have words for it yet.

So here’s the question I want to wrestle with today. And it’s a big one. And I’m going to go deep into history to try to understand it. So if you’re ready, let’s dive in. Here’s the big question.

What if the political system was never designed to save us? I mean, what if, from its very origin, the entire system was built with a very specific purpose. What if it was designed to make us think we could save ourselves and our nation through politics — while making sure we never actually do?

Let me back up for a moment, because I owe you some honesty.

I used to hate politics. I grew up thinking it was all theater. Two wings of the same bird, flying in the same direction. I think a lot of you felt that way too. You’d watch these people go on TV, promise you the world, get elected, and then nothing changes. Or it gets worse. And you think — what is the point?

And then Trump came along.

And I have to be honest — I had hope. Real hope. Because here was a guy who was independently wealthy. He didn’t need their money. He didn’t owe anybody anything. He could walk into Washington as an outsider and actually drain the swamp. That’s what I believed. And when I saw how much the media and nearly every global institution attacked him, it reinforced that belief tenfold.

And I wasn’t alone. Millions of us believed that. And I think there were legitimate reasons to believe it. Some of the things he did were genuinely good. And I don’t want to take away from that.

But here’s where I have to be real with you.

After everything I’ve seen — after years of research, after hundreds of episodes on the show, after sitting across from guests who’ve shown me the architecture of how this world actually operates — I no longer believe that any one man, no matter how powerful, no matter how well-intentioned, can dismantle this system from within.

And that realization hit me hard.

It especially hit me during my interview with Max Lowen. Max was a victim of satanic ritual abuse, and she was trafficked to some of the highest places in our world. She didn’t see the system from the outside, she was deep inside it. And what she told me matches up to so many other survivors and whistleblowers I’ve researched or even interviewed.

She laid out the global structure in a way that just... it landed. And I actually created an image after that interview to represent what she described.

Global Structure

So at the bottom is us. You and I. The useless eaters. Max said that the layer above us was the actors. Politicians, world leaders, celebrities, powerful executives. She described how the role of the actors was to basically create and reinforce the culture, society, and way of life that we’ve known since birth. Basically that Shakespeare got it right when he said: “All the world’s a stage.”

And so when you look at it, you realize — the presidency of the United States is maybe a third of the way up that pyramid. Maybe.

Above it? Trillion-dollar family bloodlines that have been accumulating wealth for centuries. Global intelligence networks — and I’m not just talking about the CIA. I’m talking about networks that predate the CIA by hundreds of years. Secret societies. The global banking system, with its tentacles in nearly every country, in every pocket. A pharmaceutical empire that spans the entire planet. The military-industrial complex. The list goes on. And above all of that — something even darker.

When you start to understand the scale of this pyramid, the amount of money and power it has, something as simple as Trump draining the DC swamp isn’t so simple anymore. I mean, for Trump to truly save this nation from the satanic grip of this system, he’d have to end the central banking system, end the insanely corrupt and powerful medical industrial complex, end the intelligence networks that Epstein was just the tip of the iceberg of, end the Silicon Valley technocratic surveillance empire—and that list goes on.

So no, I don’t think Trump can dismantle that. I don’t think any president or world leader can. Honestly, if you truly grasp the scale of the evil in this world, I think the only way you can believe a single president can destroy that entire evil system is if you believe all the Q drops. And maybe at one time, you could look at Trump and what he was doing, and believe it all to be true. But for me, when I stack up everything I’m seeing with my own two eyes, I can’t subscribe to that belief. Why? Well to name a few things, Operation Warp Speed — I don’t buy that it ‘saved’ us from global lockdowns — the Epstein files, the integration of the big tech surveillance state into our government, and the list goes on. But I’m not here to try to change your mind about anything. I’m just giving my honest perspective that I don’t believe Trump is going to dismantle this system.

And I don’t say that to be negative. I say it because I think it’s time we stop looking to the political arena for our salvation. Because that’s what it is, an arena. Now before we go any further, I want to tell you. I’m not blackpilled. I’m also not suicidal. I haven’t lost all hope. I’ve actually got more hope than ever. I’ll explain why.

A System Never Meant to Save You

Let’s go back to that arena metaphor.

In 1928, a man named Edward Bernays — nephew of Sigmund Freud — wrote a book called Propaganda. And the opening line is one of the most chilling sentences ever published. He wrote:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”

Book Propaganda by Edward Bernays

This isn’t a conspiracy theorist saying this. This is the guy who invented modern public relations. He’s bragging about it. He’s telling you how it works. The “invisible government” — his words — manipulates your habits and your opinions, and they consider it an important element of democracy.

