This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

As I look around this country right now, it feels like things are broken. I hate saying that, because there are a lot of good things happening too. But when I’m driving through a small town or waiting in line at the grocery store, I can see it. People are struggling. Entire regions are struggling. Small businesses are closing down or being bought up, and giant corporations are moving in.

I’m a “rosy lens” kind of person. I really am. I see the huge movement toward homeschooling. I see people finding ways to come together again. I see a real revival of faith and virtue taking place. But at the same time, I have to be honest when I say that the infrastructure, the system, the bones of this country feel broken beyond repair, and I’m not sure where it’s going to end up.

It’s almost as if America were a car, and the owner of that car has been systematically selling off all the parts, replacing them with junk and broken pieces, or not replacing them at all. We’ve watched politicians and people in control slowly sell off our country to China and other foreign nations. They’ve been dismantling it piece by piece. But why? Who’s really in control of that process? Who does it benefit? And why has it been done in a way that clearly benefits China, one of our enemies, when the Chinese Communist Party is so open about its ambitions to conquer the United States?

There was a lot of hope when Trump came back in 2024. Big changes. Maybe arrests. Maybe real accountability. Maybe something meaningful would finally happen. But a lot of people I’m talking to aren’t feeling that hope anymore. They feel dejected. They’re asking what’s really going on, and whether Trump is actually part of the system.

That’s why I wanted to sit down with my friend, Alex Newman. Alex is an investigative journalist, an author, a speaker, and someone who is extremely well traveled. I wanted to have a sober conversation with him about what he’s seeing, because once you start asking the questions—why is America like this, and how did it get this way—you begin to notice something unsettling.

So I asked Alex directly, “Do you think Trump is part of this system? How do you make sense of what’s happening with big tech, with power, and with how fractured we’ve become as a country?” His answer made a lot of sense, and it genuinely made me think hard about what might be coming next.

The Climate Agenda Isn’t About the Climate

One of Alex’s earliest memories from covering UN climate summits, goes back to his first COP meeting in Copenhagen, where the Chinese Communist Party presented something they clearly believed was a moral achievement.

They had developed a formula calculating how many fewer children had been born as a result of China’s one-child policy, and then calculated how much carbon dioxide those unborn children would have theoretically produced had they been allowed to live.

This wasn’t some abstract policy or academic modeling. It was forced abortions. It was women strapped to tables late in pregnancy. It was mass murder reframed as environmental virtue, presented to a global audience as something worthy of praise.

Alex’s reaction was visceral:

“What kind of savage barbaric disgusting totalitarian regime would talk about something like this as if it were a good thing?”

That moment mattered because it revealed something essential. If the climate movement were genuinely about protecting life, protecting the planet, or protecting future generations, that logic would have horrified everyone in the room. Instead, it was normalized.

That normalization told Alex everything he needed to know about the moral framework driving these summits.

Paris 2015: When the Fraud Became Impossible to Ignore

The moment everything finally clicked for Alex was the 2015 Paris Climate Summit. That was where Barack Obama announced that the United States would slash its carbon emissions dramatically over the next decade. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party made its own pledge, not to decrease their CO₂ emissions, but to increase them for at least the next fifteen years.

If carbon dioxide were truly an existential threat to humanity, how could this arrangement possibly be acceptable?

Even by the UN’s own data, every unit of economic production in China produces more than twice as much CO₂ as the same production in the United States. So shutting down American industry and shipping it overseas doesn’t reduce emissions. It increases them.

That’s when Alex realized the people running these summits weren’t confused or misguided.

“The ringleaders of this fraud understood that it was a fraud,” he said.

This wasn’t environmentalism. It was economic warfare disguised as morality.

China’s Quiet Takeover of the UN Climate Process

Over the years, Alex has watched the same pattern repeat. Every climate summit produces new agreements, new rules, new language, and China walks away stronger every single time. At the most recent summit in Brazil, the final agreement stated that humanity has a limited “carbon budget” and that roughly four-fifths of it has already been used, largely by the West.

Alex explained what that meant in practical terms:

“They said we have a carbon budget for this planet and we’ve already burned through four fifths of it… America you already burned more than your fair share so the little bit that we still have left… the CCP is gonna get it… India is gonna get it… Brazil’s gonna get it.”

That language wasn’t buried in some side document. It was adopted by consensus, meaning every government either agreed or chose not to object. Alex didn’t sugarcoat the implications.

“The U.N. at this point is looking more and more like a wholly owned subsidiary of this mass murdering regime [The Chinese Communist Party], ” he said.

