This article is a summary of a spoken conversation between two human beings. It was condensed into written form using AI, and then edited by a human being.

The Epstein files didn’t just expose a predator. They exposed a pattern. A pattern so dark that, once you let it in, the world you thought you lived in doesn’t exist anymore. For some of you, that realization came years ago. For millions of others, it’s happening right now — as they stare at names, dates, flight logs and testimonies and realize this isn’t “conspiracy.” It’s the operating system of our ruling class.

And still, Epstein is only the surface.

Recently I sat down with Max Lowen, a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and trafficking, who says Epstein was “one, not even very high level broker of children,” inside a much larger system. What she described makes the Epstein files look like a table of contents.

You can ignore that. Or you can look straight at it and ask what kind of world you’re really living in.

I think it’s time we look.

When the Horror Stops Being Abstract

Most people can stay numb as long as evil remains vague: “corruption,” “abuse of power,” “they’re all crooked.” That kind of language is safe. It keeps the horror at arm’s length.

The Epstein files don’t let you do that anymore. They’re specific. They name names. They place people in rooms, on planes, on islands — with children. They show you a parallel universe of private jets and private islands where the rules that bind you simply don’t apply.

While you’re working 50 or 60 hours a week trying to keep the lights on, cutting back on groceries and skipping vacations, the people who run your institutions are flying to places where children are treated as expendable objects. Not as a rumor. As a business model.

And then you listen to someone like Max describe what happens deeper inside that system.

She talks about an underground facility beneath Rome, connected to the Vatican, where she says she was trafficked as a child, tortured, experimented on, and used in satanic rituals. Electric shocks. Extreme cold. Freezers. Cages. Starvation. Being buried alive. Waterboarding. Being forced to choose who lives and who dies. Watching slow, deliberate torture of animals and people.

And then the part most people simply shut down on: children brutalized until their adrenaline spikes, then cut open alive on an altar, their blood collected in chalices and drunk in a ritual “in homage to Lucifer.”

In attendance, she says: clergy, actors, corporate CEOs — “who’s who” crowds of the very people we’re told to admire and trust.

If you haven’t heard that kind of testimony before, it sounds insane. If you’ve compared it with dozens of others like it, and then laid all of that next to what’s in the Epstein files, it starts to sound less like insanity and more like a brutally consistent pattern.

So I’m going to walk through what Max shared, what it means, and why I think the most revolutionary thing any of us can do right now isn’t to pick a political side or wait for a savior.

It’s to love your neighbor.

The Pyramid You’re Holding Up

Max describes the power structure behind all this as a pyramid.

At the bottom are us — ordinary people, humanity, the billions whose labor, attention and belief keep the whole structure standing.

Right above us are the presidents, prime ministers and politicians. The people we’re told are “in charge.” According to Max, they’re not running anything meaningful. “They’re actually actors purely,” she says. “They’re the face front to us.”

Left or right, blue donkey or red elephant — in her words, they are all working for the same overlords, all part of the same production designed to keep us believing we have a meaningful choice while the real decisions are made elsewhere.

Above them: layers of military brass, intelligence agencies, supranational committees, and networks like the Vatican, Freemasons, and Illuminati‑type structures — sub‑factions within what she calls one overarching cult.

And at the top, she says, are entities that aren’t human at all — “interdimensional beings” that are dark, predatory, and explicitly worshipped through black‑magic covens just below them in the hierarchy.

You don’t have to buy every detail of that cosmology to see the logic of the system she’s describing: a parasitic cult that feeds on humanity and keeps the entire base of the pyramid confused, exhausted and divided.

The key point is simple and devastating: the people we’re taught to see as our leaders are not the ones in control. They’re the stage cast.

“All the world’s a stage” stops being a metaphor and starts looking like a job description.

Why No One Gets Arrested

This is the question you hear constantly now: if the Epstein files are real, if these networks are real, why isn’t anyone at the top going to prison?

Max’s answer is blunt:

“No one’s getting arrested because they control the military and the police and the justice system.”

If every major institution — courts, law enforcement, intelligence, regulators — has been either created or infiltrated by the same cult, then what we call “the system” is, at core, their system.

You can see it without ever touching her more supernatural claims. Look at the revolving doors between regulators and corporations, the way major scandals disappear, the way whistleblowers are punished and predators get book deals. Look at how Epstein could run his operation for decades, in full view of intelligence services and law enforcement, and only get a slap on the wrist until he finally became too inconvenient to protect.

Now extend that logic outwards: medicine, media, finance, tech, academia.

Max points to the transformation of healing into industry. Traditional herbal and energetic approaches, she says, were systematically displaced when Rockefeller‑type interests created modern allopathic medicine — not just to profit from illness, but to

“slow poison us and slow kill us, profit off that process, and then shorten our lifespan and kill us prematurely.”