Now think about what that means for politics. Because, if there’s an invisible government that is the “true ruling power” — then what is the visible government? What is the thing we see on TV every day?

It’s a show. It’s theater. It’s what Jacques Ellul — one of the great thinkers on propaganda — called “integration propaganda.” It’s not the kind that tries to get you to believe a single lie. It’s the kind that integrates you into a system of thinking. It makes you believe that the system itself is legitimate. That your participation in it is meaningful. That your vote is your voice.

Here’s how he describes it:

“The less educated and informed the people to whom propaganda of agitation is addressed, the easier it is to make such propaganda. That is why it is particularly suited for use among the so-called lower classes (the proletariat) and among African peoples. There it can rely on some key words of magical import, which are believed without question even though the hearers cannot attribute any real content to them and do not fully understand them.... In contrast to this propaganda of agitation is the PROPAGANDA OF INTEGRATION — the propaganda of developed nations and characteristic of our civilization; in fact it did not exist before the 20TH century. It is a propaganda of conformity- It is related to the fact, analyzed earlier, that in Western society it is no longer sufficient to obtain a transitory political act (such as a vote); one needs total adherence to a society’s truths and behavioral patterns. As the more perfectly uniform the society, the stronger its power and effectiveness each member should be only an organic and functional fragment of it, perfectly adapted and integrated. He must share the stereotypes, beliefs and reactions of the group: he must be an active participant in its economic, ethical, esthetic, and political doings. All his activities, all his sentiments are dependent on this collectivity. And, as he is often reminded, he can fulfill himself only through this collectivity, as a member of the group. Propaganda of integration thus aims at making the individual participate in his society in every way. It is a long-term propaganda, a self-reproducing propaganda that seeks to obtain stable behavior, to adapt the individual to his everyday life, to reshape his thoughts and behavior in terms of the permanent social setting. We can see that this propaganda is more extensive and complex than propaganda of agitation it must be permanent, for the Individual can no longer be left to himself.”

Do you get what he is describing here? I don’t know about you, but I was blown away when I came across his writing. I had often viewed propaganda and social engineering from the Bernays concept. What Jacques Ellul calls ‘agitation propaganda’ is tied to specific campaigns and social movements. Integration propaganda is so much bigger than that. It’s propaganda so deep that even people who view themselves as awake don’t even see it. It’s the system itself. The culture. The social norms. It’s propaganda that permeates our minds and worldview so much that we don’t even see it. And it has for generations. But let’s get back to the political arena.

Let’s take a look at this arena through the words of Carroll Quigley — a professor at Georgetown and mentor to Bill Clinton — who had access to the inner records of these networks. In Tragedy and Hope, he wrote:

“The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.”

Let that sit for a second. A Georgetown professor with access to the actual records of the power structure is telling you — the two parties are designed to be almost identical. The illusion of choice. You get to feel like you did something. You voted. You threw the rascals out. And nothing actually changes.

And Quigley wasn’t against this. He thought it was a good system. He was an insider. He was describing it approvingly.

Now. There’s a document that was reportedly found in 1986 in a surplus IBM copier that had been purchased at a government sale. It’s called Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars. William Cooper, a former naval intelligence officer and author of the book Behold a Pale Horse, said this about the book:

“I read top secret documents which explained that Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars is the doctrine adopted by the Policy Committee of the Bilderberg Group during its first known meeting in 1954.”

And whether you think it’s authentic or not, (personally I do), the concepts in it are staggering. Because it describes, in engineering terms, how to treat a population as a system to be controlled.

“It was decided to privately wage a quiet war… with an ultimate objective of permanently shifting the natural and social energy (wealth) of the undisciplined and irresponsible many into the hands of the self‑disciplined, responsible, and worthy few.”

“It shoots situations, instead of bullets; propelled by data processing, instead of chemical reaction; operated by a computer programmer, instead of a marksman; under the orders of a banking magnate, instead of a military general. It makes no obvious explosive noises, causes no obvious physical or mental injuries, and does not obviously interfere with anyone’s daily social life.”

“The public cannot comprehend this weapon, and therefore cannot believe that they are being attacked and subdued by a weapon.”

As it blatantly states, they built a weapon that sucks all the energy and resources from us, and gives it all to the elites.

It uses the language of electrical engineering — inputs, outputs, amplifiers, feedback loops — and applies it to human society. It describes economics not as a system of trade, but as a system of energy harvesting. Your labor is energy. Your attention is energy. And the goal is to engineer a society where that energy flows upward — efficiently, quietly, and without resistance.