Once you see that, it becomes hard to unsee. The climate agenda consistently weakens Western sovereignty, dismantles American industry, and transfers power to regimes that openly despise the values the United States was founded on.

This Wasn’t an Accident

One of the most important things Alex reminded me is that China’s rise didn’t happen by accident. Western elites didn’t miscalculate. They invested. He pointed to David Rockefeller’s 1973 New York Times op-ed, written after visiting Communist China with Henry Kissinger, where Rockefeller praised Mao’s regime as “one of the most important and successful social experiments in human history.”

New York Times, August 10th, 1973 by David Rockefeller.

That statement came after mass starvation, labor camps, and political purges.

Alex also noted that the World Economic Forum openly brags about its role in building China into a superpower. Klaus Schwab has spoken publicly about it.

This wasn’t a secret partnership. It was ideological alignment.

China as Engine and Prototype

Alex helped me articulate something I’d struggled to frame clearly. China isn’t just a rival nation. It is both the engine driving the global transformation and the prototype for what that transformation is supposed to look like.

He explained it this way:

“They want a new world order but it needs to be based more on the Chinese view of government.”

The American system rests on the idea that rights come from God and government exists to protect them. The system being built now rejects that premise entirely. This transformation wouldn’t be possible without cooperation from Western political and economic elites, and that uncomfortable truth is something many people prefer not to confront.

Is China Controlled, or Did It Break Free?

I asked Alex whether the Chinese Communist Party was still just a tool of Western banking elites or whether it had become something autonomous and dangerous. His answer wasn’t simplistic.

“I think there’s actually a little bit of both there.”

He compared geopolitics to organized crime, where alliances form not because players trust each other, but because they share a temporary enemy.

“Each of these groups thinks it’s using the other two for its own purposes,” he said.

Globalists believe they’ll rule the ruins. Communists believe they’ll rule the system. Islamist movements believe they’ll rule the world. Alex described the situation this way:

“What Trump is dealing with here is not normal politics it’s a Maoist style insurgency… a convergence of the Islamist movement the global movement the Communist movement all coming together working together he says to destroy the United States of America not just as a nation but even as an ideal.”

That explains why the alliances we’re seeing don’t make sense on the surface. They aren’t ideological friends. They’re temporary collaborators with a shared target.

Regionalization: The Transitional Phase

Alex believes we’re living through a transitional phase in global governance. National sovereignty is being dissolved and replaced with regional blocs. The European Union was the test case, and now similar structures are appearing everywhere. He pointed to the African Union as a clear example.

“You go ask your average African what do you think of the African Union… who’s imposing an African Union on the Africans? It’s not the africans who are asking for this. This is being imposed on them by the West and by the CCP.”

China, the EU, and Western taxpayers funded it. Alex reminded me that Henry Kissinger once described NAFTA as:

“The most creative step toward a world order since the end of the cold war.”

In Alex’s view, this regional phase isn’t the end goal.

“Ultimately, I think their plan is that all power and authority should be within the United Nations itself.”

Trump: Opponent or Fall Guy?

This was the most uncomfortable part of the conversation. Alex doesn’t believe Trump is secretly part of the system. But he does believe Trump may be being positioned as something else.

“I believe there’s a compelling case to be made that he is being set up to be the ultimate fall guy,” he said.

Alex believes Trump genuinely opposes the global agenda, which makes him dangerous. Economic collapse, civil unrest, and institutional sabotage can then be blamed on him.

“I believe we’re being set up for a massive economic collapse… that will be blamed on Trump and his policies.”

That’s how radical restructuring becomes politically possible.

The Color Revolution Comes Home

Alex has warned for years that tactics used overseas are now being deployed domestically.

He described imported radicals, radicalized students, and militant groups being manipulated into chaos, all with the goal of turning Americans against one another.

“I think they’re gonna be used as cannon fodder,” he said. “They’re trying to turn Americans against each other so that we will attack each other instead of realizing that we are in mortal danger as a nation.”

The objective isn’t justice. It’s fragmentation.

“One of the goals is really to dissolve all of that dissolve our local governments dissolve our county governments dissolve our state governments,” he said.

A Sober Conclusion

I didn’t walk away from this conversation feeling hopeless. I walked away feeling sober. Alex wasn’t calling for panic or violence. He was calling for awareness. For discernment. For Americans to stop turning on each other and start recognizing the forces actively working to dismantle the country from within.

Whether or not his warnings come fully to pass, the patterns he’s documented deserve serious attention. Because nations don’t usually collapse from a single blow. They collapse when people refuse to see what’s happening until it’s too late.

And right now, the warning signs are everywhere.