You don’t have to agree with every line to feel the weight of the pattern: a pharmaceutical system that generates unprecedented profits by managing chronic disease rather than curing it; food systems that normalize toxins and lab‑made additives; air and water policies that treat contamination as a cost of doing business, not a crime.

“Designed to harm by its inherent design,” is how Max describes it.

And the same spirit runs through culture. Hollywood and the music industry aren’t just edgier now; they’re openly playing with satanic imagery, blood rituals, and inverted symbols — and the more blatant it gets, the more it’s brushed off as “just art.”

At some point, you have to ask: is it all just coincidence? Or is it confession by performance?

Programming Us to Hate Each Other

Out of everything Max said, one piece hit me hardest because it explains so much of what we’re living through day to day.

She says the real power of this cult isn’t just in blackmail, money or secrecy. It’s in getting us to do their work for them by tearing each other apart.

Left vs. right. Black vs. white. Men vs. women. Straight vs. gay. Vax vs. unvaxxed. Red state vs. blue state. They feed us scripts and we spend our lives acting them out, convinced we’re fighting the “real enemy” while the actual enemy sits untouched above the fray.

“The division left, right, gender, race,” she said, “it’s all designed to keep us fighting each other so we won’t notice that the people up above us are abusing us and harvesting us.”

That word “harvesting” sounds extreme until you look again at what Epstein was doing: children trafficked as commodities, bodies used for pleasure, leverage, and — if testimonies like Max’s are true — ritualized torture and sacrifice.

That is harvesting.

And here’s the painful part: the hatred we throw at each other doesn’t come from nowhere. It was put there. Carefully, deliberately, through the media they own, the curriculum they design, the culture they script.

We’re not just victims of this system. We’ve been drafted as extras in its production.

The Savior Program

If you’ve followed politics for any length of time, you’ve seen another piece of programming at work: the savior narrative.

Max calls it “another mind control program to keep us passive, waiting for someone to come save us.”

Every four years: “This time it’s different.” This outsider, this populist, this reformer will finally clean house. Drain the swamp. Break the system. Restore justice. The marketing changes. The story doesn’t.

Meanwhile, the war machine keeps turning. The debt grows. The surveillance net tightens. The cultural degradation accelerates. The predators keep their networks. The pyramid doesn’t budge.

Because actors don’t rewrite the script. They deliver it.

Does that mean every politician is “in on it”? No. Some may be partially awake, some may be compromised, some may be idealists playing on a captured field. But the structure they operate in — the donors, the media, the parties, the agencies — belongs to someone else.

Waiting for the right actor to save us inside a stage they don’t control isn’t just naïve. It’s exactly what the writers want.

So What Do We Do With This?

If you’ve made it this far, you’re probably feeling a mix of anger, grief, disbelief and maybe a little nausea. That’s normal. You’re not broken. You’re human.

The question is what you do next.

You can slam the door. Pretend it’s all too crazy. Go back to the show.

Or you can sit with the possibility that the world is, in fact, being run by a cult that hates you, despises your children, and sees you as cattle — and then decide you’re not going to live the way they scripted for you anymore.

That doesn’t mean you grab a pitchfork and storm anything. Remember: they own the institutions that control violence. That’s their terrain.

Where they’re weak is where they have always been weak: they need us. We do not need them.

They need our fear. Our division. Our addiction. Our attention. Our consent.

So start there.

Stop giving them your mind. Turn off the channels that openly mock your values and smuggle in their symbols. Question the narratives that demand you hate your neighbor. Step back from personalities and ask who benefits from the script you’re being fed.

Then go smaller and deeper.

Talk to your neighbor. The one with the wrong yard sign. The one who watched the wrong news channel for twenty years. The one you’ve been trained to see as an enemy.

Look them in the eye and remember: they work jobs, pay bills, worry about their kids, wonder what’s gone wrong with the world. Just like you.

You have more in common with them than you will ever have with the people at the top of that pyramid.

If there is one principle that can unite us across every line they’ve drawn, it’s this: whatever our disagreements, we are not each other’s main problem. The cult running this system is.

The Most Subversive Act Left

I don’t know exactly how deep this rabbit hole goes. I don’t know every name, every layer, every ritual.

But I know this: every time I choose contempt over curiosity, every time I dehumanize someone because of their politics, every time I let a headline tell me who to hate, I’m doing the cult’s work for them.

So I’m done with that.

Maybe I can’t topple a pyramid. But I can stop being one of the stones it stands on.

That starts with a small, stubborn decision: I will not see my neighbor as the enemy. I will not let them turn my heart into another battlefield. I will not feed a system that runs on hatred and despair.

Maybe, just maybe, the most revolutionary thing that you can do right now is to love your neighbor.

Not as a sentiment. As an act of war against a structure that cannot survive neighbors who forgive each other, who talk to each other, who compare notes, who refuse to be programmed.

Because once enough of us stop fighting each other and start seeing the strings, once we pull our energy and consent out of their theater, their power doesn’t just weaken.

It disappears.