And what’s one of the key mechanisms for keeping that resistance down? You give people a pressure release valve. You give them an arena where they can fight each other, where they can feel like they’re making a difference — while the actual power structure remains completely untouched.

That’s politics.

Think about it. Every two years, every four years, the entire country gets whipped into a frenzy. Red versus blue. Left versus right. We’re told that this election is the most important election of our lifetimes. We’re told that if the other side wins, it’s over. The republic is finished. And so we pour our energy, our money, our time, our emotional bandwidth into this fight.

And then what happens? Whoever wins — the Federal Reserve is still there. The BIS is still there. BlackRock still controls trillions.

Here’s what Quigley said about how much control the financial system has over our society.

“The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.”

And it isn’t just the financial system. The pharmaceutical industry is still untouched. The intelligence agencies are still running operations. The foundations — Rockefeller, Carnegie, Ford — are still funding the same agendas they’ve been funding for a hundred years.

Nothing structural changes. Because the arena was never designed to produce structural change. It was designed to absorb your energy so you don’t direct it somewhere that actually matters.

The Naked Communist — Cleon Skousen — published the 45 goals of communism back in 1958. And goal number 15? “Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.” One or both. And when you read the rest of those goals — infiltrate the media, infiltrate the schools, break down the family, discredit the church — you realize that the political arena isn’t the target. It’s a tool. It was always a tool.

John Taylor Gatto — one of the most brilliant educators this country ever produced — he described what he called “democratic elitism.” This strange model where you have the appearance of democracy — you vote, you have representatives — but the actual decisions are made by people you never elected, in rooms you’ll never enter, based on agendas you were never told about.

The Reece Committee hearings in 1954 investigated the major tax-exempt foundations — Rockefeller, Carnegie, Ford — and what they found was stunning. These foundations were using their vast wealth to fund a specific social engineering agenda through education, media, and policy. And the committee’s chief investigator, Norman Dodd, was told directly by the president of the Ford Foundation — Rowan Gaither — that their mission was to “so alter life in the United States that we can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union.”

This is congressional testimony. It’s on the record. And instead of shutting those foundations down, the system aligned itself with them.

When people tell me that the answer is to vote harder, to get more involved in the political process — I hear them. I understand the sentiment. But I also know what Quigley knew, what Bernays knew, what the foundations knew — that the political process was captured a long, long time ago.

Photo of Bernays

And in addition to it being a mechanism or tool to channel the energy of the masses into a system that keeps them trapped, it also does a really good job at swallowing up people that have a strong will to fight, and want to step into the arena. So that anyone with genuine passion for changing their country would be drawn into the political system. You see it. People with a strong voice and a clear conscience. Movers and shakers. People start telling them, you should run for office! If you win, you can change the system.

But once inside, they become another cog in the machine. Their energy is absorbed. Their fire is extinguished. Not because someone put it out — but because the system itself is designed to grind people down.

They walk in wanting to change the world. And four years later, they’re just trying to get reelected. They’re making deals. They’re compromising on things they swore they’d never compromise on. And the machine keeps turning.

And isn’t that exactly what we’ve seen? How many people have gone to Washington full of fire, full of conviction — and within a term or two, they’re part of the furniture?

Just take a simple look at the Epstein files. Trump, Vance, Patel, Bongino, and more, all talked about the importance of releasing the files BEFORE they got into office. I need not say more.

Look at Trump and Iran. You could maybe argue that he didn’t make the Epstein files release one of his core campaign promises. But he DID make peace one of his core promises. Over the years he repeatedly attacked people like Obama for starting wars in the Middle East. I don’t think Trump just magically woke up the other day and thought, I feel like going back on what I promised every American and I’m going to drop some bombs on Iran. He just got swallowed up by the system.

The system doesn’t destroy people with a sledgehammer. It destroys them with a thousand small cuts.

And even if they somehow resist that — even if they manage to stay clean — the system has other tools. The political class is a very tightly controlled system. If they start gaining any real power, but they’re not playing ball, the system will find a way to compromise them. Bribery. Blackmail. Threats. And if none of that works? Well, we’ve seen what happens. We’ve seen the character assassinations. We’ve seen careers destroyed overnight. We’ve seen worse.

This is what Tavistock understood. The Tavistock Institute — they studied how to engineer social compliance. How to take a population that might resist and slowly, methodically, bring them into alignment. And one of their key insights was this: you don’t fight resistance head-on. You channel it. You give it an outlet. You let people feel like they’re fighting back — through approved channels — while the actual agenda moves forward unimpeded.

Propaganda, Illusion, and the Rigged Arena

But here’s what I really want you to understand. I think it’s one of the biggest keys to the whole thing.

The political system doesn’t just distract you from the real battle. It does something far worse.

It can destroy your morality. It can shred the moral fabric of our society.

Think about what it does to people. It divides human beings into unnatural tribes and groups. Red and blue. Left and right. And then it programs those tribes to hate each other. Not disagree — hate. To dehumanize the other side. To see your neighbor not as a fellow human being made in the image of God, but as an enemy. A threat. Someone to be defeated.

It’s absolutely diabolical. Because the natural state of humanity — the way God designed us — is to have compassion for our neighbors. To love our community. To take care of one another. That’s what we’re built for. That’s the light inside us.

But the political system takes that bond and severs it. It turns neighbor against neighbor. Father against son. Friend against friend. How many relationships were destroyed over the last several years? How many families were torn apart by manufactured tribal conflict pumped into their brains through screens?

And here’s the genius of it. The same system that creates the political division also controls the media. Social media. Big tech. Hollywood. The entertainment industry. So they’re not just creating the arena, they’re stoking the fire inside it. They’re fanning the flames, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through every screen in your house. Making people angrier. More divided. And more hateful.

And what does that do? It dims the light. Every act of hatred dims the light. Every dehumanizing thought about your neighbor dims the light. Every moment you spend consumed by political rage instead of loving your family, serving your community, strengthening your faith — the darkness wins a little more.

That’s the dual weapon. It doesn’t just distract you from the real fight. It turns you into a weapon against yourself. Your hatred becomes their ammunition. Your division becomes their victory.

So no. I’m not going to pour my heart and soul into that system. Not anymore. Will I still vote? Actually, yes. I will. I’ve thought about this a lot. It’s part of my duty as a citizen, and I’ll do my best to vote for candidates that I believe are moral. Maybe there’s a couple. Maybe not. But I’m done putting my heart and soul into that system.

And you know what put the final nail in the coffin of my belief in politics? The Epstein files. And not necessarily what was in the files themselves. There wasn’t much in there that was new to me. It was how the files were handled. How they were released. We went from: we’re going to release the files to we’re not going to release the files. From ok, we’re giving the files to these really special influencers in a neat little binder, to the files are a hoax. And now that the files are out, well, it’s still a hoax, we aren’t going to arrest anyone, and LOOK! The DOW is at fifty thousand! And here’s aliens. And another war in the Middle East.

And honestly, what’s most important about those files is this. They show us that there is an elite class of predators—Democrats, Republicans, straight, gay, it doesn’t matter—that is in one giant club. And you and I ain’t in it. Epstein was just a node in a system. A system so large, so powerful, so ancient, and so present in every single aspect of our society that most people never even see it.

Now, someone’s going to hear all this and say — Seth, you’re blackpilled. You’ve given up. You’re telling us there’s no hope, that this evil system has won, and we should all just roll over.

No. The exact opposite.

Stay with me. This is the most important part of everything I’m going to say today.

When you look at that pyramid — the one I created after the Max Lowen interview — and you really study it, something remarkable becomes clear. The entire structure, as complex and powerful as it is, boils down to a very simple equation.

At the top of the pyramid, there is darkness. Evil. Whatever you want to call it — the cabal, the elites, the powers and principalities. Perhaps Satan himself. And its end goal? A world enveloped in darkness. Total control. Total submission. The complete extinguishing of the light.

I think Ephesians 6:12 sums it up perfectly:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Do you see it? Against rulers of the darkness. Against spiritual wickedness in high places. That’s what we are up against. Yet we are programmed to believe that we wrestle against the flesh and blood of our neighbor. Our own family.

And that programming takes place through its finely tuned control mechanisms. Its machine. Its system. The media, the entertainment industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the education system, the financial system, the political system — it uses all of these systems, and the compromised people that control those systems, and it pushes evil and darkness downward. It corrupts. It degrades. It inverts. It compromises. It turns good into evil and evil into good. And it has been doing this for a very, very long time.

But at the bottom of that pyramid — at the foundation of everything — are human beings. You. Me. Billions of souls, created by God, each carrying a divine spark.

And here’s what they don’t want you to understand.

The collective light inside the souls of human beings is the only thing that prevents the entire earth from being swallowed up by darkness. That’s it. That’s the whole game.

The strength of that light — your light — is tied to your faith. Your morality. Your compassion. Your love for your family, your neighbor, your community. Your willingness to choose goodness even when the entire system is engineered to pull you toward something else.

That’s why they’re poisoning the hearts of mankind. That’s the purpose behind the corruption. That’s why nearly every major institution — especially the global ones — is pushing agendas that invert goodness. That’s why they attack the family. That’s why they target children. That’s why they corrupt the church. That’s why they poison the food and the water and the medicine. That’s why they fill your mind with fear and division and filth through every screen in your house.

Because every soul that dims — every person who gives in to despair, or hatred, or nihilism, or addiction — that’s one less light standing against the darkness.

And every soul that awakens — every person who chooses faith over fear, who chooses morality over convenience, who chooses truth over comfort — that’s a light the darkness can’t extinguish.

And they know that a lot of people will downright reject this evil when they see it and are given a choice. And that’s where the revelation of the method comes in, which we’ve talked about on this show. The evil in this world knows it cannot act on you without your agreement. Across every spiritual tradition, every esoteric teaching, the rule is the same. The vampire must be invited in. The tempter can only offer — he cannot compel. Your consciousness is sovereign.

That’s why the system is built on manufactured consent. On propaganda. On deception. On slowly, incrementally getting you to agree to your own enslavement — through fear, through ignorance, through entertainment, through the illusion of political choice.

But the moment you see it — the moment you truly see the cage for what it is — the spell begins to break. And they can’t put it back together. You can’t unsee what you’ve seen.

Darkness, Light, and the Awakening Heart

Now — and this is the part I’m really excited about — I think that’s exactly what’s happening.

So where does that leave us? If politics isn’t going to save us — what will?

You will. Your soul will. Your choices will.

The greatest threat to this entire system of darkness is not a political candidate. It’s not a movement. It’s not a revolution. It’s the mass awakening of the human heart.

And I have so much hope. Because I’m watching it happen. Right now. In real time.

People are waking up. Not just to the corruption — they’ve been aware of that for a while. They’re waking up to what matters. They’re rejecting the satanic agenda. They’re turning off the screens. They’re choosing a different path.

And I’m seeing it everywhere. There is this massive movement of people returning to traditional ways of living. Homesteading. Homeschooling. Moving to the country. Building real community — not online community, but face-to-face, handshake, break-bread-together community.

And I’m experiencing this personally. I’ve been reconnecting, on a deep level, with people who all but stopped talking to me after 2020. People I thought I’d lost. Relationships I thought were over. And they’re coming back. And it’s not because anyone won an argument. It’s because something is shifting in the hearts of people. The spell is breaking. Slowly, person by person, but it’s breaking.

And I know I’m not the only one. I hear from you all every day. You tell me the same thing. Old friends reaching out. Family members who called you crazy three years ago now saying, “I think you were right.” Neighbors who want to start a garden together, or a homeschool co-op, or a prayer group.

When we started planning the ARK Community, I was hoping for around three thousand signups by launch. You know how many we have? Over ten thousand. Over ten thousand people who said — yes, I want to be part of something real. I want to build something. I want to be around people who are choosing the light.

That blew me away. And it tells me something. It tells me that the awakening isn’t just happening in people’s heads. It’s happening in their feet. People are moving. People are acting. People are choosing differently.

So no. I am not blackpilled. Not even close.

I’m not blackpilled because I don’t think Trump is going to save us. I’m not blackpilled because I don’t think any politician will. I’m just aware of the system, on a deep level. And I’m choosing to focus on the things that actually matter. My community — which includes all of you. My family. My faith. My sovereignty.

And I’ve never felt happier.

I mean that. I’ve genuinely never been more at peace than I am right now. And that might sound strange given everything we talk about on this show. But it makes perfect sense when you think about it. Because when you stop pouring your energy into a rigged arena — when you stop waiting for a savior in a suit — and you start putting that energy into your own life, your own family, your own walk with God — everything changes.

You stop being anxious about elections. You stop being angry at the other side. You stop doom-scrolling at midnight. And you start building. You start growing food. You start teaching your children. You start praying with purpose. You start having real conversations with real people in your real life.

And that is how the darkness loses.

If you're reading this and thinking, "I need to be around people who get it," that's exactly why I'm building the ARK Community. It's a private online community for building real relationships with people who see the world like you and I do. We're going to have local chapters in every region so you can actually start building your tribe where you live. And it's going to be full of resources, forums, and discussions to help you prepare in every way — physically, mentally, and spiritually. Because the whole point of everything I just said is that we can't do this alone. And we need to build our arks for the coming floods.

Thank you for reading. God bless you. And God bless this country. We’re going to need it.